Toronto’s Nazem Kadri to meet with NHL Monday regarding Jake DeBrusk hit

The NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Toronto’s Nazem Kadri will have his in-person meeting regarding his cross-check to the next of the Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk on Monday afternoon in New York.

That the meeting is scheduled for just hours before Game 3 of the series between Boston and the Maple Leafs in Toronto seems beside the point. Kadri’s takedown of DeBrusk with four minutes to go in the Bruins’ 4-1 victory certainly seems like it could be his final action of the series, if not longer.

About as ugly as it gets pic.twitter.com/SzNfGZ7bDO — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 14, 2019

Kadri and DeBrusk came together on a knee-on-knee hit in the second period, resulting in Kadri heading down the tunnel, but returning for the start of the third period and scoring Toronto’s lone goal of the game. Any comeback hopes ended, however, after Kadri’s play, which merited a game misconduct and a major power play on which Patrice Bergeron added Boston’s final goal.

Under NHL rules, the in-person hearing gives the league the option to suspend Kadri for six or more games. Status as a repeat offender is taken into account on disciplinary decisions, and the 28-year-old has already been suspended or fined seven previous times for various hits, gestures, and attempts at embellishment.

The only suspension this season for longer than five games dealing strictly with on-ice conduct was the 20 games (reduced to 14 on appeal) that Washington’s Tom Wilson, himself a repeat offender, got for a hit in the Capitals’ preseason finale.