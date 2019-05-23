How the Bruins’ home-grown players are performing in the playoffs

The Bruins have nine players on the postseason roster who were originally drafted by the team.

David Pastrnak NHL Bruins
The Bruins' David Pastrnak has scored 15 points in 17 playoff games this spring. –Angela Spagna, Bruins Daily
By
7:00 AM

It’s hard to win in the NHL without meaningful contributions from talent a team drafts and develops itself.

Fortunately the Bruins have nine players originally drafted by the team who are chipping in through the first three rounds of the 2019 NHL Playoffs.

Here’s what the Bruins are getting from their home-grown talent.

Patrice Bergeron – Round 2, pick 45, 2003

Bergeron has long been one of the Bruins’ top players, and he posted a career-high 79 points in 2018-19. He has eight goals and five assists through 17 playoff games this spring and leads the playoffs in power play goals (6).

David Krejci – Round 2, pick 63, 2004

Advertisement

Krejci shook off a few less-than-spectacular seasons in recent years, setting a new career-high in assists (53) and scoring 73 points overall, tying his career-best season a decade ago. The 32-year-old center has kept up his playmaking ways in the playoffs, amassing 10 assists and 14 points total through the first three rounds.

Brad Marchand – Round 3, pick 71, 2006

The Bruins’ top left wing scored 100 points this season, the first Bruin to do it since Joe Thornton in 2002-03. The status quo remains in his postseason play; Marchand (18 points in 17 games) is the only Bruin averaging more than a point per game in the playoffs. He raised some eyebrows around the league when he punched Columbus defenseman Scott Harrington in the head during Game 3 of the Bruins’ second-round series, though the NHL did not punish him.

Matt Grzelcyk – Round 3, pick 85, 2012

The 25-year-old Grzelcyk offered growth in all areas of play in 2018-19, scoring 18 total points in 66 games played this season. His average time on ice increased by over two minutes per game to 19:08. Grzelcyk has scored seven points in 17 postseason games.

David Pastrnak – Round 1, pick 25, 2014

Pastrnak scored a career-high 81 points in 66 games this season, and he likely would have pushed 100 had he not missed 16 games due to thumb surgery he underwent in February. No matter; the soon-to-be 23-year-old has eight goals and 15 points in 17 playoff games.

Advertisement

Danton Heinen – Fourth round, pick 116, 2014

Heinen faced a slight slump to start his sophomore season but scored 23 points in the latter half of the year to bring his season total to 34. He’s found himself most frequently on a third line with Charlie Coyle in the playoffs, and Heinen has chipped in seven points, including a multi-point night against the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Jake DeBrusk – First round, pick 14, 2015

Debrusk also made some worry of a slump early in 2018-19, but a strong final 20 games left him with 27 goals on the season, fourth-most among all Bruins. He has scored seven points in the playoffs.

Buy Tickets

Brandon Carlo – Second round, pick 37, 2015

Carlo missed the postseason each of the last two seasons due to untimely injuries. In 2019, he’s shown what the Bruins were missing with strong and aggressive defensive play. He has two assists, but that’s not a worry for him or the coaching staff. The only Bruins skaters logging more minutes in the playoffs than Carlo are Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy.

Charlie McAvoy – First round, pick 14, 2016

McAvoy is the Bruins’ time-on-ice leader through the first three rounds of the postseason (24:20 per game.) He scored 28 points in the regular season, second-most among Bruins defensemen, and has recorded seven points in the postseason thus far.

McAvoy was suspended for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals after a hit to the head on the Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson in the last game of the Bruins’ second-round series.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Playoffs Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kirk Minihane (second from right), who officially parted ways with Entercom Tuesday, openly criticized former WEEI morning talk show co-host Gerry Callahan (far right) in announcing his departure from the company.
Media
Kirk Minihane, Entercom officially part ways May 22, 2019 | 10:56 PM
In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the Patriots faced the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.
Patriots
Roger Goodell declines to say whether the NFL will discipline Robert Kraft May 22, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Bruins, May 10,1970.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy has a personal relationship with that famous Bobby Orr photo May 22, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics NBA
Celtics
Marcus Smart was named to the NBA's all-defensive first team May 22, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy reached out to Bill Belichick, Alex Cora, and Brad Stevens for advice ahead of Stanley Cup Final May 22, 2019 | 2:56 PM
AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
NFL won't change overtime rules despite Chiefs' push for both teams to get possession May 22, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Bruins NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final
Bruins
Why the Bruins shouldn't apologize for laughing their way to Stanley Cup Final May 22, 2019 | 12:06 PM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins NHL
Bruins
4 things to know about about Bruins star Patrice Bergeron May 22, 2019 | 11:37 AM
John Krasinski Jenna Fischer
Bruins
Jim and Pam from 'The Office' are Stanley Cup rivals in a Blues-Bruins series May 22, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Saints Rams NFC Championship Pass Interference
NFL
The NFL is already considering tweaks to its replay-for-interference measure May 22, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Senorise Perry Buffalo Bills NFL
NFL
The Bills issued a player OJ Simpson's jersey number for the first time in decades May 22, 2019 | 8:08 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Hockey
Bruins
The Bruins and Blues meet in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970 May 22, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Roma James Pallotta Daniele De Rossi
Soccer
Why Italian soccer fans have been bombarding Boston Facebook comment sections May 22, 2019 | 7:58 AM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019
Bruins
A closer look at the St. Louis Blues, the Bruins’ opponent in the Stanley Cup Final May 22, 2019 | 7:36 AM
NHL
Blues beat Sharks, will face Bruins in Stanley Cup Final May 21, 2019 | 10:57 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox pounded by Blue Jays 10-3 May 21, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Bruce Cassidy Bruins practice
Bruins
'I don’t know if it’ll have an effect. I really don’t. But it’s something we’re trying.' May 21, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Patriots
Kraft trial postponed while prosecutors appeal video ruling May 21, 2019 | 9:48 PM
Tom Brady
Sports News
Tom Brady has a healthy side bet going with 'Jeopardy' champ James Holzhauer May 21, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
Bruins
Bruins prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson is returning to Sweden May 21, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Julian Edelman Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Patriots finalizing extension with Julian Edelman, according to reports May 21, 2019 | 12:16 PM
Olympic Stadium London
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees will break new ground in London when they play on artificial turf May 21, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Kyrie Irving shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph.
Celtics
NBA insider thinks the Celtics should 'still be worried' about the Lakers signing Kyrie Irving May 21, 2019 | 10:28 AM
Kellen Winslow Jr Rape Trial
NFL
Ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. on trial for allegedly raping homeless woman, hitchhiker, unconscious teen May 21, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Danny Etling Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots’ young quarterbacks get to show their stuff in OTAs May 21, 2019 | 8:49 AM
Patriots Josh Gordon
NFL
NFL and players' union to study potential use of marijuana for pain management May 21, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors NBA
NBA
Stephen Curry and the Warriors earn fifth consecutive NBA Finals trip May 21, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Chris Sale on the mound as Tampa Bay's Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run.
Red Sox
Chris Sale was reportedly suffering from an undisclosed toe injury in April May 21, 2019 | 7:50 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL
NHL
The Blues are one win away from meeting the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final May 21, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Koji Uehara Red Sox
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is the best single-season closer the Red Sox have ever had? May 21, 2019 | 7:41 AM