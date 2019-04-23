Julian Edelman fired up the crowd at Bruins-Leafs Game 7

Several of his teammates were also in attendance.

Julian Edelman Bruins
Julian Edelman finishes the rest of his beer during Bruins-Leafs Game 7. –Nicole Yang
By
April 23, 2019

Game 7 between the Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs got off to a rollicking start, thanks to Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman, wearing right winger David Pastrnak’s No. 88, was welcomed as the honorary banner captain before puck drop Tuesday night at TD Garden. Introduced on the Jumbotron as a three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl LIII MVP, Edelman was joined by Special Olympics athlete Meghan Colby.

Together, the pair whipped the Black and Gold flag, while fans cheered and waved around their rally towels that were given out at the door. Edelman even gestured for the crowd to get louder, to which they happily obliged.

Advertisement

The volume kicked up a notch late in the first period, when the jumbotron showed the 32-year-old finishing off his beer in a suite with teammates Joe Cardona, Patrick Chung, and Stephen Gostkowski. Other Patriots in attendance included center David Andrews and running back Sony Michel.

Earlier in the day, Edelman was spotted catching passes from quarterback Tom Brady at Boston College.

TOPICS: Bruins Patriots Julian Edelman NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rob Gronkowski Camille Kostek
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski is embracing nature and mountain biking in retirement April 23, 2019 | 8:05 PM
Chris Sale, Red Sox, Tigers
Red Sox
Chris Sale still lacking as Red Sox drop doubleheader opener April 23, 2019 | 4:47 PM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his game-winning overtime goal with Brad Marchand as fans go crazy behind him.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who will score the winning goal in Game 7 of Bruins-Leafs? April 23, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Premier League
Soccer
Liverpool will play a soccer match at Fenway Park in July April 23, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk pokes fun at his father over TD Garden ice conditions April 23, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Patrice Bergeron #37, Tyler Seguin #19, and Brad Marchand in 2013 Game 7 comeback vs. Maple Leafs
Bruins
What happened the last two times the Bruins and Maple Leafs played Game 7 April 23, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Nathan Eovaldi Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi will miss 6 weeks after elbow surgery April 23, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Odell Beckham Jr Cleveland Browns
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. rips Giants in a Twitter rant that was 'almost a therapy session' April 23, 2019 | 1:03 PM
Kyrie Irving Bucks fans
Celtics
What Milwaukee Bucks fans chanted about the Celtics before playoff matchup was set April 23, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Luke Walton NBA Basketball
NBA
Newly hired Kings coach Luke Walton sued for sexual assault April 23, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Tigers-Red Sox series April 23, 2019 | 7:51 AM
David Pastrnak Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
NHL
'Everything's on the line': Bruins-Leafs, Sharks-Knights go to Game 7 April 23, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Milwaukee Bucks Detroit Pistons NBA Playoffs
NBA
Bucks advance to second round for the first time since 2001 to face the Celtics April 23, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Celtics
Chad Finn: Next series should tell us who the Celtics are April 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
This Sept. 16, 2018, file photo shows former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
Media
Peyton Manning reportedly turns down 'Monday Night Football' opportunity April 22, 2019 | 10:01 PM
Nathan Eovaldi.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi to have elbow surgery April 22, 2019 | 9:08 PM
Patrice Bergeron and the Bruins look to put a few more pucks past Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen in Game 7.
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about their Game 7 matchup with Toronto April 22, 2019 | 5:56 PM
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which finalist should be elected to the Patriots Hall of Fame? April 22, 2019 | 4:18 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 23: A general view as rain falls prior to Game One of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Red Sox, Tigers rained out, to play doubleheader Tuesday April 22, 2019 | 3:20 PM
Dwayne Haskins Tom Brady comparison
NFL
An NFL draft prospect described how he's similar to Tom Brady April 22, 2019 | 3:15 PM
Kyler Murray Oklahoma NFL Draft
NFL
2019 NFL draft: The top positional needs for all 32 teams April 22, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Elijah Holyfield Georga NCAA Football
NFL
Evander Holyfield's son, Elijah, is a question mark at the NFL Draft April 22, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Gary Tanguay NBC Sports Boston
Media
Gary Tanguay announces he is battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma April 22, 2019 | 11:57 AM
A fan's head obstructed NBC Sports' broadcast of Game 6 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs during the third period Sunday.
Media
NBC Sports says camera problem led to fan obscuring view during Bruins-Leafs game April 22, 2019 | 10:55 AM
Brad Marchand TD Garden ice
Bruins
Brad Marchand described the ice at TD Garden as 'terrible' April 22, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Scores of runners chase riches every day in Kenya's highlands.
World
In Kenya, running can be a road to ruin April 22, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Marathon
3 Chinese runners accused of cheating in Boston Marathon April 22, 2019 | 8:50 AM
Kyler Murray 2019 NFL Draft
NFL
A new rite of passage for NFL draft hopefuls: Scrubbing your social media history April 22, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
The Celtics' true playoff test lies ahead after a first-round sweep April 22, 2019 | 7:43 AM
James Dolan New York Knicks
NBA
Knicks owner James Dolan remains the biggest question mark in quest for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving April 22, 2019 | 7:37 AM