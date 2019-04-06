Here are the winners of the Bruins’ end-of-season awards

Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Tuukka Rask all garnered accolades.

Tuukka Rask watches a tribute video with his family Saturday.
Tuukka Rask watches a tribute video with his family Saturday. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
The Bruins wrapped up the regular season with a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Before the game, the team dished out awards to several recipients. Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Tuukka Rask all garnered accolades.

The forward DeBrusk earned the Eddie Shore Award for his hustle and determination. He became one of 11 Bruins all-time to reach the 27-goal mark in his second season, and he’s only the third to do so since 1993-94.

Marchand took home the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, given to the player who performs best in home games, for the third straight season. He had a knack for electrifying the crowd while compiling 61 points in Boston.

Chara received the John P. Bucyk Award, doled out to the player who provided the greatest off-ice charitable contributions throughout the season. The longtime defenseman was involved in a wide variety of events, including a Pucks and Paddles fundraiser, a PJ Drive to benefit youth, and a Soles4Souls shoe donation project, to name a few.

In addition to Marchand, Bergeron (second star), and Pastrnak (third star) were deemed the team’s top performers at home. Bergeron racked up 21 goals and 29 assists at home, while Pastrnak finished with 21 goals and 25 assists.

Rask, meanwhile, was praised in an on-ice ceremony before the game began. The Bruins honored him for becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in wins earlier this season. He passed Cecil “Tiny” Thompson with his 253rd career NHL win Feb. 3, and his total is now up to 265 in 494 appearances.

The Bruins open the playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Game 1 at TD Garden on Thursday.

