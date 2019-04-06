Bruins wrap up regular season with loss to Tampa Bay Lightning

Next up, Boston hosts Toronto in Game 1 of the first round.

Nikita Kucherov scores on Tuukka Rask during the third period Saturday.
Nikita Kucherov scores on Tuukka Rask during the third period Saturday. –Michael Dwyer / AP Photo
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
3:54 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning won their NHL record-tying 62nd game, getting a shorthanded goal by Steven Stamkos during a three-goal second period in their 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday in the teams’ regular-season finale.

Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli, Erik Cernak and Braydon Coburn also scored for Tampa Bay (62-16-4), which tied the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for most victories during the regular season.

Six of the wins, though, came in shootouts. The league introduced shootouts to decide ties after overtime at the start of the 2005-06 season. Before that, games ended in ties after overtime, which was brought in for regular-season games in 1983.

Advertisement

David Krejci, Danton Heinen and Matt Grzelcyk each had a goal for Boston (49-24-9), which fell one short of consecutive 50-win seasons since collecting four straight from 1970-71 through 1973-74. Tuukka Rask made 16 saves.

Kucherov will almost certainly win the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer with 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists) barring a record setting night Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, who trails by 12 points.

Third-string goalie Edward Pasquale stopped 30 shots and Tyler Johnson added an empty-netter.

It was the Lightning’s 30th road win, making them just the second team in league history to reach that total. The 2005-06 Red Wings had 31.

Both teams had a handful of players that were rested. Boston had a larger group that included top-line players Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, who finished as the first Bruins player with 100 points in a regular season (36 goals, 64 assists) since Joe Thornton in 2002-03.

Trailing 2-1, Stamkos stole a pass and went in all alone, shifting around Rask before tucking a backhander into the net for an unassisted goal, tying it at 2 midway into the second. Cirelli’s goal 4:07 later moved the Lightning ahead 3-2. Kucherov scored 53 seconds into the third.

Krejci’s was credited with a goal 14:38 into the game that made it 1-0. Charlie McAvoy was originally given the goal after he collected a loose puck and fired it at the net as Krejci was charging toward the front.

Advertisement

Heinen beat Pasquale with a rising wrister inside the left post to make it 2-0 with 19.1 seconds left in the opening period. Cernak slipped a wrister past Rask from the slot for a power-play goal 4:41 into the second.

NOTES

Kucherov’s goal gave him 127 points, tying Alexander Mogilny’s mark set in 1992-93 for most by a Russian-born player. . Bruins defensemen Brandon Carlo, John Moore and Kevan Miller were out of the lineup along with forwards Chris Wagner and Noel Acciari. . Tampa Bay sat defensemen Victor Hedman, Anton Stralman and Mikhail Sergachev and forwards Cedric Paquette and Brayden Point. . Marchand won the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy that’s voted by the local chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association for the best performance during home games. . Boston’s Charlie Coyle played his 500th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Buy Tickets

Lightning: Host Columbus or Carolina in the first game of the opening-round of the playoffs this week.

Bruins: Host Toronto in Game 1 of the first round, likely beginning Thursday.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte celebrates his fourth-inning home run.
Red Sox
Diamondbacks pound Red Sox 15-8 April 5, 2019 | 10:57 PM
Kyrie Irving shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph during the first half.
Celtics
Celtics run away from Pacers to take control of No. 4 seed April 5, 2019 | 10:41 PM
Nick Saban
Patriots
'Belichick would chew my butt out, man.' April 5, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Troy Tulowitzki Yankees
MLB
Yankees holding it together amid mounting injuries, but how much more can they endure? April 5, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Zion Williamson Duke Basketball
College Sports
Zion Williamson wins AP men's basketball college player of the year April 5, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Zach Senyshyn Charlie Coyle NHL
Bruins
'My hands have been sweating non-stop' April 5, 2019 | 11:37 AM
Bruce Bowen Celtics NBA
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which player do you wish the Celtics had never let go? April 5, 2019 | 11:11 AM
Marathon
'Being so young (13) and the oldest of six kids, I turned to running to cope with my pain' April 5, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Marathon
Patrick Sheehan is running Boston for his son Declan April 5, 2019 | 10:52 AM
Dustin Pedroia Red Sox
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia fares well in rehab assignment at Single A Greenville April 5, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Malcolm Mitchell during the 2016 season.
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell equated learning the Patriots playbook to calculus April 5, 2019 | 10:18 AM
AAF Football San Diego Birmingham
Sports News
This linebacker broke his arm playing in the AAF. Three days later, the league folded. April 5, 2019 | 8:26 AM
Sylvia Hatchell UNC Women's Basketball
College Sports
North Carolina women's basketball coach faces complaints of racially insensitive comments April 5, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Red Sox-Diamondbacks pitching matchups April 5, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Michael Chavis Bobby Dalbec Red Sox
Red Sox
6 Red Sox prospects to watch in 2019 April 5, 2019 | 7:06 AM
Hector Velasquez
Red Sox
Hector Velasquez says he will skip White House visit because of Trump's comments April 5, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Bark in the Park
Red Sox
5 New England minor-league promotions not to be missed April 5, 2019 | 6:50 AM
Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Bucks clinch top seed in the East, NBA with win over 76ers April 5, 2019 | 3:59 AM
Jaroslav Halak, Bruins, Wild
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-0 win over the Wild April 5, 2019 | 2:29 AM
Bruins
Playing out the string, Bruins shut out Minnesota April 4, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Terry Francona let Trevor Bauer go 117 pitches before, with potentially two innings to go, pulling the plug.
MLB
Terry Francona pulled a pitcher with an active no-hitter April 4, 2019 | 10:32 PM
New York Jets New Uniforms
NFL
The Jets unveiled new uniforms to the expected internet roasting April 4, 2019 | 9:51 PM
Muffet McGraw
NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame's Muffet McGraw doubles down on decision to not hire any more men April 4, 2019 | 8:53 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr., Oakland
Red Sox
More Boston blunders as Red Sox lose last game in Oakland April 4, 2019 | 7:16 PM
Marathon
Kristen Vicino is running Boston for Dana-Farber. Here's why. April 4, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Two-thirds of the final three for college hockey's top award are New England players: Cale Makar of UMass and Adam Fox of Harvard.
College Sports
Cale Makar of UMass, Harvard's Adam Fox make Hobey Baker final three April 4, 2019 | 6:28 PM
Marathon
Kathleen Crowell was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2015. Now she's running Boston for Dana-Farber. April 4, 2019 | 6:25 PM
Marathon
Stefanie Acierno ran the 2017 Boston Marathon. Now she's hooked. April 4, 2019 | 6:14 PM
Marathon
Peter Bodenstab received a liver transplant 30 years ago. Now he's running Boston to give back. April 4, 2019 | 6:07 PM
Marathon
Daunielle Ricardi, a nurse, is running Boston for a past patient April 4, 2019 | 5:59 PM