3 takeaways from the Bruins’ intrasquad scrimmage at TD Garden

"It was great to be back in front of our hometown."

Boston Bruins NHL Hockey Scrimmage
The Bruins played an intrasquad scrimmage in front of fans at TD Garden Thursday. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
Tim Rosenthal
7:42 AM

COMMENTARY

Bruce Cassidy needed to think outside of the box as the Bruins embarked on an 11-day layoff following their sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes a week ago Thursday.

He talked to Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens and Alex Cora — his fellow coaching peers in Boston — to get an idea on how to handle a lengthy wait between playoff series. But even then, Cassidy needed to keep his team sharp somehow as they await the St. Louis Blues for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

With that in mind, Cassidy thought of something a little different. The third-year Bruins bench boss scheduled an intrasquad scrimmage in front of a supportive TD Garden crowd on Thursday night.

Advertisement

There’s nothing like a real game, though. The Bruins will find that out first hand on Monday when they face a Blues squad that will enter Game 1 with a six-day layoff. But the Black and White scrimmage provided plenty of talking points.

With that in mind, here is what we learned from Thursday’s scrimmage.

Brad Marchand escaped an injury scare.

The Bruins held their collective breath when Brad Marchand collided with Conor Clifton during the first half of the intrasquad scrimmage. But Marchand returned the very next shift as the Bruins went into the power play portion of the on-ice session.

Marchand, back on the top power play unit, assisted on David Pastrnak’s ensuing tally. Even better, Boston’s leading postseason scorer didn’t lend credence to a potential injury for the remainder of the scrimmage.

“Listen, injury risk was our biggest concern,” Cassidy said. “It will be Saturday when we practice at our normal time, and Sunday obviously. You keep your fingers crossed, but he’s fine. He just bumped into Clifton in front of the net and jammed his…I don’t know what he jammed his hand or something. So, he kept playing, and he was fine. There was no issue there.”

Advertisement

The Bruins didn’t have everyone healthy Thursday night, though. David Krejci didn’t make his way to TD Garden as he stayed home with the flu. Cassidy said that the second line center should be back with the team for Saturday’s practice.

Zdeno Chara walks down the chute to the ice as fans attempt to touch the Bruins star. —John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

It was a productive night from top to bottom.

A night like this makes things difficult to break down from an X’s and O’s standpoint. But Cassidy and company completed everything they needed to on the to-do list.

This wasn’t the normal run of the mill hour-long practice session. A few Bruins even admitted to huffing and puffing following Thursday’s unique scrimmage.

Buy Tickets

The elite talents like Pastrnak, Marchand and Patrice Bergeron earned some needed reps. Zdeno Chara had his legs going after missing Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals with an undisclosed injury. Tuukka Rask put in a healthy 25 minutes of work before giving way to Zane McIntyre for the second half of the night. And the Black Aces, headlined by top prospect Jack Studnicka and 2016 first rounder, Trent Frederic earned a taste of the game day experience.

More importantly, the Bruins returned to a routine with an optional skate in the morning and the night time scrimmage.

“It was great to be back in front of our hometown. I thought the guys fed off that a little bit, and I guess it’s nice to be appreciated like that,” Cassidy said.

“But we were trying to get our work done. That was our message. We can’t get out there and have it like a summer hockey league game. You’re going to make some plays but try to stay detailed as best you can. Sometimes in these environments, you want to do a little more, so we got a little bit of both, but we got our work done.”

Bruins players stand at center ice as they salute the fans at the end of the scrimmage. —John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

Boston is an electric hockey town.

Advertisement

They weren’t treated to a Game 7 or a potential clinching scenario. But the loyal Bruins supporters showed up to witness their local hockey team in action.

Over 16,000 fans showed up in attendance drowning TD Garden with chants of “Let’s Go Bruins” and “We want the Cup” throughout. Every Bruin fed off the energy from their loyal supporters as the Causeway Street facility saw its first puck action since Boston’s Game 2 victory over the Hurricanes on May 12.

“Definitely something special,” Pastrnak said. “It was awesome and we enjoyed it. Hopefully, they had some fun and it was a good preview [for Game 1] for them.”

The fans got their $20 worth on Thursday with all proceeds going to the Boston Bruins Foundation. The loyal Bruins supporters, who stuck with the team through thick and thin, would love nothing more than to have another duck boat parade in a few weeks.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patrice Bergeron Zdeno Chara Bruins
Bruins
Where current Bruins stand among the team’s all-time greats May 24, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors
NBA
Kevin Durant won't return in time for Game 1 of NBA Finals May 24, 2019 | 8:43 AM
David Backes Bruins NHL
Bruins
What former Blues captain David Backes is saying about his former team May 24, 2019 | 8:33 AM
Marcus Walden has been a big part of the surprising success of the Red Sox bullpen this season.
Red Sox
With 10 big games upcoming, Boston's bullpen has its chance to shine May 24, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Sportscaster Kathryn Tappen used to work for NESN.
Media
NBC’s Kathryn Tappen still considers Boston home May 24, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Tommy Heinsohn John Havlicek Funeral
Celtics
Former teammates attended John Havlicek’s memorial service May 24, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Ryan Weber Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Ryan Weber gives Red Sox strong start in 8-2 win over Blue Jays May 24, 2019 | 7:23 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Kyrie Irving was named second-team All-NBA for the first time May 23, 2019 | 2:59 PM
Chris Long Eagles NFL
NFL
Chris Long admits to smoking marijuana, calls NFL drug-testing plan 'kind of silly' May 23, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Tyler Thornburg Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox place Tyler Thornburg on 10-day injured list May 23, 2019 | 12:43 PM
New York Yankees CC Sabathia MLB
MLB
The Yankees placed CC Sabathia on the IL May 23, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Adam Gase NFL Jets
NFL
Jets head coach Adam Gase said he had no input on Mike Maccagnan's firing May 23, 2019 | 12:08 PM
James White Kevin Byard Patriots-Titans
Patriots
Titans safety Kevin Byard has a story about facing 'playoff Tom Brady' May 23, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Red Sox Fenway Park Gates
Red Sox
The Red Sox are shifting a game's start time to accommodate the Bruins May 23, 2019 | 9:33 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup
NHL
The Blues are back in the Stanley Cup Final after nearly 50 years of weird May 23, 2019 | 8:35 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez 'isn't likely' to return to the Red Sox lineup until Friday May 23, 2019 | 8:14 AM
Bruce Cassidy Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins aim to end Boston's three-month title drought May 23, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Blue Jays MLB
Red Sox
Michael Chavis homers again, Red Sox beat Blue Jays 6-5 in 13 innings May 23, 2019 | 7:41 AM
The Bruins hope to get more consistency out of David Pastrnak in a pivotal Game 5 against the Blue Jackets Saturday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
How the Bruins' home-grown players are performing in the playoffs May 23, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Kirk Minihane (second from right), who officially parted ways with Entercom Tuesday, openly criticized former WEEI morning talk show co-host Gerry Callahan (far right) in announcing his departure from the company.
Media
Kirk Minihane, Entercom officially part ways May 22, 2019 | 10:56 PM
In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the Patriots faced the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.
Patriots
Roger Goodell declines to say whether the NFL will discipline Robert Kraft May 22, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Bruins, May 10,1970.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy has a personal relationship with that famous Bobby Orr photo May 22, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics NBA
Celtics
Marcus Smart was named to the NBA's all-defensive first team May 22, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy reached out to Bill Belichick, Alex Cora, and Brad Stevens for advice ahead of Stanley Cup Final May 22, 2019 | 2:56 PM
AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
NFL won't change overtime rules despite Chiefs' push for both teams to get possession May 22, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Bruins NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final
Bruins
Why the Bruins shouldn't apologize for laughing their way to Stanley Cup Final May 22, 2019 | 12:06 PM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins NHL
Bruins
4 things to know about about Bruins star Patrice Bergeron May 22, 2019 | 11:37 AM
John Krasinski Jenna Fischer
Bruins
Jim and Pam from 'The Office' are Stanley Cup rivals in a Blues-Bruins series May 22, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Saints Rams NFC Championship Pass Interference
NFL
The NFL is already considering tweaks to its replay-for-interference measure May 22, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Senorise Perry Buffalo Bills NFL
NFL
The Bills issued a player OJ Simpson's jersey number for the first time in decades May 22, 2019 | 8:08 AM