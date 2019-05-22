Morning sports update: Jim and Pam from ‘The Office’ are Stanley Cup rivals in a Blues-Bruins series

The Red Sox fell to the Blue Jays on Tuesday night, 10-3. The lopsided loss came despite Boston hitting three home runs.

And the St. Louis Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-1 in Game 6 of the NHL Western Conference Final to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins-Blues series begins on Monday at TD Garden (8 p.m.)

The Office is at odds: It didn’t take long after the Blues won and were officially the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final opponent for a major subplot to develop.

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, who played Jim and Pam on NBC TV show “The Office” find themselves on opposite sides of the matchup.

Advertisement

Both weighed in on Twitter about their clashing hockey allegiances:

More from Boston.com:

Boston fans aren’t pleased with Jayson Tatum’s enthusiasm for the Blues:

Steve Kerr is into the jokes:

Oh yea, we run that play a lot. We call it 'fist side.' https://t.co/Qa22rlVxtB — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 21, 2019

Aaron Rodgers on Game of Thrones:

Aaron Rodgers had to rant about that #GameofThrones ending 😆 pic.twitter.com/o0kXgQSDpL — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2019

An ominous sign?

On this day: In 1990, Deion Sanders and Carlton Fisk got into a famous argument at home plate over running out a pop-up.

Daily highlight: After the Raptors nailed a crazy bank shot, Drake somehow got away with this.