3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the Wild

Game 81, with neither team having anything to play for, was as boring as ice as it seemed it would be on paper.

The Bruins, fresh off clinching home ice for their first-round matchup with the Maple Leafs two nights ago, did just enough to get by the Wild in Minnesota, 3-0. Joakim Nordstrom kicked things off with his second-period tally, while David Pastrnak and Zach Senyshyn added goals in the waning minutes and Jaroslav Halak posted a 26-save shutout.

“I thought the second period was one of our better periods in a long time in terms of puck possession in the offensive zone. We did a real good job of getting to their net, got rewarded,” Bruce Cassidy told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley postgame. “Then in the third period, we did what we had to do to win. Rolled everyone over and like I said, blocked shots at the end, everyone was buying in to what we need to do and it worked out for us.”

Here’s what we learned from Boston’s final road contest of the regular season.

The Bruins avoided a scare and stayed healthy

Results at this time are secondary. What matters most is maintaining optimal health for the playoffs.

With that in mind, Cassidy gave Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Chris Wagner, Charlie McAvoy and David Krejci some much-needed rest. The Bruins did what they had to do and left Minnesota relatively unscathed, but not without a scare.

Kevan Miller, who returned to the lineup last week after missing 16 games, landed awkwardly in the boards following a collision with Jordan Greenway early in the second period. The veteran defenseman limped off the ice and went straight to the locker room.

Kevan Miller goes into the boards and he's hurting. Not good. pic.twitter.com/XoTPFY1dDV — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 5, 2019

Miller returned and skated for a couple of shifts late in the second period. The Bruins kept him out of the third as a precaution. They hope to have the former Vermont Catamount in the lineup for Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Lightning.

“He’s fine. He had a lower-body [injury], tried to come back. We just thought it would be better, he’s missed some time, to let it sort of sit tonight and get him back in there Saturday. That’s the plan and hopefully he’s fine tomorrow he’s ready to go,” Cassidy said. “Nothing serious. He’s missed so much time that would have been a tough one for him and the group but we think he’s going to be OK.”

Charlie Coyle and Ryan Donato faced their former clubs

The main storyline heading into Thursday centered around the Charlie Coyle/Ryan Donato trade right before the trade deadline. While both teams benefited, it is always a little emotional for the players the first time against their former teams.

Such was the case with Coyle’s return to the Twin Cities. The Weymouth born center received a nice video tribute during the first TV timeout on Thursday night.

The duo finished with a combined six shots on net and couldn’t find the back of the net despite their solid chances.

Zach Senyshyn makes his long-awaited debut

The resting veterans paved way for a big opportunity for some of Boston’s younger players Thursday night. In particular, Zach Senyshyn.

The 2015 first-round pick made the most of his first career call-up with an active night alongside Coyle and Marcus Johansson. The 22-year-old fired four shots on net in his 12:41 of ice time and tallied the empty netter to cap off the Bruins’ victory.

“I thought he played really well. Deserved that, even though it’s an empty netter, for his first pro goal. They all count,” Cassidy said. “I thought he had lots of chances early on. His first two shifts he’s on pucks, getting good looks so not nervous, was ready to play. Did his job in the 200-foot games and I liked that he was on the puck and willing to attack the net when he got it. A lot of good things.”

Senyshyn will likely head back to Providence once the Bruins begin their playoff preparations early next week, but a solid NHL debut for a player that’s had some ups and downs in his first two years in the AHL is a positive step. He’ll have some confidence his next trip down I-95.