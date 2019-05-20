Here’s how much Bruins players get paid

A look at the team's payroll for the 2018-19 season.

Boston-05/12/19 The Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes - Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Charlie McAvoy congratulates Tuukka Rask (left) at the end of the game as a line forms as Bruins congratulate one another. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins players celebrated after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff) –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
May 20, 2019

The Boston Bruins are officially in their first Stanley Cup Final since 2013, and much of the same squad is projected to return for the 2019-20 campaign. Nineteen players are under contract for next season. Boston currently has $65,021,542 committed to their active contracts, as well as $77,949,631 in total cap allocations, according to Spotrac.

Below is this year’s payroll for the Eastern Conference champions:

Left Wing

Brad Marchand

Contract: 8 years, $49 million (signed through 2025)

2018-19 base salary: $5 million

Signing bonus: $3 million

Jake Debrusk

Contract: 3 years, $4.05 million (signed through 2020)

2018-19 base salary: $832,500

Incentive: $450,000

Center

David Krejci

Contract: 6 years, $43.5 million (signed through 2021)

2018-19 base salary: $7.5 million

Patrice Bergeron

Contract: 8 years, $55 million (signed through 2022)

2018-19 base salary: $875,000

Signing bonus: $6 million

Joakim Nordstrom

Contract: 2 years, $2 million (signed through 2020)

2018-19 base salary: $1.1 million

David Backes

Contract: 5 years, $30 million (signed through 2021)

2018-19 base salary: $3 million

Signing bonus: $3 million

Marcus Johansson

Contract: 3 years, $13.75 million (unrestricted free agent this summer)

2018-19 base salary: $4.75 million

Charlie Coyle

Contract: 5 years, $16 million (signed through 2020)

2018-19 base salary: $3.75 million

Sean Kuraly

Contract: 3 years, $3,825,000 (signed through 2021)

2018-19 base salary: $1.3 million

Chris Wagner

Contract: 2 years, $2.5 million (signed through 2020)

2018-19 base salary: $1.25 million

Danton Heinen

Contract: 3 years, $2,987,500 (restricted free agent this summer)

2018-19 base salary: $832,500

Signing bonus: $92,500

Incentive: $212,500

Noel Acciari

Contract: 2 years, $1.45 million (unrestricted free agent this summer)

2018-19 base salary: $750,000

Right Wing

David Pastrnak

Contract: 6 years, $40 million (signed through 2023)

2018-19 base salary: $8 million

Karson Kuhlman

Contract: 2 years, $1,525,000 (signed through 2020)

2018-19 base salary: $700,000

Signing bonus: $75,000

Incentive: $25,000

Defenseman

Torey Krug

Contract: 4 years, $21 million (signed through 2020)

2018-19 base salary: $5.5 million

Zdeno Chara

Contract: 2 years, $7 million (signed through 2020)

2018-19 base salary: $5 million

John Moore

Contract: 5 years, $13.75 million (signed through 2023)

2018-19 base salary: $3.25 million

Kevan Miller

Contract: 4 years, $10 million (signed through 2020)

2018-19 base salary: $2.5 million

Matt Grzelcyk

Contract: 2 years, $2.8 million (signed through 2020)

2018-19 base salary: $1.4 million

Charlie McAvoy

Contract: 3 years, $3,775,000 (restricted free agent this summer)

2018-19 base salary: $832,500

Signing bonus: $92,500

Incentive: $500,000

Brandon Carlo

Contract: 3 years, $2,775,000 (restricted free agent this summer)

2018-19 base salary: $832,500

Connor Clifton

Contract: 2 years, $1.47 million (signed through 2020)

2018-19 base salary: $700,000

Singing bonus: $50,000

Steven Kampfer

Contract: 2 years, $1.3 million (unrestricted free agent this summer)

2018-19 base salary: $650,000

Goaltending

Tuukka Rask

Contract: 8 years, $56 million (signed through 2021)

2018-19 base salary: $7 million

Jaroslav Halak

Contract: 2 years, $5.5 million (signed through 2020)

2018-19 base salary: $2.25 million

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
