How David Backes used his Game 1 healthy scratch as a motivating tool

Why the Bruins could use him in Game 2 against the Leafs.

David Backes tries to avoid a check by Niklas Kronwall during the first period of a game in November.
David Backes tries to avoid a check by Niklas Kronwall during the first period of a game in November. –Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By
Tim Rosenthal
7:11 PM

David Backes could only watch from the press box as the Bruins laid an egg against the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

The moment marked another turn of events in Backes’ see-saw three-year tenure in Boston. But it wasn’t much of a surprise. The former St. Louis Blues captain tallied a career-low 20 points in 70 games in 2018-19.

Backes was an occasional visitor in the press box as a healthy scratch during the regular season. Thursday’s visit to the ninth floor at TD Garden was different, though. It signaled Backes’ first ever healthy scratch for a postseason contest dating back to his 2008-09 rookie campaign in St. Louis.

Advertisement

This didn’t catch the Minneapolis-born power forward by surprise either. Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins’ coaching staff hinted at this when rookie Karson Kuhlman earned a spot after a strong outing late in the regular season. There was no way Cassidy would break up the chemistry between Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson, either. That left the final roster spots between Backes, Joakim Nordstrom, and Danton Heinen.

So on Monday, when he found out about the news, the prideful Backes still didn’t take the announcement well. But he settled down after a couple of days and accepted his role as the extra forward to start the series.

“It’s frustrating,” Backes admitted following Boston’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday. “I was told [about the benching] on Monday, so I had a couple of days in a dark place. But I got over it on Wednesday and I wanted to be a supportive teammate and try to help the guys prepare and get a win.”

The Bruins didn’t come prepared Thursday night. The Leafs stuck to their gameplan and exposed the Bruins’ defensive setup. Their breakouts caught the Bruins in quicksand as Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and company got behind Boston’s defense all night.

Advertisement

Backes saw the defensive issues from high above rinkside. He also attempted to pick up a few other tendencies along the way.

“[During the] regular season, you’re casually, as a fan, watching [the game] and maybe picking up a few things,” Backes said. “[Thursday] I was more intently watching trying to see what they’re trying to do on faceoffs, tendencies they’re doing and other things you can see from up there of ways that if I get a look that I can be effective that if I get that opportunity that I’d have a little more knowledge.”

Buy Tickets

Well, that opportunity might come Saturday in Game 2.

Jake DeBrusk took a maintenance day to heal from a battered and bruised Game 1. That bumped Johansson to DeBrusk’s second-line spot with Kuhlman and David Krejci. Heinen, the third-line right winger on Thursday, moved to left wing to pave way for Backes for Friday’s practice with Coyle centering.

Backes’ availability doesn’t hinge on DeBrusk’s health for Game 2, though. All options are on the table according to Cassidy.

“We made a decision that we had to check fast against Toronto [in Game 1],” Cassidy said. “There are two ways to look at it: we’re physical and we slow them down, or we skate with them and try to slow them down. I thought we should’ve done a better job checking and skating than we did last night. There were times that we were good with it and other times where we weren’t.

Advertisement

“Obviously David adds a physical piece. We’ll have an internal discussion to see where we stand, but we’ll make that decision tomorrow.”

Could Backes have helped in Game 1 instead of watching from above while chowing down on some of his favorite press box snacks? Maybe. But that’s in the past. All he can do is wait for Cassidy to call his number.

“I’m a prideful guy that’s played a long time in this league and feel that I can make an impact on games,” Backes said. “I need to be ready when called upon, but not be a distraction and make a negative impact. These are an awesome group of guys. If it’s my turn to be in the press box, then [it’s] a couple of Mike and Ike’s and a couple of snacks while I watch my teammates try to win a game.”

His 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame would give the Bruins another big body presence to try to counter Toronto’s speed. The Bruins didn’t set a physical tone at all in Game 1 aside from a couple of solid hits from rookie defenseman Connor Clifton.

All 16 postseason teams have to fight for every inch this time of year. The Bruins gave the Leafs too much space to work with. They need to fix that entering Game 2 Saturday night — with or without Backes. Otherwise, they’ll be heading north of the border carrying an 0-2 deficit.

“We didn’t get the job done in Game 1,” Backes said. “But we’ve been in see-saw series before and we’re going to need a response tomorrow in a late night game where we need to get this thing back even.”

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Participants in the Boston Marathon mobility impaired division cross the starting line.
Marathon
15 runners who will inspire you this Marathon Monday April 12, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Tom Brady Mike Vrabel
Patriots
Patriots and Titans will hold joint practices before preseason game in August April 12, 2019 | 2:29 PM
Tom Brady, Tim Tebow
Patriots
What Tim Tebow had to say about his time as Tom Brady's teammate in 2013 April 12, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Marathon
Hananiah Pierre-Louis is running Boston for BMC. Here's why. April 12, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Marathon
'10 years ago, my biggest fear was that I wouldn’t be able to walk or run' April 12, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Patriots Chiefs
Patriots
Chris Hogan signs as a free agent with Carolina April 12, 2019 | 1:47 PM
Terry Rozier Boson Celtics NBA
Celtics
Terry Rozier said establishing roles was a ‘year-long process’ for the Celtics April 12, 2019 | 1:09 PM
A drone was flown over Fenway Park in the late innings of Thursday night’s ballgame.
Red Sox
A drone flew over Fenway Park. Now authorities are investigating. April 12, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Marathon
Here's why Hannah McKeen is running Boston April 12, 2019 | 11:43 AM
Marathon
'There is magic in attempting to qualify for Boston,' Simon Ong writes April 12, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Marathon
Lisa Burgess is running for Jeff's Place. Here's why. April 12, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Marathon
Aileen Christina Mayack is running Boston for her late running buddy Daryl April 12, 2019 | 11:26 AM
Marathon
Kelsey Prendergast is running Boston for NORD. Here's why. April 12, 2019 | 11:19 AM
Boston Marathon Weather
Marathon
Weather forecast leads to changes to Boston Marathon schedule April 12, 2019 | 10:59 AM
Marathon
Meghan Ingram is running Boston after an ovarian cancer diagnosis April 12, 2019 | 10:33 AM
Marathon
Ruth Berube-Leach is running Boston for Natalie and Elodie April 12, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Marathon
'I am running to show our daughter it’s possible to reach lofty goals' April 12, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Marathon
'20 years ago, Boston Medical Center saved my dad's life' April 12, 2019 | 9:48 AM
Marathon
Kelsie Earley is running Boston for her late friend Bill Moran April 12, 2019 | 9:38 AM
Sterling Shepard Giants Patriots
Patriots
The Patriots reportedly wanted to trade for Sterling Shepard April 12, 2019 | 9:31 AM
Marathon
Kristen Fennell is running Boston for the YMCA April 12, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Marathon
Meaghan Gorman is running for IMPACT Melanoma after her brother's diagnosis April 12, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Mike Gorman Tommy Heinsohn Celtics
Media
Chad Finn: Inside the Celtics' 'Passing the Torch' special April 12, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Marathon
Burcin Bozkaya started running at 42. This Boston will be his 9th marathon. April 12, 2019 | 9:16 AM
Marathon
Georgios Lappas is running Boston in honor of his late father April 12, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Marathon
William Thomas is running Boston for IMPACT Melanoma April 12, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Marathon
Tom Whitney is running Boston after 2 melanoma diagnoses April 12, 2019 | 8:51 AM
UMass Denver NCAA Hockey Frozen Four
College Sports
UMass prevails in OT to reach NCAA final vs. Minnesota Duluth April 12, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Cactus Dog Marathon des Sables
Sports News
A dog named Cactus is dominating one of the world's most difficult races April 12, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Ben Roethlisberger PIttsburgh Steelers NFL
NFL
Ex-Steelers player calls Ben Roethlisberger 'racist' while team pleads for 'CHILL' April 12, 2019 | 7:59 AM