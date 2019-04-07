The Bruins face the Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second-straight season.

Last April, Boston advanced past Toronto in seven games. After a regular season in which the Bruins took three of four contests against the Maple Leafs, Bruce Cassidy’s team holds the home-ice advantage once more.

The head coach noted he’s “an optimist” and believes the Bruins have been one of the better teams in the NHL over the course of the regular season, especially in the second half.

“We’ve got Toronto. I think it’s a great matchup, great rivalry,” Cassidy said. “Guys should be excited to play.”

Here’s the schedule for the Bruins-Maple Leafs series:

Game 1: Thursday, April 11 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 13 at Boston, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, April 15 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, April 17 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Game 5: Friday, April 19 at Boston, TBA*

Game 6: Sunday, April 21 at Toronto, TBA*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 23 at Boston, TBA*

*If necessary