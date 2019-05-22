Bruce Cassidy has a personal relationship with that famous Bobby Orr photo

It took 49 years, but the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will finally have their Stanley Cup Final rematch beginning Monday night at TD Garden.

Of course, the iconic shot of Bobby Orr’s flying goal from the Game 4 clincher in 1970 resonates in Bruins lore. Bostonians need only to go to any local bar — or look at Orr’s statue outside TD Garden –to re-live those good memories.

Bruce Cassidy remembers that moment fondly growing up as a kid in Ottawa. The third-year Bruins coach first saw the image as a paperboy in the Canadian capital city, delivering the Ottawa Citizen.

Cassidy saved a clipping of the historic Flying Orr image to post in his bedroom. He kept the image on his wall for as long as he can remember.

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy had the Bobby Orr flying through the air picture-and another icon of that era-on his wall🤣 pic.twitter.com/OOSn02hevI — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) May 22, 2019

“I used to deliver the paper when I was a kid and [the Orr image] was on my wall,” Cassidy said following Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “By the time I took it down, I guess it was what, yellow? Isn’t that what the old newspaper color was? And I had the hockey card too. It was the one with all the trophies where they had four or five of those in front. So that was what was on my wall.”

The Orr image wasn’t the only thing on Cassidy’s bedroom wall. The Bruins coach dropped later dropped a “bombshell” on his other poster that drew a round of laughter from the crowded assembled media in Brighton.

“Maybe a Farrah Fawcett poster,” Cassidy added. “Maybe.”