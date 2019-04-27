Bruins honor John Havlicek with moment of applause

Havlicek died Thursday at age 79.

Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek, who died this past week, is honored with a moment of silence prior to Game 2 of a second-round playoff series between the Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in Boston.
Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek, who died this past week, is honored with a moment of silence prior to Game 2 of a second-round playoff series between the Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in Boston. –Charles Krupa / AP Photo
By
April 27, 2019

The Bruins paid homage to Celtics legend John Havlicek Saturday night in a manner befitting the man.

It was all class.

Before Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Bruins requested a moment not of silence but applause for Havlicek, who died Thursday at age 79.

A video tribute followed the cheers. It included the clip and Johnny Most’s famous call of his series-clinching steal in Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals against the Sixers, several highlights featuring his picturesque shot (with a couple of bank shots mixed in), and a soundbite of Red Auerbach saying that if he had a son, he’d want him to be just like Havlicek.

Advertisement

The video concluded with scenes from the final game of his Hall of Fame 16-year career on April 9, 1978, including the final words as he addressed the crowd that day:

“You have given us what every team really wants to have: enthusiasm, dedication, and you helped us win many championships. What more can I say? Thank you, Boston. I love you.”

Well done, Bruins.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Playoffs Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
David Price pitches in the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Tampa Bay Rays despite solid start from David Price April 27, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Xavier Ubosi Patriots undrafted free agent
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' list of undrafted free agents April 27, 2019 | 7:51 PM
Arkansas offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
NFL
5 things to know about Patriots draft pick Hjalte Froholdt April 27, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots draft
Patriots
4 things to know about new Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham April 27, 2019 | 5:21 PM
J.D. Martinez, pictured here in a game against the Seattle Mariners, missed Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays due to back spasms.
Red Sox
Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez scratched with back spasms April 27, 2019 | 3:14 PM
NFL
NFL aerial circus makes for 2nd round of DBs, WRs April 27, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Joejuan Williams
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams April 27, 2019 | 1:01 AM
Damien Harris
Patriots
Here’s what you should know about Patriots pick Damien Harris April 27, 2019 | 12:00 AM
pats screenshot wwino
Patriots
Patriots grab CB, edge rusher, make multiple trades on Day 2 April 26, 2019 | 11:44 PM
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. debuts with 9th inning double that set up Jays' 4-2 win over A's April 26, 2019 | 10:22 PM
Josh Rosen
NFL
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Cardinals April 26, 2019 | 9:44 PM
Joejuan Williams
Patriots
Patriots trade up in second round to get CB Joejuan Williams April 26, 2019 | 8:21 PM
Rays Red Sox Baseball
Red Sox
Red Sox, Rays washed out in series opener April 26, 2019 | 6:41 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. received a heartwarming tribute from Hall of Fame father ahead of his MLB debut April 26, 2019 | 6:20 PM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Celtics’ Marcus Smart will not play in Game 1 Sunday April 26, 2019 | 6:00 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
Read Beth Havlicek's statement on the passing of her husband April 26, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Herm Edwards
Patriots
ASU coach Herm Edwards says Patriots draft pick N'Keal Harry is 'similar to Dez Bryant' April 26, 2019 | 4:44 PM
Charlie McAvoy Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
'We couldn't handle the tempo of the game' April 26, 2019 | 3:36 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots NFL Draft
Parenting
Patriots’ choice of N’Keal Harry was as surprising as it was satisfying April 26, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
3 significant NFL Draft-day trades in Patriots history April 26, 2019 | 2:15 PM
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Celtics
Ranking all the key players in the Celtics-Bucks series April 26, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Brad Marchand Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Brad Marchand chirped ex-Bruin Riley Nash April 26, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Daniel Jones New York reaction
NFL
New York reacts to the Giants' 'big mistake' in the NFL draft April 26, 2019 | 11:58 AM
N'Keal Harry Patriots NFL Draft
Patriots
What N'Keal Harry said about joining the Patriots April 26, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots Super Bowl
Patriots
Bob Kraft flashed his Super Bowl ring when Fla. police stopped him leaving spa, prosecutors say April 26, 2019 | 9:19 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick said to N'Keal Harry in their draft day phone call April 26, 2019 | 9:18 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 25: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins dives as he shoots the puck in the first period of a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 25, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Bruins
Upset-rich first round makes Bruins new Stanley Cup favorites April 26, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Red Auerbach John Havlicek Celtics
Celtics
How the NBA community reacted to John Havlicek's death April 26, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Kyler Murray Roger Goodell NFL Draft
NFL
'You can't have enough good depth': Cardinals leave Round 1 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray April 26, 2019 | 8:06 AM
NFL Draft Kyler Murray Roger Goodell
NFL
NFL teams load up for trench battles in Round 1 of the NFL Draft April 26, 2019 | 7:50 AM