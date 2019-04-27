Bruins honor John Havlicek with moment of applause

The Bruins paid homage to Celtics legend John Havlicek Saturday night in a manner befitting the man.

It was all class.

Before Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Bruins requested a moment not of silence but applause for Havlicek, who died Thursday at age 79.

A moment of celebration pregame for @celtics legend John Havlicek. pic.twitter.com/BWFidhkP5x — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 28, 2019

A video tribute followed the cheers. It included the clip and Johnny Most’s famous call of his series-clinching steal in Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals against the Sixers, several highlights featuring his picturesque shot (with a couple of bank shots mixed in), and a soundbite of Red Auerbach saying that if he had a son, he’d want him to be just like Havlicek.

The tribute video to John Havlicek ahead of Game 2. pic.twitter.com/2x3u4VZULK — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 28, 2019

The video concluded with scenes from the final game of his Hall of Fame 16-year career on April 9, 1978, including the final words as he addressed the crowd that day:

“You have given us what every team really wants to have: enthusiasm, dedication, and you helped us win many championships. What more can I say? Thank you, Boston. I love you.”

Well done, Bruins.