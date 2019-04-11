The Bruins’ playoff hype video features team legends, artillery fire, and an actual bear

The Bruins’ path to the Stanley Cup starts at home Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team posted a one-minute video on Twitter along with the hashtag #InOurBlood to hype fans up for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, marked at the start and end with the phrase “This is what you wake up for.”

It is not your typical highlight reel.

This is what you wake up for. #InOurBlood pic.twitter.com/52pzPK6nlm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2019

Highlights from this season’s Bruins team are preceded by snapshots of Bruins history. The blueprints for the original Boston Garden; images from 1942, when Montreal Canadiens players carried the Bruins’ “Kraut Line” of Milt Schmidt, Bobby Bauer, and Woody Dumart off the ice before they entered World War II service; longtime Bruin Johnny Bucyk; an image of Bobby Orr, his arm wrapped around the Stanley Cup.

Advertisement

Some of the Bruins’ most exciting moments this season are intercut with artillery fire, dripping blood, wild animals hunting, and yes, a bear’s roar.

The video’s narration is no less dramatic.

“This is where the frail come to die. The weary drown, and the weak become prey. Here pain hurts less. Losses hurt more. And winning is the only thing that matters.”

The puck drops at 7 p.m.