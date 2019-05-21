Bruins prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson is returning to Sweden

“For right now, he feels playing at home in Sweden is what is best for him."

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson takes to the ice in warmups. –john tlumacki/globe staff file
By
1:10 PM

Bruins prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson will return to Sweden to sign a contract with Vaxjo of the Swedish Hockey League.

“Jakob will continue his professional hockey career and development in the SHL,’’ Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement Tuesday. “We support his decision to be closer to his family at this time in his life.’’

According to Sweeney, Forsbacka Karlsson has indicated that he “fully intends’’ to rejoin the Bruins in the future. The organization will retain his rights.

“For right now, he feels playing at home in Sweden is what is best for him,’’ Sweeney said.

Advertisement

A Stockholm native, Forsbacka Karlsson spent the majority of his Bruins tenure in Providence, where he logged 58 games last season. He appeared in 28 NHL games this season, tallying three goals and six assists, after getting called up in November when the Bruins had a slew of injuries.

The 22-year-old center, with impressive two-way potential, had an opportunity to compete for a permanent spot on the third line. The role was ultimately filled by Weymouth native Charlie Coyle via trade ahead of the deadline in February.

Before he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins in 2017, Forsbacka Karlsson played two seasons at Boston University, overlapping with defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy. He was selected 45th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Julian Edelman Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Patriots finalizing extension with Julian Edelman, according to reports May 21, 2019 | 12:16 PM
Olympic Stadium London
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees will break new ground in London when they play on artificial turf May 21, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Kyrie Irving shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph.
Celtics
NBA insider thinks the Celtics should 'still be worried' about the Lakers signing Kyrie Irving May 21, 2019 | 10:28 AM
Kellen Winslow Jr Rape Trial
NFL
Ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. on trial for allegedly raping homeless woman, hitchhiker, unconscious teen May 21, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Danny Etling Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots’ young quarterbacks get to show their stuff in OTAs May 21, 2019 | 8:49 AM
Patriots Josh Gordon
NFL
NFL and players' union to study potential use of marijuana for pain management May 21, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors NBA
NBA
Stephen Curry and the Warriors earn fifth consecutive NBA Finals trip May 21, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Chris Sale on the mound as Tampa Bay's Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run.
Red Sox
Chris Sale was reportedly suffering from an undisclosed toe injury in April May 21, 2019 | 7:50 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL
NHL
The Blues are one win away from meeting the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final May 21, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Koji Uehara Red Sox
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is the best single-season closer the Red Sox have ever had? May 21, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Boston-05/12/19 The Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes - Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Charlie McAvoy congratulates Tuukka Rask (left) at the end of the game as a line forms as Bruins congratulate one another. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Here's how much Bruins players get paid May 20, 2019 | 10:15 PM
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Magic Johnson says he would have targeted Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard in free agency May 20, 2019 | 9:27 PM
5-16-19: Raleigh, NC: Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was on the ice following the victory, here he is pictured with teammmate Joakim Nordstrom. The Boston Bruins visited the Carolina Hurricanes for Game Four of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals NHL playoff series at PNC Arena. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
Zdeno Chara on Bruins' age discrepancy: 'We are treating everyone the same' May 20, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Boston-05/09/19 Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes- game 1 Eastern Conference finals- Bruins Zdeno Chara skates around during pregame warumps. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Zdeno Chara says he's on track for Stanley Cup Final May 20, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of their baseball game in Toronto, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Red Sox
David Price returns from injured list, Red Sox beat Jays 12-2 May 20, 2019 | 4:50 PM
Boston, MA - 9/16/2016 - (8th inning) Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Koji Uehara (19) receives a round of high 5's after pitching a 1-2-3 out clean eighth inning. The Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of a 3 game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 17Red Sox-Yankees, LOID: 8.3.20153110.
Red Sox
Ex-Red Sox closer Koji Uehara announces retirement May 20, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Shannon Szabados Canada Women's Hockey
Sports News
As they seek a new league, women's hockey stars form players association May 20, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Michael Chavis Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
A young Sox fan gave Michael Chavis an enthusiastic introduction. Then Chavis hit a home run. May 20, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Magic Johnson NBA Lakers
NBA
Magic Johnson accused the Lakers’ general manager of stabbing him in the back May 20, 2019 | 1:53 PM
Dontrelle Inman Colts NFL
Patriots
3 things to know about Patriots receiver Dontrelle Inman May 20, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty Patriots parade
Patriots
What the McCourty twins said in their Rutgers commencement address May 20, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Cleveland Ohio
Marathon
Cleveland Marathon runner, 22, dies after collapsing near finish line May 20, 2019 | 9:03 AM
James Holzhauer
Sports News
James Holzhauer is the face of 'Jeopardy!' He's also the new face of sports betting. May 20, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Kawhi Leonard, Raptors outlast Bucks 118-112 in Game 3 double overtime May 20, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, and Rafael Devers celebrate Sunday with Brandon Workman after his first MLB save.
Red Sox
'We had two bad innings': What we learned from the Red Sox-Astros series May 20, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Kyrie Irving's future with the Celtics will play a major role in determining whether they acquire Anthony Davis.
Celtics
Here are the latest Celtics offseason rumors May 20, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins 2019 Eastern Conference Finals
Bruins
Before the Stanley Cup, a guide to the Bruins for new fans May 20, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Marcus Walden
Red Sox
As victories go in May, this one by the Red Sox was huge May 19, 2019 | 8:01 PM
NHL
Blues move to brink of Stanley Cup Final with 5-0 win over Sharks May 19, 2019 | 6:03 PM
Michael Chavis points skyward before crossing home plate after his home run in the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Chavis homers, Red Sox snap Astros' 10-game win streak May 19, 2019 | 5:17 PM