Bruce Cassidy reached out to Bill Belichick, Alex Cora, and Brad Stevens for advice ahead of Stanley Cup Final

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy tapped into the vast wealth of institutional knowledge in Boston sports to help his team prepare for the upcoming Stanley Cup Final.

Ahead of Game 1 at TD Garden on Monday (May 27, 8 p.m.), Cassidy consulted with his counterparts in other sports, including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“Listen, I’m going to keep that in-house, but I spoke to both the football team and the baseball team, and I’ve had conversations with the basketball team, so I’ll let you figure it out from there,” Cassidy told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” during a Wednesday interview.

“I don’t want to get into all our conversations, because that’s private,” said Cassidy. “But they’ve been very good to share whatever they can, very supportive. It’s been great for me.”

Cassidy noted that while the sports and situations are largely different, the basic mentalities are universal.

“Listen, we practice differently than a football team,” Cassidy noted. “They’re typically used to having a week off [and] long stretches. They have that long window of preparation. For us it’s a little different. But at the end of the day, there’s a mental side of it I think is important. How to keep players on their toes and don’t let their mind drift and get their focus back. So I think that was more the discussion than anything. Even some ex-players in town, players that played in the Stanley Cup playoffs that had some time off. How did they react?”

As for how Belichick was on the phone, Cassidy said he was nothing like some of his public press conferences.

“I have to tell you, terrific, terrific guy. Very insightful, and it was great. I really appreciate it.”

Cassidy’s Bruins can become the third Boston team of the group to win a championship in the last 12 months if they can defeat the Blues in the upcoming series.