Rob Gronkowski gets the festivities started at Bruins playoff game

Rob Gronkowski Bruins
Rob Gronkowski waves the Bruins flag in the stands before the start of the game. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
April 13, 2019

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s retirement tour stopped at TD Garden Saturday night for Game 2 between the Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gronkowski, who announced in March that his most recent NFL season would be his last, was welcomed as the honorary flag captain for the evening. He was joined by Special Olympics athlete Matt Millett.

Rob Gronkowski whipped the crowd into a frenzy before Game 2. —Mary Schwalm/AP

Wearing a backward white hat and right winger David Pastrnak’s No. 88 jersey, Gronkowski performed his duties with vigor. To the tune of booming cheers, he rapidly whipped the black-and-gold flag back and forth while the larger banner featuring the team’s spoked B logo made its way around the lower bowl of TD Garden.

Advertisement

Once it was time for him to go, Gronkowski stuck around to high-five fans in a nearby section and couldn’t help but bang on the glass a few times on his way out.

Turns out that wasn’t enough for the three-time Super Bowl champion, as he proceeded to jump into the boards, twice, before finally making his way to his seats with his brother, Gordie.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Playoffs Patriots Rob Gronkowski
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Luke Walton is the new coach of the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
Luke Walton reportedly reaches agreement to coach Sacramento Kings April 13, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Sarah Sellers Boston Marathon
Marathon
Sarah Sellers returns to the Boston Marathon a year after her surprising 2nd-place finish April 13, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Rafael Devers catches Jonathan Villar attempting to steal third base Saturday.
Red Sox
Orioles score 4 runs in 6th inning to pull away from Red Sox April 13, 2019 | 5:12 PM
Crossing the finish line of the 2017 B.A.A. Half Marathon.
Marathon
A Secret Service agent was paralyzed on the job. Now, he’s taking on the Boston Marathon. April 13, 2019 | 4:51 PM
A drone was flown over Fenway Park in the late innings of Thursday night’s ballgame.
Red Sox
Police seize drone flown by youth over Red Sox game April 13, 2019 | 4:14 PM
Gordon Hayward will be key for the Celtics in the playoffs.
Celtics
Celtics power rankings: The playoffs have arrived in Boston April 13, 2019 | 4:08 PM
Larry Cole, right, a Korean War veteran and former master sergeant in the U.S. Army, stands with Sgt. Howard Luckett, a veteran of the Army, Marines and Coast Guard Auxiliary. The two were named co-grand marshals for the 2018 Boston Marathon.
Marathon
Who is the oldest runner in the Boston Marathon? Meet Harwich's Larry Cole. April 13, 2019 | 3:20 PM
Chris Davis registered his first hit of the season.
MLB
Orioles' Chris Davis singles in 1st, ending record hitless streak at 54 April 13, 2019 | 3:02 PM
Jalen Mills Eagles
National
DC police: Eagles' Jalen Mills, Wizards' Devin Robinson arrested for fight April 13, 2019 | 2:34 PM
Gordon Hayward Celtics Pacers
Celtics
Here’s what to watch for as the first round of the NBA playoffs begin April 13, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Bucks Hawks Basketball
NBA
Bucks' Mike Budenholzer voted by NBA coaches as best this season April 13, 2019 | 1:50 PM
Tedy Bruschi
Marathon
'Three rings, three medals': Tedy Bruschi is running the 2019 Boston Marathon for a personal cause April 13, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Pacers, Celtics enter playoff matchup looking for redemption April 13, 2019 | 10:17 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Friday, March 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
What experts are saying about the Celtics' playoff chances April 13, 2019 | 8:58 AM
Patriots
Patriots sign one-year extension with Patrick Chung April 13, 2019 | 1:53 AM
Sarah Sellers
Marathon
Sarah Sellers might have the craziest schedule in running April 12, 2019 | 11:23 PM
Mitch Moreland hits a double during the first inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox top Baltimore 6-4 for second-straight win April 12, 2019 | 10:43 PM
Umass Amherst sophomore defenseman Cale Makar (16) celebrates a goal against Princeton sophomore goaltender Ryan Ferland (30) in the first period at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts on November 24, 2018. UMass defeated Princeton 3-2 in overtime. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe
College Sports
UMass defenseman Cale Makar wins Hobey Baker award April 12, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Ron Kramer
Marathon
There are about 117 vehicles that escort runners in the Boston Marathon. Meet the man who directs them all. April 12, 2019 | 7:26 PM
David Backes tries to avoid a check by Niklas Kronwall during the first period of a game in November.
Bruins
How David Backes used his Game 1 healthy scratch as a motivating tool April 12, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Participants in the Boston Marathon mobility impaired division cross the starting line.
Marathon
15 runners who will inspire you this Marathon Monday April 12, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Tom Brady Mike Vrabel
Patriots
Patriots and Titans will hold joint practices before preseason game in August April 12, 2019 | 2:29 PM
Tom Brady, Tim Tebow
Patriots
What Tim Tebow had to say about his time as Tom Brady's teammate in 2013 April 12, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Marathon
Hananiah Pierre-Louis is running Boston for BMC. Here's why. April 12, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Marathon
'10 years ago, my biggest fear was that I wouldn’t be able to walk or run' April 12, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Patriots Chiefs
Patriots
Chris Hogan signs as a free agent with Carolina April 12, 2019 | 1:47 PM
Terry Rozier Boson Celtics NBA
Celtics
Terry Rozier said establishing roles was a ‘year-long process’ for the Celtics April 12, 2019 | 1:09 PM
A drone was flown over Fenway Park in the late innings of Thursday night’s ballgame.
Red Sox
A drone flew over Fenway Park. Now authorities are investigating. April 12, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Marathon
Here's why Hannah McKeen is running Boston April 12, 2019 | 11:43 AM
Marathon
'There is magic in attempting to qualify for Boston,' Simon Ong writes April 12, 2019 | 11:39 AM