Bruins prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson is returning to Sweden

Bruins prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson will return to Sweden to sign a contract with Vaxjo of the Swedish Hockey League.

“Jakob will continue his professional hockey career and development in the SHL,’’ Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement Tuesday. “We support his decision to be closer to his family at this time in his life.’’

According to Sweeney, Forsbacka Karlsson has indicated that he “fully intends’’ to rejoin the Bruins in the future. The organization will retain his rights.

Sweeney (cont): "Over the past few weeks, Jakob has also communicated that he fully intends to resume playing for the Bruins, but for right now he feels playing at home in Sweden is what is best for him." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 21, 2019

A Stockholm native, Forsbacka Karlsson spent the majority of his Bruins tenure in Providence, where he logged 58 games last season. He appeared in 28 NHL games this season, tallying three goals and six assists, after getting called up in November when the Bruins had a slew of injuries.

The 22-year-old center, with impressive two-way potential, had an opportunity to compete for a permanent spot on the third line. The role was ultimately filled by Weymouth native Charlie Coyle via trade ahead of the deadline in February.

Before he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins in 2017, Forsbacka Karlsson played two seasons at Boston University, overlapping with defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy. He was selected 45th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.