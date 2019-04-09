What the Bruins are saying about another playoff matchup with Toronto

The Bruins knocked out the Maple Leafs in seven games last year.

Morgan Rielly
The Bruins knocked out the Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
MATT KALMAN
AP,
11:49 AM

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have a successful history against their first-round playoff opponent — but they’re hardly dwelling on it.

For the second straight season, the Bruins will open the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston hosts Game 1 on Thursday night.

The Bruins won last year’s matchup in seven games, and then took three out of four from their Atlantic Division rivals this season. But general manager Don Sweeney doesn’t anticipate familiarity being a factor in the result of this year’s best-of-seven series.

“No, I don’t think it favors (either team),” Sweeney said Monday before Boston’s practice. “I think there’s been certainly changes to each team and additions and subtractions, the familiarity of the styles of play, but it’s going to come down to the performance.”

Advertisement

The biggest change for the Maple Leafs is the presence of center John Tavares, who signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with Toronto last summer and then scored 47 goals in his first season with his hometown team. The Bruins’ additions came closer to the trade deadline in February, when Boston acquired forwards Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle from New Jersey and Minnesota, respectively.

Boston leans heavily on Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, a line that combined for 30 points in the series against Toronto last year and 260 points this season. In addition to Tavares, the Maple Leafs are built around leading scorer Mitchell Marner (94 points), 21-year-old former top overall pick Auston Matthews (a career-high 73 points in his third season) and defenseman Morgan Rielly (third among NHL defensemen with 72 points).

Both starting goaltenders — Toronto’s Frederik Andersen (2.77 goals-against average, .917 save percentage) and Boston’s Tuukka Rask (2.48 GAA, .912 save percentage) — had strong seasons.

Although some of the personnel are new, Boston’s strategy for stopping the Maple Leafs is the same.

“We feel that if they have time and space through the neutral zone to run those long stretch passes and attack the blue line, if we can’t control that part of the game, and eliminate their D being involved in the rush by killing rushes at the blue line, then we’re going to have problems,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Advertisement

This will be the third postseason series between the Bruins and Maple Leafs this decade. The Bruins also won a seven-game series in 2013, when they rallied from 4-1 down in the third period of Game 7 to win in overtime. Combined with the Bruins’ triumph last year after squandering a 3-1 series lead, Boston-Toronto matchups have taught the players about resiliency.

“Obviously it’s a different team and you don’t want to dwell what’s happened in the past. But it’s more just sort of past playoff experiences,” Marchand said. “Regardless of the situation, until the series is over, anyone is in it. You know we’ve been down in a series before against them, they’ve been down and both teams have come back. So you know I’m sure it’s going to be a very exciting series and you know regardless of what happens in the first four games I’m sure the tides are going to swing one way or another.”

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Penguins Islanders NHL Playoffs 2019
NHL
NHL playoffs: Previewing the Eastern Conference's first-round matchups April 9, 2019 | 11:49 AM
Marathon
Adrienne Dion is running Boston for BMC after they cared for her mom April 9, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Marathon
Tyler Wiseman is running Boston for everyone impacted by the marathon bombing April 9, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Red Sox activate Dustin Pedroia off injured list April 9, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Marathon
'Aidan is a champion. He deserves to be a child.' April 9, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Live blog: Dustin Pedroia is in the Opening Day lineup April 9, 2019 | 10:06 AM
The Patriots at Fenway Park in 2017 after another Super Bowl win.
Red Sox
Why Lou Merloni is not happy about the Patriots being at the Red Sox home opener April 9, 2019 | 9:27 AM
Cuba Major League Baseball Trump Administration
MLB
Trump ends Obama-era deal between MLB and Cuban Baseball Federation April 9, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Mitch Moreland Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
‘Last year was Disney World. This year is real baseball' April 9, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Brandon Carlo NHL Boston Bruins
Bruins
How Brandon Carlo is treating his long-awaited postseason debut April 9, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Your guide to what's new at Fenway in 2019 April 9, 2019 | 6:51 AM
Rafael Devers Alex Cora
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Just 11 games into the season, the 2019 Red Sox need a fresh start from their fresh start April 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NCAA Tournament
Cavs get their title, 85-77 in OT over Texas Tech April 8, 2019 | 11:56 PM
Al Horford (left) and Kyrie Irving (center) missed Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics
7 Celtics listed as 'out' for regular-season finale April 8, 2019 | 10:15 PM
MLB
Orioles' Chris Davis ties record by going hitless in 46 straight at-bats April 8, 2019 | 8:16 PM
David Backes
Bruins
Bruins notebook: David Backes may be odd man out in Game 1 April 8, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Kelly Catlin, a three-time world champion track cyclist, seemed destined to be a star on the American team at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Olympics
Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin seemed destined for glory. Why did she kill herself? April 8, 2019 | 6:00 PM
College Sports
A college gymnast broke both her legs attempting a blind landing April 8, 2019 | 5:20 PM
Roger Goodell Patriots NFL Super Bowl
Sports News
Boston.com voters named Roger Goodell as the biggest sports villain April 8, 2019 | 3:03 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics NBA
Celtics
Did we overrate the Celtics' talent from the beginning? April 8, 2019 | 2:58 PM
05/11/2016 BOSTON Boston Police Commissioner William Evans (cq) trains for the Maine Coast Marathon by running along William J Day Blvd. in Boston at 4:40am. This will be his 50th marathon. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Marathon
‘It’s the best marathon in the world’: William Evans on running his 21st Boston Marathon April 8, 2019 | 11:10 AM
Chris Davis Baltimore Orioles MLB
MLB
Orioles' Chris Davis can't get a hit and is on the verge of dubious MLB history April 8, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Bailey Davis NFL Cheerleader Lawsuit
NFL
The cheerleader who blew the whistle on the NFL soldiers on April 8, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Tom Brady Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Tom Brady posted a message of support for Ryan Shazier April 8, 2019 | 9:41 AM
Adam Popp USA 2018 Invictus Games
Marathon
Boston will be the first major marathon to add a competitive Para Athletic Division April 8, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Fenway Park Red Sox 2018 Opening Day
Red Sox
Here are the details for the Red Sox' World Series ring ceremony April 8, 2019 | 9:33 AM
Yasiel Puig Reds Pirates Brawl MLB
MLB
Video: Yasiel Puig, Reds take on Pirates in a bench-clearing brawl April 8, 2019 | 8:44 AM
Texas Tech NCAA Basketball
NCAA Tournament
5 things to know for the NCAA men's championship game Monday April 8, 2019 | 8:01 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
NHL playoff primer: Bruins, Maple Leafs meet again April 8, 2019 | 5:00 AM
D'Angelo Russell
NBA
NBA playoff matchups close to being set April 8, 2019 | 2:24 AM