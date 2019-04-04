Jake DeBrusk’s sophomore season compares favorably to Tyler Seguin’s

DeBrusk was thought to be in the midst of a "sophomore slump" earlier this year.

Jake DeBrusk Bruins Winter Classic
Jake DeBrusk has scored 27 goals in his second NHL season. –Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
By
6:53 AM

Jake DeBrusk scored two goals in the Bruins’ 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets Tuesday, bringing his season total to 27.

The first? DeBrusk’s shot was blocked by a Columbus defenseman, turning a would-be one-timer into a pop fly that bounced off the top of Sergei Bobrovsky’s net and again off the Blue Jackets goalie’s back into the goal early in the first period.

The second? Karson Kuhlman sent a pass underneath a sprawling Blue Jackets defenseman on a two-on-one to DeBrusk. He quickly shot the puck past Bobrovsky, who had dropped his blocker to the ice in commitment to a poke check.

Advertisement

DeBrusk’s second NHL season appeared to be shaping up as something of a sophomore slump midway through the year. After 47 games, the 22-year-old had scored 14 goals and had only 5 assists. In 13 games between Jan. 10 and Feb. 10, DeBrusk did not score once and recorded two assists. He appeared unlikely to match his rookie season total of 43 points.

His scoring has rapidly increased in the regular season’s stretch run. Over the Bruins’ last 19 games, DeBrusk has added 13 goals and 22 total points. He has recorded multi-point games five times since Feb. 12.

All of a sudden, DeBrusk is the fourth-highest goal scorer on the Bruins this season. He could reach 30 with strong performances in the final two games of the regular season.

DeBrusk’s 27 goals are second-most among all sophomore skaters in 2018-19. Three other notable Bruins have scored 27 or more goals in their second full NHL season since 2000: Patrice Bergeron (31 in 2005-06), Brad Marchand (28 in 2011-12), and former Bruin Tyler Seguin (29 in 2011-12).

Seguin’s career in Boston lasted only one season beyond his breakout year. He was traded to the Dallas Stars in July 2013. In six seasons since then, Seguin has scored 30 goals or more five times. He reached 40 goals in 2017-18.

Advertisement

“Just some puck luck, I think,” DeBrusk said postgame Tuesday about his hot streak. “I’m not sure. It’s a matter of executing at the right times, getting some good looks from my linemates. I scored a goal today that was pretty similar to the one I scored against Detroit. It was a give-and-go, similar finish.”

DeBrusk said that playing among star veterans like Bergeron and Marchand, who reached 100 points for the season Tuesday, makes young players want to emulate their work ethic.

“I’ve learned some chirps along the way,” DeBrusk said of learning from Marchand. “No, I’m just kidding – well, not really. Obviously a lot, anytime you have a 100-point producer on your team it’s pretty special. The things I take away are kind of his off-ice habits, to be honest with you. He’s an amazing player on the ice, he sees things other guys don’t see. Off the ice, it’s his preparation, him and [Bergeron], all their years here. They’re pretty similar in that… They won a Stanley Cup for a reason.”

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
A little luck helps Red Sox beat A's, end 4-game skid April 4, 2019 | 1:59 AM
Michael Bennett
Patriots
Felony charge against Michael Bennett dropped April 3, 2019 | 4:42 PM
Pauly D and Kyrie Irving
Celtics
This former 'Jersey Shore' star visited Boston Monday — and hung out with Kyrie Irving April 3, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Boston Marathon
Marathon
No known threats to Boston Marathon but caution urged April 3, 2019 | 3:22 PM
David Ortiz Charlie Baker Sam Kennedy
Red Sox
David Ortiz was a celebrity barber at a charity event Wednesday April 3, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Bobby Orr, Bruins, 1969
Bruins
50 years ago this week, an elbow knocked out Bobby Orr and stoked Bruins-Leafs forever April 3, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft’s lawyers rip ‘fake bomb threat’ used to install hidden spa cameras April 3, 2019 | 2:06 PM
Terry Rozier, Celtics, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris
Celtics
10 defining moments of the Celtics' struggles this season April 3, 2019 | 1:52 PM
Micah Shrewsberry
Celtics
Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry will remain with Celtics April 3, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Blaine Lacher Bruins NHL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is your all-time favorite obscure Bruin? April 3, 2019 | 12:06 PM
print scan for Sports/ Boston Marathon 1946 kelly at Heartbreak Hill. Newton Ma. 194616S1 (library tag 04161999)
Marathon
How Heartbreak Hill got its name April 3, 2019 | 11:06 AM
Tom Brady at baseball's Fenway Park
Patriots
Tom Brady referenced his baseball past in a Twitter joke with Aqib Talib April 3, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Geno Auriemma
College Sports
Geno Auriemma says college coaches are 'afraid of their players' April 3, 2019 | 10:05 AM
pedestrian crossing at marathon
Marathon
Crossing the course of the Boston Marathon is a careful operation. Here’s how it’s done. April 3, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Canadian Women's Hockey League
Sports News
The National Women’s Hockey League is expanding into Canada after its Canadian counterpart folded April 3, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Cleveland Indians Terry Francona MLB
MLB
The Indians are extending Terry Francona’s contract through 2022 April 3, 2019 | 8:17 AM
Miguel Andujar Yankees MLB
MLB
8 Yankees are now on the 10-day injured list April 3, 2019 | 7:52 AM
Brad Marchand Bruins Blue Jackets NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' convincing 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets April 3, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Chris Sale, Oakland
Red Sox
Single solo shot tops Chris Sale, Red Sox in Oakland April 3, 2019 | 1:19 AM
Marcus Johansson, Bruins
Bruins
Marchand makes it 100 as Bruins clinch home ice, crush Columbus April 2, 2019 | 10:06 PM
Twin River Sportsbook
Patriots
Rhode Island sportsbooks took a massive hit when the Patriots won the Super Bowl April 2, 2019 | 6:36 PM
Jack Easterby speaks to Josh Gordon prior to the Patriots game against Detroit in September 2018.
Patriots
Jack Easterby, departed Patriots character coach, joins Houston Texans April 2, 2019 | 6:19 PM
AAF Suspended Football
Sports News
AAF reportedly suspending operations 8 games into season April 2, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Ernie Grunfeld
National
Ernie Grunfeld fired as president of the Washington Wizards April 2, 2019 | 3:41 PM
David Price MLB Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Taking a look at the Red Sox’ starting pitchers one turn through the rotation April 2, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Jake Debrusk first tweet
Sports News
30 first tweets from famous Boston athletes April 2, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Boston College Ky Bowman NBA
College Sports
Boston College guard Ky Bowman declares for the NBA draft April 2, 2019 | 2:33 PM
Joe Kelly Dodgers
MLB
Joe Kelly gets booed off the mound after another poor outing April 2, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Jimmy Kimmel Patrick Mahomes
Patriots
During 'Tonight Show' appearance, Patrick Mahomes dishes on conversation with Tom Brady April 2, 2019 | 12:10 PM
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field before the Super Bowl.
Patriots
Patriots and Michael Bennett agree to restructure contract April 2, 2019 | 12:00 PM