How Don Sweeney built the Bruins into a Stanley Cup finalist

Sweeney's success didn't happen overnight.

Don Sweeney's success in building the 2018-19 Bruins didn't happen overnight.
Don Sweeney's success in building the 2018-19 Bruins didn't happen overnight. –Angela Spagna/Bruins Daily
By
Tim Rosenthal
May 18, 2019

Don Sweeney didn’t inherit an ideal scenario from his predecessor, Peter Chiarelli.

The fourth-year Boston general manager knew success wouldn’t come overnight. And he hit plenty of speed bumps along the way.

“We tried to do some things, call it on the fly, deepen the prospect pool, integrate younger players, all the things we talk about and plan out and implement. We had some bumps, made some mistakes and learned from them, tried to correct them, tried to move forward, tried to continue to make the promise to our leadership group that we believe we could get there again,” the GM of the Year finalist said.

Advertisement

“We’ve done a pretty good job integrating, allowing opportunity, providing opportunity, I should say, for some younger players. Our staff deserve a lot of credit for recognizing and scouting and just working hard. It comes down to the investment at a player level, a coaching level, an organizational level, ownership support. It’s really the whole piece of it.”

Sweeney, as he alluded to during his session with the media Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena, had his missteps in his first two years at the helm. Signing Matt Beleskey, trading for Zac Rinaldo and Jimmy Hayes in 2015, and inking a productive, but aging David Backes to a five-year deal one year later left many Bruins fans scratching their heads.

The Bruins once again missed the playoffs in 2016. Sweeney kept then-head coach Claude Julien behind the bench after the team’s second consecutive postseason-less year. And the roster he put together in 2016-17 wasn’t much better compared to Year 1.

But even a roller coaster ride in the final 55 games under Julien saw progress. David Pastrnak blossomed into a bonafide playmaker. Brad Marchand was well on his way to another 30-plus goal campaign. And Brandon Carlo began his development under the tutelage of Zdeno Chara.

Advertisement

That wasn’t enough, though. The Bruins needed a change with a roster still in flux. Sweeney had no other choice, and on a chilly winter Tuesday in February — on the same day the Patriots paraded through Boston celebrating their Super Bowl comeback for the ages against the Falcons — he relieved Julien of his duties.

The timing was bad, sure. But Julien did all he could with this squad. It was time for a new voice after 10 years. It was time for the Bruce Cassidy era.

The Bruins haven’t looked back.

Sweeney still needed to tweak his roster during his time. Both Beleskey and Hayes occupied a roster spot and the Bruins GM needed to spearhead his talented youth movement. He bought out the latter’s contract on July 1, 2017, paving way for the likes of Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, and Sean Kuraly. The former netted Rick Nash as part of a package with the New York Rangers at the 2018 trade deadline.

Buy Tickets

The Nash deal didn’t really pan out for the Bruins late last season, but the youth movement took center stage. DeBrusk, Heinen, Kuraly, Anders Bjork, and Ryan Donato all earned playing time up front over the last two seasons. And Carlo, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk both made the most of their opportunities on the back end.

That leads to this year’s roster. The Bruins had several pieces in place for Cup contention a year after their second-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. But they needed an upgrade in the middle of the lineup to complete their puzzle, even if it meant parting ways with the raw, but talented Donato.

That’s where Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson came in. Neither provided a marquee splash — a la Mark Stone, Tyler Toffoli or Wayne Simmonds (to name a few) — that Bruins fans hoped for at this year’s trade deadline. But the Weymouth-born forward and the Swedish winger indeed filled in those missing holes.

Advertisement

Now Cassidy can roll all four lines at any given moment. The 12 forwards all bought into the system.

The top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak are a marvel to watch. Backes, in his plug-in role on line two with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci, filled a physical spark the Bruins lacked at times in the first two rounds. Johansson and Coyle found instant chemistry upon arriving in Boston, and Heinen complements the duo perfectly on line three. Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom, Noel Acciari, and Chris Wagner all provided clutch moments on the fourth line during the first three rounds.

A perfect blend of puck movers (McAvoy, Grzelcyk, and Torey Krug) and physical, stay-at-home defensemen (Carlo, Chara, and Connor Clifton) gave Cassidy a well-rounded blue-line.

Then of course there’s goalie Tuukka Rask, who’s been lights out in the postseason. His workload decreased during the regular season thanks to Jaroslav Halak’s arrival from Long Island. Rask, the hands-down Conn Smythe favorite through the first three rounds, reaped the benefits of staying fresh compared to years past thanks to the push from Halak during the 82-game slate.

The perfect mix of the youth movement and a solid core left over from the 2011 Stanley Cup run and subsequent return to the Cup Final two years later — including Chara, Bergeron, Marchand, Krejci, and Rask — is a testament to Sweeney’s tenure. His unheralded signings of Halak, Wagner, and Nordstrom this past offseason — after falling short in the John Tavares sweepstakes — along with the Coyle and Johansson deadline day deals all took center stage at certain times during their first 12 postseason victories.

It took a while to get here, but Sweeney’s patience paid off. It all culminated with Boston’s third Stanley Cup Final appearance of the decade.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Shannon Szabados Canada Women's Hockey
Sports News
As they seek a new league, women's hockey stars form players association May 20, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Michael Chavis Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
A young Sox fan gave Michael Chavis an enthusiastic introduction. Then Chavis hit a home run. May 20, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Magic Johnson NBA Lakers
NBA
Magic Johnson accused the Lakers’ general manager of stabbing him in the back May 20, 2019 | 1:53 PM
Dontrelle Inman Colts NFL
Patriots
3 things to know about Patriots receiver Dontrelle Inman May 20, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty Patriots parade
Patriots
What the McCourty twins said in their Rutgers commencement address May 20, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Cleveland Ohio
Marathon
Cleveland Marathon runner, 22, dies after collapsing near finish line May 20, 2019 | 9:03 AM
James Holzhauer
Sports News
James Holzhauer is the face of 'Jeopardy!' He's also the new face of sports betting. May 20, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Kawhi Leonard, Raptors outlast Bucks 118-112 in Game 3 double overtime May 20, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, and Rafael Devers celebrate Sunday with Brandon Workman after his first MLB save.
Red Sox
'We had two bad innings': What we learned from the Red Sox-Astros series May 20, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Kyrie Irving's future with the Celtics will play a major role in determining whether they acquire Anthony Davis.
Celtics
Here are the latest Celtics offseason rumors May 20, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Marcus Walden
Red Sox
As victories go in May, this one by the Red Sox was huge May 19, 2019 | 8:01 PM
NHL
Blues move to brink of Stanley Cup Final with 5-0 win over Sharks May 19, 2019 | 6:03 PM
Michael Chavis points skyward before crossing home plate after his home run in the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Chavis homers, Red Sox snap Astros' 10-game win streak May 19, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Winter Classic
Bruins
How the Winter Classic became the Bruins' bonding moment May 19, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Bruins Zdeno Chara gets the puck away from Carolina Andrei Svechnikov late in the 3rd period. in Game 2 of the ECF.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara skates before Bruins' practice May 19, 2019 | 1:47 PM
Horse Racing
Preakness winner War of Will likely to run in Belmont May 19, 2019 | 1:17 PM
HBO original series Game of Thrones: Season 7; Episode 4; debut: 8/6/2017. Pictured: Conleth Hill, Peter Dinklage, Nathalie Emmanuel, Emilia Clarke, Liam Cunningham, Kit Harington. photo: Macall B. Polay / Courtesy of HBO
Sports News
Boston athletes have all kinds of theories about Game of Thrones May 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Tom Brady Twitter
Patriots
Tom Brady holds these 54 NFL records May 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Red Sox lament their missed opportunities vs. Astros May 19, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Red Sox
Astros start fast, beat Red Sox 7-3 for 10th straight win May 18, 2019 | 10:57 PM
Former Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long is likely retiring from football.
NFL
It looks like former Patriot Chris Long is retiring from the NFL May 18, 2019 | 10:03 PM
Bodexpress runs in the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race without John Velazquez at Pimlico race course.
Sports News
Jockey-less horse steals the show at the Preakness May 18, 2019 | 8:32 PM
Xander Bogaerts, right, reacts beside Max Stassi after being called out on strikes during the fifth inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox-Astros has grown into quite a rivalry May 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Boston College's Kate Taylor celebrates her goal Saturday.
College Sports
BC women top Princeton to reach third straight Final Four May 18, 2019 | 7:07 PM
Red Sox
David Price will return to rotation Monday May 18, 2019 | 6:14 PM
Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti, left, shields the ball from New England Revolution's Brandon Bye (15) during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Soccer
Revolution, Impact finish in 0-0 draw in Montreal May 18, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Red Sox
Meadows HR in 11th, Rays top Yanks 2-1, back into 1st place May 18, 2019 | 5:01 PM
Zdeno Chara Bruins
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Why the Patriots may be getting a call May 18, 2019 | 1:05 PM
5-12-19: Boston, MA.: The Bruins Matt Grzelcyk (center) is all smiles as he celebrates his second period power play goal, his second tally of the game, that gave Boston a 4-0 lead. Teammates Charlie Coyle (left) and David Krejci (right) are with him. The Boston Bruins hosted the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Two of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals NHL playoff series at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
Here's how much it will cost you to attend the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden May 18, 2019 | 10:41 AM
Byron Cowart of Maryland
Patriots
Byron Cowart: From No. 1 recruit to forgotten 5th-round pick May 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM