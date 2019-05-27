Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Updates and analysis
Stay tuned for all of the updates as the Bruins get started in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.
The Bruins and Blues open the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on Monday night. Game 1 begins at 8 p.m. as both teams scramble to gain an early series advantage. It’s the first time Boston and St. Louis have met on hockey’s biggest stage since 1970, when the Bruins swept the Blues 4-0.
Stay tuned for all of the updates and highlights.
A pregame video from the Bruins:
At long last.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/yOIGjTbmyN
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 27, 2019
Only three brackets correctly predicted the playoffs to this point:
Bettman: Only 3 of 1.42 million NHL Bracket Challenges guessed the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs correctly.
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 27, 2019
Here’s Charlie Coyle’s Players’ Tribune column:
"Boston is in my blood. Boston raised me. This place is my home."
Tonight @CharlieCoyle_3, a lifelong @NHLBruins fan from Weymouth, Mass., will take the ice for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final representing his hometown team.
Oh, he's ready.https://t.co/xPaCNn5YZk
— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) May 27, 2019
Some local Bruins support adorns the walls at TD Garden:
Children from local schools and hospitals made a bunch of signs to support the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/spamcKLnTZ
— Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) May 27, 2019
Pregame reading
- What experts are saying about the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final
- Esplanade’s Arthur Fiedler statue get a Bruins helmet in time for Game 1
- 4 keys to a Bruins Stanley Cup triumph over the Blues
- Brad Marchand expected to play in Game 1 of Cup Final
- Why the St. Louis Blues use ‘Gloria’ as their celebration song
- Bruins national anthem singer Todd Angilly still bartends after he performs
- How Bruce Cassidy’s failure as Capitals coach made him better for Bruins’ Stanley Cup run
- Chris Wagner opens up after his likely postseason-ending injury
- What to expect from the Bruins and Blues in the Stanley Cup Final
- From Walpole to Weymouth, here are the local players on the Bruins
- 3 things to remember about the 1970 Stanley Cup Final beyond Bobby Orr’s flying winner