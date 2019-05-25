Missouri native Trent Frederic bides his time with Black Aces

Frederic is the player that will likely get the call if a center goes down.

Trent Frederic played 15 games in the NHL this season. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
5:00 AM

Once the Bruins’ opponent for the Stanley Cup Final was confirmed, prospect Trent Frederic said he started to receive text messages expressing torn allegiances.

“Who should I root for?’’ his friends and family asked.

That question should be a no-brainer. Boston, of course.

But Frederic, a St. Louis native whose family lives about 10 minutes from the Enterprise Center, didn’t have an answer, leaving the decision to the inquirer.

“It’s up to them, right?’’ he said.

Unlike Massachusetts natives Charlie Coyle, Matt Grzelcyk, and Chris Wagner, Frederic’s Miss­ouri roots give him reason to support the Bruins’ opponent, the St. Louis Blues. The 21-year-old center will have to curb his fandom, ­after pulling for his hometown Blues to prevail against the San Jose Sharks. Their emphatic, series-clinching 5-1 victory in Game 6 set up a matchup between two clubs central to Frederic’s hockey career — and created a twisted win-win situation for his friends and family.

Advertisement

“I obviously was rooting for the Blues to make it far, and now it’s Blues-Bruins,’’ said Frederic, who was selected 29th overall by the Bruins in the 2016 NHL Draft. “It’s unreal.’’

His background isn’t the only reason the upcoming series could feel a bit odd. As a member of the Black Aces, a select group of Providence Bruins recalled for the postseason run, Frederic only will take the ice during the Stanley Cup if a player suffers an injury.

It’s somewhat of an odd, albeit imperative, position, preparing for an opportunity that could be right around the corner but also could never happen. And if it does, it’s the result of a teammate’s misfortune. Amid the slightly awkward undercurrent, Frederic said he keeps his focus on being ready to jump in whenever his number is called.

“It’s a little bit weird, and you obviously don’t want anybody to get hurt,’’ Frederic said. “You just want the team to win. It’s good for the organization.’’

Besides the fact that he’s living in a hotel and training in a different arena, Frederic said his weeks in Boston have been pretty similar to those in Providence. After their AHL season ended on April 26 with a loss to the Charlotte Checkers in the Atlantic Division semifinals of the Calder Cup, he and the rest of the Black Aces picked up right where they left off — first at Providence College and now at Warrior Ice Arena.

Advertisement

Like the Bruins, their time is spent watching film, working out, and skating. But there’s not a ton of overlap between the two squads. The Black Aces don’t practice with the Bruins, nor do they travel for road contests. Thursday’s intrasquad scrimmage represented one of the few collaborative instances.

“It’d be great to incorporate them into a practice a little more, but we have our own sort of goal and agenda right now that we can’t be worried about that part of it,’’ coach Bruce Cassidy said.

“We try to kind of stay out of their way, but we see them around,’’ added Frederic. “When it’s their time to focus, we just try to get out of their way.’’

Buy Tickets

Still, general manager Don Sweeney emphasized the importance of the Black Aces.

“We’ve tried to make them understand that they’re not out of sight or out of mind,’’ Sweeney said. “At any point in time, a player can find himself in that stage.’’

Following his NHL debut on Jan. 29, Frederic filled in at third-line center until the team traded for Coyle. He appeared in 15 NHL games but didn’t tally any points. The majority of his playing time came in Providence, where he had 14 goals and 11 assists in 55 games.

With veteran Steven Kampfer waiting in the wings as a defenseman and 23-year-old Karson Kuhlman the assumed choice at forward, Frederic is the most likely option at center should one become sidelined.

Even if he logs zero minutes of playing time, however, Frederic is hoping to relish the run — especially given the teams involved. His dad told him St. Louis is “buzzing,’’ awaiting Games 3 and 4.

Advertisement

“Just to follow along has been pretty sweet,’’ he said. “Hopefully, I get a chance to travel, go home, get to see my family a little bit, and watch the games. I’m pretty excited.’’

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
From Walpole to Weymouth, here are the local players on the Bruins May 25, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins 1970 Stanley Cup Bobby Orr
Bruins
3 things to remember about the 1970 Stanley Cup Final beyond Bobby Orr's flying winner May 24, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Bruce Arena New England Revolution MLS
Soccer
Bruce Arena and New England Revolution seek a fresh start in each other May 24, 2019 | 12:47 PM
Tuukka Rask Patrick Maroon Bruins Blues NHL
Bruins
What experts are saying about the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final May 24, 2019 | 12:06 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots OTAs 2019
Patriots
What Julian Edelman is already doing to help rookie N'Keal Harry improve May 24, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Patrice Bergeron Zdeno Chara Bruins
Bruins
Where current Bruins stand among the team’s all-time greats May 24, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors
NBA
Kevin Durant won't return in time for Game 1 of NBA Finals May 24, 2019 | 8:43 AM
David Backes Bruins NHL
Bruins
What former Blues captain David Backes is saying about his former team May 24, 2019 | 8:33 AM
Marcus Walden has been a big part of the surprising success of the Red Sox bullpen this season.
Red Sox
With 10 big games upcoming, Boston's bullpen has its chance to shine May 24, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Hockey Scrimmage
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' intrasquad scrimmage at TD Garden May 24, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Sportscaster Kathryn Tappen used to work for NESN.
Media
NBC’s Kathryn Tappen still considers Boston home May 24, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Tommy Heinsohn John Havlicek Funeral
Celtics
Former teammates attended John Havlicek’s memorial service May 24, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Ryan Weber Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Ryan Weber gives Red Sox strong start in 8-2 win over Blue Jays May 24, 2019 | 7:23 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Kyrie Irving was named second-team All-NBA for the first time May 23, 2019 | 2:59 PM
Chris Long Eagles NFL
NFL
Chris Long admits to smoking marijuana, calls NFL drug-testing plan 'kind of silly' May 23, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Tyler Thornburg Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox place Tyler Thornburg on 10-day injured list May 23, 2019 | 12:43 PM
New York Yankees CC Sabathia MLB
MLB
The Yankees placed CC Sabathia on the IL May 23, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Adam Gase NFL Jets
NFL
Jets head coach Adam Gase said he had no input on Mike Maccagnan's firing May 23, 2019 | 12:08 PM
James White Kevin Byard Patriots-Titans
Patriots
Titans safety Kevin Byard has a story about facing 'playoff Tom Brady' May 23, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Red Sox Fenway Park Gates
Red Sox
The Red Sox are shifting a game's start time to accommodate the Bruins May 23, 2019 | 9:33 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup
NHL
The Blues are back in the Stanley Cup Final after nearly 50 years of weird May 23, 2019 | 8:35 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez 'isn't likely' to return to the Red Sox lineup until Friday May 23, 2019 | 8:14 AM
Bruce Cassidy Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins aim to end Boston's three-month title drought May 23, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Blue Jays MLB
Red Sox
Michael Chavis homers again, Red Sox beat Blue Jays 6-5 in 13 innings May 23, 2019 | 7:41 AM
The Bruins hope to get more consistency out of David Pastrnak in a pivotal Game 5 against the Blue Jackets Saturday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
How the Bruins' home-grown players are performing in the playoffs May 23, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Kirk Minihane (second from right), who officially parted ways with Entercom Tuesday, openly criticized former WEEI morning talk show co-host Gerry Callahan (far right) in announcing his departure from the company.
Media
Kirk Minihane, Entercom officially part ways May 22, 2019 | 10:56 PM
In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the Patriots faced the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.
Patriots
Roger Goodell declines to say whether the NFL will discipline Robert Kraft May 22, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Bruins, May 10,1970.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy has a personal relationship with that famous Bobby Orr photo May 22, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics NBA
Celtics
Marcus Smart was named to the NBA's all-defensive first team May 22, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy reached out to Bill Belichick, Alex Cora, and Brad Stevens for advice ahead of Stanley Cup Final May 22, 2019 | 2:56 PM