Rob Gronkowski gets the festivities started at Bruins playoff game

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s retirement tour stopped at TD Garden Saturday night for Game 2 between the Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gronkowski, who announced in March that his most recent NFL season would be his last, was welcomed as the honorary flag captain for the evening. He was joined by Special Olympics athlete Matt Millett.

Rob Gronkowski whipped the crowd into a frenzy before Game 2. —Mary Schwalm/AP

Wearing a backward white hat and right winger David Pastrnak’s No. 88 jersey, Gronkowski performed his duties with vigor. To the tune of booming cheers, he rapidly whipped the black-and-gold flag back and forth while the larger banner featuring the team’s spoked B logo made its way around the lower bowl of TD Garden.

Once it was time for him to go, Gronkowski stuck around to high-five fans in a nearby section and couldn’t help but bang on the glass a few times on his way out.

Turns out that wasn’t enough for the three-time Super Bowl champion, as he proceeded to jump into the boards, twice, before finally making his way to his seats with his brother, Gordie.