Morning sports update: Jim and Pam from ‘The Office’ are Stanley Cup rivals in a Blues-Bruins series
"Uh oh..."
The Red Sox fell to the Blue Jays on Tuesday night, 10-3. The lopsided loss came despite Boston hitting three home runs.
And the St. Louis Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-1 in Game 6 of the NHL Western Conference Final to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins-Blues series begins on Monday at TD Garden (8 p.m.)
The Office is at odds: It didn’t take long after the Blues won and were officially the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final opponent for a major subplot to develop.
John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, who played Jim and Pam on NBC TV show “The Office” find themselves on opposite sides of the matchup.
Both weighed in on Twitter about their clashing hockey allegiances:
Uh oh… https://t.co/9Jr6higrw3
— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 22, 2019
Oh boy… https://t.co/15T95Tx2xl
— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) May 22, 2019
Boston fans aren’t pleased with Jayson Tatum’s enthusiasm for the Blues:
Let’s gooooooo!!! https://t.co/bN2vc2FYUW
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) May 22, 2019
Steve Kerr is into the jokes:
Oh yea, we run that play a lot. We call it 'fist side.' https://t.co/Qa22rlVxtB
— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 21, 2019
Aaron Rodgers on Game of Thrones:
Aaron Rodgers had to rant about that #GameofThrones ending 😆 pic.twitter.com/o0kXgQSDpL
— ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2019
An ominous sign?
The Birds (1963) pic.twitter.com/kFOIESfwqr
— Cut4 (@Cut4) May 22, 2019
On this day: In 1990, Deion Sanders and Carlton Fisk got into a famous argument at home plate over running out a pop-up.
Daily highlight: After the Raptors nailed a crazy bank shot, Drake somehow got away with this.
Nobody:
Drake at Raptors games: pic.twitter.com/ZKFv5EEQ5b
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2019