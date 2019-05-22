Morning sports update: Jim and Pam from ‘The Office’ are Stanley Cup rivals in a Blues-Bruins series

"Uh oh..."

John Krasinski Jenna Fischer
Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski at "The Office" series finale wrap party at Unici Casa Gallery on March 16, 2013. –Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images
By
10:57 AM

The Red Sox fell to the Blue Jays on Tuesday night, 10-3. The lopsided loss came despite Boston hitting three home runs.

And the St. Louis Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-1 in Game 6 of the NHL Western Conference Final to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins-Blues series begins on Monday at TD Garden (8 p.m.)

The Office is at odds: It didn’t take long after the Blues won and were officially the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final opponent for a major subplot to develop.

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, who played Jim and Pam on NBC TV show “The Office” find themselves on opposite sides of the matchup.

Advertisement

Both weighed in on Twitter about their clashing hockey allegiances:

More from Boston.com:

Boston fans aren’t pleased with Jayson Tatum’s enthusiasm for the Blues:

Steve Kerr is into the jokes:

Aaron Rodgers on Game of Thrones:

An ominous sign?

On this day: In 1990, Deion Sanders and Carlton Fisk got into a famous argument at home plate over running out a pop-up.

Daily highlight: After the Raptors nailed a crazy bank shot, Drake somehow got away with this.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final John Krasinski
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Saints Rams NFC Championship Pass Interference
NFL
The NFL is already considering tweaks to its replay-for-interference measure May 22, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Senorise Perry Buffalo Bills NFL
NFL
The Bills issued a player OJ Simpson's jersey number for the first time in decades May 22, 2019 | 8:08 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Hockey
Bruins
The Bruins and Blues meet in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970 May 22, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Roma James Pallotta Daniele De Rossi
Soccer
Why Italian soccer fans have been bombarding Boston Facebook comment sections May 22, 2019 | 7:58 AM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019
Bruins
A closer look at the St. Louis Blues, the Bruins’ opponent in the Stanley Cup Final May 22, 2019 | 7:36 AM
NHL
Blues beat Sharks, will face Bruins in Stanley Cup Final May 21, 2019 | 10:57 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox pounded by Blue Jays 10-3 May 21, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Bruce Cassidy Bruins practice
Bruins
'I don’t know if it’ll have an effect. I really don’t. But it’s something we’re trying.' May 21, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Patriots
Kraft trial postponed while prosecutors appeal video ruling May 21, 2019 | 9:48 PM
Tom Brady
Sports News
Tom Brady has a healthy side bet going with 'Jeopardy' champ James Holzhauer May 21, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
Bruins
Bruins prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson is returning to Sweden May 21, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Julian Edelman Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Patriots finalizing extension with Julian Edelman, according to reports May 21, 2019 | 12:16 PM
Olympic Stadium London
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees will break new ground in London when they play on artificial turf May 21, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Kyrie Irving shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph.
Celtics
NBA insider thinks the Celtics should 'still be worried' about the Lakers signing Kyrie Irving May 21, 2019 | 10:28 AM
Kellen Winslow Jr Rape Trial
NFL
Ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. on trial for allegedly raping homeless woman, hitchhiker, unconscious teen May 21, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Danny Etling Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots’ young quarterbacks get to show their stuff in OTAs May 21, 2019 | 8:49 AM
Patriots Josh Gordon
NFL
NFL and players' union to study potential use of marijuana for pain management May 21, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors NBA
NBA
Stephen Curry and the Warriors earn fifth consecutive NBA Finals trip May 21, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Chris Sale on the mound as Tampa Bay's Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run.
Red Sox
Chris Sale was reportedly suffering from an undisclosed toe injury in April May 21, 2019 | 7:50 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL
NHL
The Blues are one win away from meeting the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final May 21, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Koji Uehara Red Sox
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is the best single-season closer the Red Sox have ever had? May 21, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Boston-05/12/19 The Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes - Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Charlie McAvoy congratulates Tuukka Rask (left) at the end of the game as a line forms as Bruins congratulate one another. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Here's how much Bruins players get paid May 20, 2019 | 10:15 PM
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Magic Johnson says he would have targeted Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard in free agency May 20, 2019 | 9:27 PM
5-16-19: Raleigh, NC: Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was on the ice following the victory, here he is pictured with teammmate Joakim Nordstrom. The Boston Bruins visited the Carolina Hurricanes for Game Four of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals NHL playoff series at PNC Arena. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
Zdeno Chara on Bruins' age discrepancy: 'We are treating everyone the same' May 20, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Boston-05/09/19 Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes- game 1 Eastern Conference finals- Bruins Zdeno Chara skates around during pregame warumps. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Zdeno Chara says he's on track for Stanley Cup Final May 20, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of their baseball game in Toronto, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Red Sox
David Price returns from injured list, Red Sox beat Jays 12-2 May 20, 2019 | 4:50 PM
Boston, MA - 9/16/2016 - (8th inning) Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Koji Uehara (19) receives a round of high 5's after pitching a 1-2-3 out clean eighth inning. The Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of a 3 game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 17Red Sox-Yankees, LOID: 8.3.20153110.
Red Sox
Ex-Red Sox closer Koji Uehara announces retirement May 20, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Shannon Szabados Canada Women's Hockey
Sports News
As they seek a new league, women's hockey stars form players association May 20, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Michael Chavis Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
A young Sox fan gave Michael Chavis an enthusiastic introduction. Then Chavis hit a home run. May 20, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Magic Johnson NBA Lakers
NBA
Magic Johnson accused the Lakers’ general manager of stabbing him in the back May 20, 2019 | 1:53 PM