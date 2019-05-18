Here’s how much it will cost you to attend the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden

Hint: a lot.

5-12-19: Boston, MA.: The Bruins Matt Grzelcyk (center) is all smiles as he celebrates his second period power play goal, his second tally of the game, that gave Boston a 4-0 lead. Teammates Charlie Coyle (left) and David Krejci (right) are with him. The Boston Bruins hosted the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Two of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals NHL playoff series at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
The Boston Bruins during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals NHL playoff series at TD Garden. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
May 18, 2019

The Boston Bruins have reached the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, and tickets for the Boston-based games of the series are now sale.

If you want to forego your favorite sports bar and watch the team play live at TD Garden, it’s going to cost you. As of this article’s publication, a single ticket for Game 1 ranged from $500 to $5,000, depending on your seat, according to Ticketmaster.com. For Game 2, the range was $500 to $4,980. Tickets for Game 5, the third home game (presuming the series goes that long) are running $649 to $3,964, and for a possible deciding Game 7 they’re going for $856 to $5,179.

Advertisement

If a game is not played because the series is over before then — which is a possibility for Games 5 and 7 — tickets are eligible for a refund for the face value and any service fees paid, according to a Boston Bruins statement.

Of course, we should also talk about the suites. Eighteen-ticket, private suite rentals went on sale on Friday at 11 a.m. They range in price from $25,000 to $35,000 for Game 1 and will increase in price for games after that, according to TD Garden. Rentals include a private bathroom, though food and beverage orders are an added cost, naturally.

Fans can purchase Stanley Cup Final tickets at the TD Garden box office, on the Boston Bruins mobile app, and at ticketmaster.com/bruins.

The NHL has already announced dates and times of the Stanley Cup Final, which begins on Monday, May 27 in Boston. Boston’s opponent will be the winner of the NHL’s Western Conference Final between the San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues.

