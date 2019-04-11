4 talking points at the start of the Bruins-Maple Leafs playoff series

Five players remain from the 2011 team that won it all.

Brad Marchand Zdeno Chara Bruins
Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand, and Patrice Bergeron are part of the Bruins' leadership group that won the Stanley Cup in 2011. –The Associated Press
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP,
8:08 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand doesn’t believe for a second that the window is closing on the team’s chances to win another Stanley Cup championship with the core that etched its name on the trophy in 2011.

One of five members of the last Bruins team to won it all — they also returned to the Cup finals two years later — Marchand insisted there’s no special push to win before 42-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara skates into retirement.

“That guys going to play until he’s 50,” Marchand said with a laugh. “He’s just a freak. He competes and trains and prepares harder than anyone I’ve ever seen. There’s a reason why he’s going to be a Hall of Fame player, and he’s playing at his age because he cares and trains well enough to be here.”

Advertisement

The Bruins open their postseason Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game 2 is Saturday night before the best-of-seven series moves to Toronto for Games 3 and 4 on The two teams also played in the first round last year, when Boston won in seven games.

But Chara is a year older, and he played in just 62 games this season after missing six weeks in November and December with a left knee injury. So is forward Patrice Bergeron, now 33, who along with David Krejci (32), goalie Tuukka Rask (31) and Marchand (30), are the only players left from the ’11 champions.

“I don’t think about that,” said Chara, who signed an extension through next season. “I’m in the present, where my feet are.”

But at least one of his younger teammates is thinking about it.

“There’s definitely a part of it that says, ‘Hey, let’s win it for these guys,'” said 21-year-old defenseman Charlie McAvoy. “There’s gonna come a time, unfortunately, where the team might not look the same that it looks now, whenever that day comes. But I think that the team we have is so special. … It just seems like there’s something about this locker room and the veterans that bring everyone so close. It truly is a family.”

Advertisement

Here are some other things to look for from the series:

BAD HISTORY

Toronto is looking to advance in the postseason for the first time in 15 years, and Boston is a bad draw. The Bruins not only knocked them out last year, but also in a devastating seven-game series their previous playoff matchup, in 2013.

After taking a 3-1 lead in the series, Boston lost Games 5 and 6 and fell behind 4-1 in the third period of the decisive seventh game. But they rallied to send it into overtime with two goals in the last 82 seconds of regulation, then won en route to their second Stanley Cup Finals appearance in three years.

Buy Tickets

Boston also won this year’s season series 3-1.

“I don’t think anything in the past has anything to do with this season. I don’t think they’re concerned about it,” Marchand said. “We are going gonna start a whole new season tomorrow.”

NEW BLOOD

The Maple Leafs added center John Tavares to the team that lost to Boston in last year’s playoffs, and that’s no small difference. The former Islander, who signed a seven-year, $77-million deal with Toronto as a free agent, tallied 88 points this season, including a league-leading 37 even-strength goals.

ON POINT

Toronto had never had back-to-back 100-point years before earning 105 last season and 100 on the nose in 2018-19. (To be fair, for the first half of their history they played between 18 and 70 games; the addition of a point for an OT or shootout loss has also contributed to the inflation.)

For Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, it’s proof that things are going in the right direction.

Advertisement

“When I look at what we’ve been able to do here, I’m obviously really proud of where we’re at and where we’re going,” he said after practice in Toronto.

It has also created pressure on the team to end a Stanley Cup drought that dates to 1967.

“Pressure is a privilege,” he said. “Pressure simply means you have a chance. A little duress for everybody, and that’s where the fun’s at.”

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Robert Kraft seeks 'evidence materially favorable' to his misdemeanor case April 11, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Cory Joseph, Kyrie Irving
NBA
The field is set: NBA matchups for 2019 playoffs finalized April 11, 2019 | 2:43 AM
Marcus Smart.
Celtics
Marcus Smart out 4-6 weeks with partially torn oblique muscle April 10, 2019 | 10:17 PM
Joan Benoit Samuelson Boston Marathon John Kerry
Marathon
8 questions with Boston Marathon legend Joan Benoit Samuelson April 10, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Dwayne Wade Paul Pierce NBA
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who had the better career, Paul Pierce or Dwyane Wade? April 10, 2019 | 3:02 PM
Buccaneers tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown against the Falcons on, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlanta.
Patriots
Patriots sign tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year deal April 10, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Bill Belichick Super Bowl Parade
Patriots
Bill Belichick talked about how he may approach the 2019 NFL Draft April 10, 2019 | 2:18 PM
LeBron James
NBA
How the Lakers fell apart this season April 10, 2019 | 1:08 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Lawyers: Robert Kraft will suffer ‘irreparable harm’ if video is released in Fla. prostitution case April 10, 2019 | 12:36 PM
Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Marathon
Tom Brady shared a hype video for Boston Marathon runners April 10, 2019 | 11:10 AM
Stephen Gostkowski Patriots Kicker
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to terms with Stephen Gostkowski April 10, 2019 | 11:05 AM
Pedro Martinez, Manny Ramirez
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez and Jerry Remy had a moment of reflection in the NESN booth April 10, 2019 | 10:28 AM
Tampa Bay Lightning NHL Hockey
NHL
What the NHL-best Lightning said before the Stanley Cup Playoffs April 10, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
NFL
Aaron Rodgers calls Packers report 'a smear attack' by 'irrelevant, bitter players' April 10, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Kyle Korver Utah Jazz NBA
NBA
Utah Jazz's Kyle Korver speaks out on white privilege in the NBA April 10, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Luis Severino Yankees MLB
MLB
Yankees' Luis Severino unable to throw for six weeks after setback April 10, 2019 | 7:40 AM
UMass Cale Makar Frozen Four
College Sports
UMass isn’t about to let inexperience stand in its way at the Frozen Four April 10, 2019 | 7:16 AM
Tom Brady laser
Patriots
Man cited for allegedly pointing laser at Tom Brady during AFC championship game April 10, 2019 | 6:41 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Chris Sale is not right April 10, 2019 | 5:00 AM
D'Angelo Russell, Robert Williams III
NBA
The final day of the NBA's regular season arrives, with much to decide April 10, 2019 | 3:36 AM
Dirk Nowitzki
NBA
Dirk Nowitzki announces retirement after final home game for Mavs April 10, 2019 | 3:25 AM
NBA
Heat fans started a 'Paul Pierce sucks' chant during Dwyane Wade's final home game April 9, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Celtics
Wizards lose their 50th game of the season to the Celtics April 9, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Jimmy Kimmel
Red Sox
Jimmy Kimmel interviews 'Brock Holt's son' after he scratched his dad's eye April 9, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Magic Johnson, president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, applauds as he watches the kiss cam on the scoreboard during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Oklahoma City won 110-93. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
NBA
Magic Johnson abruptly resigns as Lakers' president April 9, 2019 | 9:41 PM
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Patrick Reed of the United States celebrates with his wife Justine after making par 18th green during the final round to win the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Golf
The most unwelcome fan in Patrick Reed's gallery: His dad April 9, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Chris Sale walks off the mound after the top of the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox stumble again, beaten in home opener by Toronto 7-5 April 9, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez on taking part in the Red Sox’ celebration: ‘I wanted to come and say hi to the fans’ April 9, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Patriots announce preseason schedule April 9, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
Tom Brady missed the Red Sox home opener but still congratulated the ballclub April 9, 2019 | 3:28 PM