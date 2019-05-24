Where current Bruins stand among the team’s all-time greats

The Bruins are the NHL’s oldest American franchise and a member of the league’s Original 6 team. Given the history of the team, breaking a franchise record or placing among the team’s top players all-time in a given category is no small feat.

Here are 26 Bruins franchise records a current player either holds or places within the top 10 all-time.

Regular season records, all-time

Games played: Patrice Bergeron (1,028, 4th place) and Zdeno Chara (955, 6th place)

Ray Bourque (1,518), John Bucyk (1,436), and current Bruins general manager Don Sweeney (1,052) have played the most games for the franchise all-time. Chara could eclipse fifth place if he plays in at least 73 games next season. Bergeron needs to appear in only 25 next season to pass Sweeney.

Goals: Patrice Bergeron (321, 6th place)

Bucyk (545), Esposito (459), and Rick Middleton (402) are the Bruins’ all-time goals leaders.

Assists: Patrice Bergeron (492, 7th place) and David Krejci (449, 8th place)

Bourque (1,111), Bucyk (794), and Bobby Orr (624) are the Bruins’ all-time assist leaders.

Points: Patrice Bergeron (813, 6th place) and David Krejci (643, 9th place)

Bourque (1,506), Bucyk (1,339), and Phil Esposito (1,012) are the Bruins’ all-time point leaders. Bergeron needs 76 more points to surpass Orr for fifth place, while Krejci needs 32 to pass Ken Hodge for eighth place.

Penalty minutes: Zdeno Chara (995, 9th place)

Terry O’Reilly (2,095), Mike Milbury (1,552), and Keith Crowder (1,261) are the Bruins’ all-time penalty minutes leaders.

Even-strength goals: Patrice Bergeron (209, 7th place)

Bucyk (384), Esposito (289), and Middleton (275) are the Bruins’ all-time top goal scorers at even strength.

Power-play goals: Patrice Bergeron (96, 6th place) and Zdeno Chara (69, 9th place)

Bourque (164), Bucyk (157), and Esposito (150) are the Bruins’ all-time top goal scorers on the power play.

Short-handed goals: Brad Marchand (26, 1st place) and Patrice Bergeron (16, 8th place)

Marchand became the Bruins’ all-time leader in short-handed goals on March 31, 2019 against the Red Wings when he surpassed Middleton (25). Derek Sanderson (24) is in third place.

Game-winning goals: Patrice Bergeron (62, 3rd place) and Brad Marchand (51, 7th place)

Bucyk (88) and Esposito (77) hold the top two spots for the franchise in game-winning goals.

Shots on goal: Patrice Bergeron (3,047, 4th place) and Zdeno Chara (2,319, 6th place)

Bourque (5,950) holds a whopping lead on all-time shots on goal, with Esposito (3,223) and Bucyk (3,087) in second and third. Bergeron only needs 41 more shots on goal to surpass Esposito for third all-time.

Games played, goalie: Tuukka Rask (495, 1st place)

Rask has played the most games for the Bruins among goalies all-time, with Tiny Thompson (468) behind him. Eddie Johnston and Frank Brimsek (444) are tied for third place.

Wins: Tuukka Rask (265, 1st place)

Rask became the Bruins’ all-time wins leader when he passed Thompson (252) on Feb. 3, 2019 with a 1-0 shutout against the Capitals.

Saves: Tuukka Rask (12,607, 1st place)

Johnston (12,375) and Gerry Cheevers (10,579) are in second and third place.

Save percentage: Tuukka Rask (.921, tied for 1st place)

Rask is tied with Tim Thomas (.921) for first place. Terry Sawchuk (.917) and Byron Dafoe (.911) make up second and third place.

Goals against average: Tuukka Rask (2.28, 2nd place)

Thompson (1.99) is the Bruins’ all-time goals against average leader. Dafoe (2.30) slots in behind Rask in third place.

Shutouts: Tuukka Rask (45, 2nd place)

Thompson (74) has recorded the most shutouts among Bruins goalies all-time. Brimsek (35) is behind Rask in third place.

Playoff records, all-time

Games played: Zdeno Chara (130, 4th place), Patrice Bergeron (129, 5th place), and David Krejci (125, 6th place)

Ray Bourque (180) and Wayne Cashman (145) are the Bruins’ all-time playoff games played leaders, but Chara and Bergeron will overtake Don Marcotte (132) during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final to earn third and fourth place, respectively.

Goals: Patrice Bergeron (39, 5th place) and David Krejci (36, tied at 7th place)

Cam Neely (55), Phil Esposito (46), and Rick Middleton (45) are the Bruins’ all-time goals leaders in the playoffs. Bergeron needs only two goals in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final to take fourth place.

Advertisement

Assists: David Krejci (65, 3rd place) and Patrice Bergeron (60, 5th place)

Bourque (125) is the Bruins’ all-time assists leader in the playoffs. Krejci needs only two assists to surpass Bobby Orr (66) for second place.

Points: Davis Krejci (101, 3rd place) and Patrice Bergeron (99, 5th place)

Bourque (161) is the Bruins’ all-time points leader in the playoffs. Krejci needs only two points in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final to surpass Esposito (102) for second place, while at least two points from Bergeron would leapfrog him into the top three.

Game-winning goals: David Krejci (8, tied at 2nd place), Patrice Bergeron (7, tied at 3rd place) and Brad Marchand (6, tied at 4th place)

Neely (11) is the Bruins’ all-time game-winning goal scorer in the playoffs. Krejci is tied with Esposito and Middleton for second place.

Games played, goalie: Tuukka Rask (82, 2nd place)

Gerry Cheevers (88) is the Bruins’ all-time leader in playoff games played by goalies. Rask would surpass this if the 2019 Stanley Cup Final goes to seven games and he plays in all seven.

Wins: Tuukka Rask (47, 2nd place)

Cheevers (53) is the Bruins’ all-time leader in playoff wins.

Saves: Tuukka Rask (2,406, 1st place)

Rask has recorded 186 more playoff saves than Cheevers (2,220).

Save percentage: Tuukka Rask (.928, 2nd place)

Tim Thomas (.933) is the Bruins’ all-time leader in playoff save percentage (minimum 25 games played).

Goals against average: Tuukka Rask (2.17, 3rd place)

Tiny Thompson (1.72) is the Bruins’ all-time leader in playoff goals against average (minimum 25 games played.) Tim Thomas (2.07) is ahead of Rask in second place.