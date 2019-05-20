Here’s how much Bruins players get paid
A look at the team's payroll for the 2018-19 season.
The Boston Bruins are officially in their first Stanley Cup Final since 2013, and much of the same squad is projected to return for the 2019-20 campaign. Nineteen players are under contract for next season. Boston currently has $65,021,542 committed to their active contracts, as well as $77,949,631 in total cap allocations, according to Spotrac.
Below is this year’s payroll for the Eastern Conference champions:
Left Wing
Brad Marchand
Contract: 8 years, $49 million (signed through 2025)
2018-19 base salary: $5 million
Signing bonus: $3 million
Jake Debrusk
Contract: 3 years, $4.05 million (signed through 2020)
2018-19 base salary: $832,500
Incentive: $450,000
Center
David Krejci
Contract: 6 years, $43.5 million (signed through 2021)
2018-19 base salary: $7.5 million
Patrice Bergeron
Contract: 8 years, $55 million (signed through 2022)
2018-19 base salary: $875,000
Signing bonus: $6 million
Joakim Nordstrom
Contract: 2 years, $2 million (signed through 2020)
2018-19 base salary: $1.1 million
David Backes
Contract: 5 years, $30 million (signed through 2021)
2018-19 base salary: $3 million
Signing bonus: $3 million
Marcus Johansson
Contract: 3 years, $13.75 million (unrestricted free agent this summer)
2018-19 base salary: $4.75 million
Charlie Coyle
Contract: 5 years, $16 million (signed through 2020)
2018-19 base salary: $3.75 million
Sean Kuraly
Contract: 3 years, $3,825,000 (signed through 2021)
2018-19 base salary: $1.3 million
Chris Wagner
Contract: 2 years, $2.5 million (signed through 2020)
2018-19 base salary: $1.25 million
Danton Heinen
Contract: 3 years, $2,987,500 (restricted free agent this summer)
2018-19 base salary: $832,500
Signing bonus: $92,500
Incentive: $212,500
Noel Acciari
Contract: 2 years, $1.45 million (unrestricted free agent this summer)
2018-19 base salary: $750,000
Right Wing
David Pastrnak
Contract: 6 years, $40 million (signed through 2023)
2018-19 base salary: $8 million
Karson Kuhlman
Contract: 2 years, $1,525,000 (signed through 2020)
2018-19 base salary: $700,000
Signing bonus: $75,000
Incentive: $25,000
Defenseman
Torey Krug
Contract: 4 years, $21 million (signed through 2020)
2018-19 base salary: $5.5 million
Zdeno Chara
Contract: 2 years, $7 million (signed through 2020)
2018-19 base salary: $5 million
John Moore
Contract: 5 years, $13.75 million (signed through 2023)
2018-19 base salary: $3.25 million
Kevan Miller
Contract: 4 years, $10 million (signed through 2020)
2018-19 base salary: $2.5 million
Matt Grzelcyk
Contract: 2 years, $2.8 million (signed through 2020)
2018-19 base salary: $1.4 million
Charlie McAvoy
Contract: 3 years, $3,775,000 (restricted free agent this summer)
2018-19 base salary: $832,500
Signing bonus: $92,500
Incentive: $500,000
Brandon Carlo
Contract: 3 years, $2,775,000 (restricted free agent this summer)
2018-19 base salary: $832,500
Connor Clifton
Contract: 2 years, $1.47 million (signed through 2020)
2018-19 base salary: $700,000
Singing bonus: $50,000
Steven Kampfer
Contract: 2 years, $1.3 million (unrestricted free agent this summer)
2018-19 base salary: $650,000
Goaltending
Tuukka Rask
Contract: 8 years, $56 million (signed through 2021)
2018-19 base salary: $7 million
Jaroslav Halak
Contract: 2 years, $5.5 million (signed through 2020)
2018-19 base salary: $2.25 million