Julian Edelman fired up the crowd at Bruins-Leafs Game 7

Game 7 between the Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs got off to a rollicking start, thanks to Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman, wearing right winger David Pastrnak’s No. 88, was welcomed as the honorary banner captain before puck drop Tuesday night at TD Garden. Introduced on the Jumbotron as a three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl LIII MVP, Edelman was joined by Special Olympics athlete Meghan Colby.

The Super Bowl MVP is in the house!@Patriots WR @Edelman11 and @SpOlympicsMA athlete Meghan Colby were tonight’s fan banner captains. pic.twitter.com/Bbl3OrXkCb — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2019

Together, the pair whipped the Black and Gold flag, while fans cheered and waved around their rally towels that were given out at the door. Edelman even gestured for the crowd to get louder, to which they happily obliged.

The volume kicked up a notch late in the first period, when the jumbotron showed the 32-year-old finishing off his beer in a suite with teammates Joe Cardona, Patrick Chung, and Stephen Gostkowski. Other Patriots in attendance included center David Andrews and running back Sony Michel.

Earlier in the day, Edelman was spotted catching passes from quarterback Tom Brady at Boston College.