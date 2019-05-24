Where current Bruins stand among the team’s all-time greats

Brad Marchand holds the franchise record for most short-handed goals.

Patrice Bergeron Zdeno Chara Bruins
Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron have climbed the Bruins' all-time leaderboards in a number of categories during their time with the franchise. –Kirk Irwin / Getty Images
By
9:32 AM

The Bruins are the NHL’s oldest American franchise and a member of the league’s Original 6 team. Given the history of the team, breaking a franchise record or placing among the team’s top players all-time in a given category is no small feat.

Here are 26 Bruins franchise records a current player either holds or places within the top 10 all-time.

Regular season records, all-time

Games played: Patrice Bergeron (1,028, 4th place) and Zdeno Chara (955, 6th place)

Ray Bourque (1,518), John Bucyk (1,436), and current Bruins general manager Don Sweeney (1,052) have played the most games for the franchise all-time. Chara could eclipse fifth place if he plays in at least 73 games next season. Bergeron needs to appear in only 25 next season to pass Sweeney.

Advertisement

Goals: Patrice Bergeron (321, 6th place)

Bucyk (545), Esposito (459), and Rick Middleton (402) are the Bruins’ all-time goals leaders.

Assists: Patrice Bergeron (492, 7th place) and David Krejci (449, 8th place)

Bourque (1,111), Bucyk (794), and Bobby Orr (624) are the Bruins’ all-time assist leaders.

Points: Patrice Bergeron (813, 6th place) and David Krejci (643, 9th place)

Bourque (1,506), Bucyk (1,339), and Phil Esposito (1,012) are the Bruins’ all-time point leaders. Bergeron needs 76 more points to surpass Orr for fifth place, while Krejci needs 32 to pass Ken Hodge for eighth place.

Penalty minutes: Zdeno Chara (995, 9th place)

Terry O’Reilly (2,095), Mike Milbury (1,552), and Keith Crowder (1,261) are the Bruins’ all-time penalty minutes leaders.

Even-strength goals: Patrice Bergeron (209, 7th place)

Bucyk (384), Esposito (289), and Middleton (275) are the Bruins’ all-time top goal scorers at even strength.

Power-play goals: Patrice Bergeron (96, 6th place) and Zdeno Chara (69, 9th place)

Bourque (164), Bucyk (157), and Esposito (150) are the Bruins’ all-time top goal scorers on the power play.

Short-handed goals: Brad Marchand (26, 1st place) and Patrice Bergeron (16, 8th place)

Marchand became the Bruins’ all-time leader in short-handed goals on March 31, 2019 against the Red Wings when he surpassed Middleton (25). Derek Sanderson (24) is in third place.

Game-winning goals: Patrice Bergeron (62, 3rd place) and Brad Marchand (51, 7th place)

Bucyk (88) and Esposito (77) hold the top two spots for the franchise in game-winning goals.

Advertisement

Shots on goal: Patrice Bergeron (3,047, 4th place) and Zdeno Chara (2,319, 6th place)

Bourque (5,950) holds a whopping lead on all-time shots on goal, with Esposito (3,223) and Bucyk (3,087) in second and third. Bergeron only needs 41 more shots on goal to surpass Esposito for third all-time.

Games played, goalie: Tuukka Rask (495, 1st place)

Rask has played the most games for the Bruins among goalies all-time, with Tiny Thompson (468) behind him. Eddie Johnston and Frank Brimsek (444) are tied for third place.

Wins: Tuukka Rask (265, 1st place)

Rask became the Bruins’ all-time wins leader when he passed Thompson (252) on Feb. 3, 2019 with a 1-0 shutout against the Capitals.

Buy Tickets

Saves: Tuukka Rask (12,607, 1st place)

Johnston (12,375) and Gerry Cheevers (10,579) are in second and third place.

Save percentage: Tuukka Rask (.921, tied for 1st place)

Rask is tied with Tim Thomas (.921) for first place. Terry Sawchuk (.917) and Byron Dafoe (.911) make up second and third place.

Goals against average: Tuukka Rask (2.28, 2nd place)

Thompson (1.99) is the Bruins’ all-time goals against average leader. Dafoe (2.30) slots in behind Rask in third place.

Shutouts: Tuukka Rask (45, 2nd place) 

Thompson (74) has recorded the most shutouts among Bruins goalies all-time. Brimsek (35) is behind Rask in third place.

Playoff records, all-time

Games played: Zdeno Chara (130, 4th place), Patrice Bergeron (129, 5th place), and David Krejci (125, 6th place)

Ray Bourque (180) and Wayne Cashman (145) are the Bruins’ all-time playoff games played leaders, but Chara and Bergeron will overtake Don Marcotte (132) during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final to earn third and fourth place, respectively.

Goals: Patrice Bergeron (39, 5th place) and David Krejci (36, tied at 7th place)

Cam Neely (55), Phil Esposito (46), and Rick Middleton (45) are the Bruins’ all-time goals leaders in the playoffs. Bergeron needs only two goals in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final to take fourth place.

Advertisement

Assists: David Krejci (65, 3rd place) and Patrice Bergeron (60, 5th place)

Bourque (125) is the Bruins’ all-time assists leader in the playoffs. Krejci needs only two assists to surpass Bobby Orr (66) for second place.

Points: Davis Krejci (101, 3rd place) and Patrice Bergeron (99, 5th place)

Bourque (161) is the Bruins’ all-time points leader in the playoffs. Krejci needs only two points in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final to surpass Esposito (102) for second place, while at least two points from Bergeron would leapfrog him into the top three.

Game-winning goals: David Krejci (8, tied at 2nd place), Patrice Bergeron (7, tied at 3rd place) and Brad Marchand (6, tied at 4th place)

Neely (11) is the Bruins’ all-time game-winning goal scorer in the playoffs. Krejci is tied with Esposito and Middleton for second place.

Games played, goalie: Tuukka Rask (82, 2nd place)

Gerry Cheevers (88) is the Bruins’ all-time leader in playoff games played by goalies. Rask would surpass this if the 2019 Stanley Cup Final goes to seven games and he plays in all seven.

Wins: Tuukka Rask (47, 2nd place)

Cheevers (53) is the Bruins’ all-time leader in playoff wins.

Saves: Tuukka Rask (2,406, 1st place)

Rask has recorded 186 more playoff saves than Cheevers (2,220).

Save percentage: Tuukka Rask (.928, 2nd place)

Tim Thomas (.933) is the Bruins’ all-time leader in playoff save percentage (minimum 25 games played).

Goals against average: Tuukka Rask (2.17, 3rd place)

Tiny Thompson (1.72) is the Bruins’ all-time leader in playoff goals against average (minimum 25 games played.) Tim Thomas (2.07) is ahead of Rask in second place.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors
NBA
Kevin Durant won't return in time for Game 1 of NBA Finals May 24, 2019 | 8:43 AM
David Backes Bruins NHL
Bruins
What former Blues captain David Backes is saying about his former team May 24, 2019 | 8:33 AM
Marcus Walden has been a big part of the surprising success of the Red Sox bullpen this season.
Red Sox
With 10 big games upcoming, Boston's bullpen has its chance to shine May 24, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Hockey Scrimmage
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' intrasquad scrimmage at TD Garden May 24, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Sportscaster Kathryn Tappen used to work for NESN.
Media
NBC’s Kathryn Tappen still considers Boston home May 24, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Tommy Heinsohn John Havlicek Funeral
Celtics
Former teammates attended John Havlicek’s memorial service May 24, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Ryan Weber Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Ryan Weber gives Red Sox strong start in 8-2 win over Blue Jays May 24, 2019 | 7:23 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Kyrie Irving was named second-team All-NBA for the first time May 23, 2019 | 2:59 PM
Chris Long Eagles NFL
NFL
Chris Long admits to smoking marijuana, calls NFL drug-testing plan 'kind of silly' May 23, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Tyler Thornburg Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox place Tyler Thornburg on 10-day injured list May 23, 2019 | 12:43 PM
New York Yankees CC Sabathia MLB
MLB
The Yankees placed CC Sabathia on the IL May 23, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Adam Gase NFL Jets
NFL
Jets head coach Adam Gase said he had no input on Mike Maccagnan's firing May 23, 2019 | 12:08 PM
James White Kevin Byard Patriots-Titans
Patriots
Titans safety Kevin Byard has a story about facing 'playoff Tom Brady' May 23, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Red Sox Fenway Park Gates
Red Sox
The Red Sox are shifting a game's start time to accommodate the Bruins May 23, 2019 | 9:33 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup
NHL
The Blues are back in the Stanley Cup Final after nearly 50 years of weird May 23, 2019 | 8:35 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez 'isn't likely' to return to the Red Sox lineup until Friday May 23, 2019 | 8:14 AM
Bruce Cassidy Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins aim to end Boston's three-month title drought May 23, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Blue Jays MLB
Red Sox
Michael Chavis homers again, Red Sox beat Blue Jays 6-5 in 13 innings May 23, 2019 | 7:41 AM
The Bruins hope to get more consistency out of David Pastrnak in a pivotal Game 5 against the Blue Jackets Saturday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
How the Bruins' home-grown players are performing in the playoffs May 23, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Kirk Minihane (second from right), who officially parted ways with Entercom Tuesday, openly criticized former WEEI morning talk show co-host Gerry Callahan (far right) in announcing his departure from the company.
Media
Kirk Minihane, Entercom officially part ways May 22, 2019 | 10:56 PM
In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the Patriots faced the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.
Patriots
Roger Goodell declines to say whether the NFL will discipline Robert Kraft May 22, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Bruins, May 10,1970.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy has a personal relationship with that famous Bobby Orr photo May 22, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics NBA
Celtics
Marcus Smart was named to the NBA's all-defensive first team May 22, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy reached out to Bill Belichick, Alex Cora, and Brad Stevens for advice ahead of Stanley Cup Final May 22, 2019 | 2:56 PM
AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
NFL won't change overtime rules despite Chiefs' push for both teams to get possession May 22, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Bruins NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final
Bruins
Why the Bruins shouldn't apologize for laughing their way to Stanley Cup Final May 22, 2019 | 12:06 PM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins NHL
Bruins
4 things to know about about Bruins star Patrice Bergeron May 22, 2019 | 11:37 AM
John Krasinski Jenna Fischer
Bruins
Jim and Pam from 'The Office' are Stanley Cup rivals in a Blues-Bruins series May 22, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Saints Rams NFC Championship Pass Interference
NFL
The NFL is already considering tweaks to its replay-for-interference measure May 22, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Senorise Perry Buffalo Bills NFL
NFL
The Bills issued a player OJ Simpson's jersey number for the first time in decades May 22, 2019 | 8:08 AM