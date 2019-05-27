Esplanade’s Arthur Fiedler statue gets a Bruins helmet in time for Game 1

A giant Boston Bruins helmet rests atop a statue of the late conductor Arthur Fiedler on the Charles River Esplanade park. The nonprofit Esplanade Association installed the helmet.
A giant Boston Bruins helmet rests atop a statue of the late conductor Arthur Fiedler on the Charles River Esplanade park. The nonprofit Esplanade Association installed the helmet. –Michael Nichols via AP
BOSTON (AP) — Count the late conductor Arthur Fiedler among the Boston Bruins’ fans as they skate into the Stanley Cup Final.

The nonprofit Esplanade Association has installed a giant Bruins helmet atop a statue of the beloved conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, just in time for Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

The helmet crowns a likeness of Fiedler that stands on the Charles River Esplanade, where the orchestra performs outdoor concerts during the summer. Organizers say the helmet is 17 feet in circumference.

Fiedler, a Boston icon who died in 1979, has worn other oversized headgear in the past, including a giant Red Sox cap.

The maestro’s son, Peter, says he’s sure his father would approve “if it helps the Bruins win the Stanley Cup.”

