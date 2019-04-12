A mistake on a power play was the beginning of the end for the Bruins in Game 1

A Bruins power play resulted in a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night.

Less than three minutes into the second period of Game 1 between the divisional rivals, things quickly took a turn for the worst for the home team.

With the score tied at one apiece, Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk earned a power-play opportunity after drawing a stick to the face from Toronto’s Kasperi Kapanen. But the Bruins, who ranked third in the NHL in power-play conversions this season, promptly bungled their chance to retake the lead — and instead found themselves playing catch-up.

DeBrusk mishandled the puck at mid-ice and proceeded to take down Leafs right wing Mitch Marner, who was on the verge of a shorthanded breakaway upon gaining possession. Toronto was awarded a penalty shot, and Marner faked out netminder Tuukka Rask to claim a 2-1 lead.

“We have a job to do on the power play and it’s not to get scored against,’’ Bruins left wing Brad Marchand said following the 4-1 loss. “We have to be a little more defensive-minded when we see something breaking down.’’

“You get a power play, you want to get something good out of it and get some momentum,’’ added linemate Patrice Bergeron. “Obviously, we did the opposite.’’

So, what exactly went wrong?

DeBrusk, who was shaken up after crashing into the boards to cap the busted play, isn’t too sure.

The 22-year-old said he noticed on the replay that he had his stick between his legs, although he didn’t know how or why. He also noted he was already “in an uncomfortable position’’ when he received the pass but thought he still had control of the puck.

“I just tried as hard as I could to get back, skate as fast I could, and try and make the play,’’ DeBrusk said. “I felt that one for sure.’’

Coach Bruce Cassidy attributed the flub to a miscommunication between DeBrusk and defenseman Torey Krug on their routes to start the power play.

As for whether he thinks DeBrusk should have just let Marner go rather than dragging him down to induce a penalty shot?

“I would’ve preferred he let him . . . ’’ Cassidy started before pivoting to an apt example courtesy of Bergeron.

During the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, the Bruins found themselves in a similar scenario when Chicago Blackhawks center David Kampf came away with the puck on a Boston power play. With nobody between a racing Kampf and Rask, Bergeron stymied the shorthanded breakaway by hustling to lift Kampf’s stick.

Cassidy lauded Bergeron’s ability to handle those situations by either lifting the opponent’s stick or taking away one side of the ice to help the goalie. While DeBrusk opted for a different option, Cassidy said he doesn’t fault the effort.

“Bergy’s won a Selke, [an award given to the league’s best defensive forward], for a reason,’’ Cassidy said. “I think that’s part of the learning curve for the younger guys.”

Regardless of how things panned out on that play, the Bruins stressed it shouldn’t have been the game’s deciding factor.

“That shouldn’t beat us,’’ Cassidy said. “We have plenty of time to get back in the game.’’