Sean Avery shares expletive-filled rant about Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk

"The only problem with Kadri’s hit was that he didn’t take the top f****** row of DeBrusk’s teeth.”

Sean Avery Patriots Day
Former NHL player Sean Avery appeared as a Watertown cop in the film Patriots Day. –Sean Avery/Instagram
By
2:07 PM

Sean Avery never shied away from a chirp or on-ice confrontation during his 10-year NHL career. On Saturday, the retired winger chimed in on the dispute between Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk and his Maple Leafs counterpart, Nazem Kadri.

DeBrusk and Kadri scuffled multiple times Saturday during Boston’s 4-1 win over Toronto in Game 2 of the first-round series. In the second period, DeBrush upended Kadri with a knee-to-knee collision that sent him to the dressing room. Then, with six minutes remaining in the game, Kadri was ejected for a cross-check to Debrusk’s head.

DeBrusk was helped off the ice after the hit. Kadri faces a suspension that could exceed the three-game ban he received during last year’s series between the teams.

Advertisement

Enter Avery. On his Instagram story, the former New York Ranger weighed in with a profane rant.

First, Avery said that one check Jake DeBrusk laid on Toronto’s Patrick Marleau was a “dirty f****** hit.” Avery described the hit as one that unwritten NHL rules prohibit, especially against an experienced veteran. He suggested the referees were too slow to see the play or simply swallowed the whistle. (He put it a bit more colorfully.)

“That f****** DeBrusk kid,” Avery continued. “That’s a greasy f****** hit. Ok?”

Avery went on to claim that it’s time for Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews — not known for dropping the gloves — to go toe-to-toe with DeBrusk at center-ice. He believes doing so would set the tone for the Scotiabank Arena crowd in Game 3.

Finally, Avery addressed “yippity yappy Bruins fans” who had pointed to Kadri’s cross-check.

“‘What about Kadri’s hit?’ ‘What about Kadri’s hit?’” Avery said. “The only problem with Kadri’s hit was that he didn’t take the top f****** row of DeBrusk’s teeth.”

Avery earned multiple fines and a six-game suspension for crude comments during his playing days, and even spurred the creation of the “Avery Rule” after screening a goalie with his back to the play.

Advertisement

The Bruins renew acquaintances with the Maple Leafs, who could be without their third-line center, on Monday at 7 p.m.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cale Makar
NHL
From Frozen Four to NHL playoffs: Cale Makar signs with Avs April 14, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Cale Makar
College Sports
UMass hockey’s Cale Makar signs entry-level contract with Colorado Avalanche April 14, 2019 | 12:36 PM
Red Sox Game of Thrones
Red Sox
Red Sox set to host Game of Thrones Night at Fenway Park April 14, 2019 | 12:17 PM
Marathon
Emily Russell is running Boston for MA HOBY. Here's why. April 14, 2019 | 10:42 AM
Marathon
Here's why Molly Haggerty is running Boston April 14, 2019 | 10:36 AM
Marathon
Amy Comander is running Boston in memory of Arlie Langseth April 14, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Marathon
Madi Klonsinski is running Boston in memory of Olivia Brodt April 14, 2019 | 10:22 AM
phone screensot nba
NBA
Sixers coach Brett Brown called player's cellphone use on the bench 'completely unacceptable' April 14, 2019 | 10:12 AM
Marathon
Here's why Suchita Nayar is running Boston April 14, 2019 | 10:11 AM
Marathon
Here's why Marissa Shackleton is running Boston April 14, 2019 | 10:03 AM
Marathon
Danielle Volman is running Boston in memory of her mom April 14, 2019 | 9:54 AM
Marathon
Caitlin Sebastian is running Boston for her late husband Ryan April 14, 2019 | 9:43 AM
Marathon
Keith Russell is running Boston for The Phoenix. Here's why. April 14, 2019 | 9:35 AM
Marathon
Here's why Tony Brake is running Boston April 14, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Marathon
Caitlin Cusick is running Boston for Dana-Farber. Here's why. April 14, 2019 | 9:25 AM
Marathon
Erika Conner is running Boston for her late friend Katie Winter April 14, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Marathon
Daniel O’Neill is running Boston to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes April 14, 2019 | 9:13 AM
Marathon
Kathryn Magnoli is running Boston for Dana-Farber for the care her mother has received April 14, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Marathon
Patrick Ruggiero is running Boston after losing significant weight April 14, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Marathon
Indra Rapinchuk-Souccar is running Boston to accomplish a lifelong dream April 14, 2019 | 8:56 AM
Chris Davis
Red Sox
Rick Porcello tips his hat to Chris Davis after the Orioles infielder snapped record hitless streak April 14, 2019 | 8:10 AM
Charlie McAvoy gets in John Tavares' face in a physical Game 2.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' physical Game 2 win over the Maple Leafs April 14, 2019 | 7:27 AM
Nazem Kadri Jake DeBrusk
Bruins
Nazem Kadri facing suspension after violent hit on Jake DeBrusk April 14, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Tuukka Rask makes a glove save in the third period Saturday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask stops 30 shots, Bruins beat Leafs 4-1 to tie series 1-1 April 13, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Minnesota-Duluth players celebrate a goal during the second period against Massachusetts in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey championship game Saturday in Buffalo.
College Sports
Minnesota Duluth wins 2nd straight title, beating UMass 3-0 April 13, 2019 | 10:47 PM
The Patriots reportedly brought in Demaryius Thomas on Wednesday.
Patriots
Here's who the Patriots brought in for workouts this week April 13, 2019 | 10:01 PM
Rob Gronkowski Bruins
Bruins
Rob Gronkowski gets the festivities started at Bruins playoff game April 13, 2019 | 8:43 PM
D.J. Augustin of the Orlando Magic reacts after hitting the game-winning shot Saturday.
NBA
D.J. Augustin buries winning 3, Magic beat Raptors 104-101 April 13, 2019 | 8:41 PM
Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert, right, dunks the ball as Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, left, defends during the first half in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.
NBA
Brooklyn Nets stun Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 April 13, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Luke Walton is the new coach of the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
Luke Walton reportedly reaches agreement to coach Sacramento Kings April 13, 2019 | 6:57 PM