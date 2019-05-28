Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup chess match is just getting started

Boston has the lead. It's St. Louis's turn to respond.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins and Pat Maroon #7 of the St. Louis Blues battle for the puck during the third period in Game One of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Connor Clifton and Pat Maroon battle for the puck during the third period. –Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By
STEPHEN WHYNO
AP,
12:15 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Bruce Cassidy didn’t mince words or hide behind the secrecy of playoff hockey.

The Boston Bruins coach telegraphed the most important matchup of the Stanley Cup Final on the morning of Game 1. As long as he had the last change and the ability to dictate matchups, his top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak would play against the St. Louis Blues’ red-hot line of Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko.

In the chess match that is every playoff series, Cassidy’s first move put Boston down two goals in Game 1. His quick thinking on pulling the plug on that experiment helped the Bruins come back to win 4-2 Monday night with fourth-line forward Sean Kuraly and third-pairing defenseman Connor Clifton the unlikely heroes. Cassidy at times put his fourth line of Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom and Noel Acciari against the Schenn line with great success.

Advertisement

Almost 80 percent of teams that win Game 1 have gone on to win the Cup, but how Cassidy, Blues coach Craig Berube and their teams adjust will have a say in that. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

“We’ve used Kuraly’s line all year against good lines and we decided to go that route,” Cassidy said. “It worked out for us tonight and we’ll reevaluate it on Wednesday.”

With so much talent, size and skill on each side, there are limitless combinations Cassidy and Berube can tinker with. Depth and some good luck with health got these teams here, and both will be tested in a bruising, stick-snapping, helmetless-hitting series.

Boston has the lead. It’s Berube’s turn to respond.

“They’re going to do good things,” Berube said. “They’re a good team and they’re going to force us into bad situations and things like that, but we need more than that than we gave tonight.”

The Blues have to be satisfied with how they limited Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak’s scoring chances at even strength, giving up only an empty netter to Marchand. Even the Bruins’ power-play goal came with the second unit on the ice. But the Blues know they won’t be able to hold down Boston’s top line forever, so the onus is on defensemen like Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester to keep this up.

Advertisement

And the Bruins’ biggest stars understand that despite the contributions from unlikely sources, they need to produce.

“We know we have to get better as a line,” Pastrnak said.

If Berube prefers power against power, which contributed to goals by Schenn and Tarasenko, he also might need to make some changes to tackle Boston’s ability to get goals from its entire lineup.

Kuraly had just two goals in the playoffs coming in and Clifton one, but after the Bruins tilted the ice and dominated from the second minute of the second period on, it seemed a matter of time until goaltender Jordan Binnington cracked.

Buy Tickets

Binnington was under siege as the Bruins outshot the Blues 30-12 in the final two periods. After stopping 83 of the 85 shots he faced in Games 5 and 6 of the Western Conference final and the first period Monday, he will need to be locked in as the series goes on.

“Stuff’s going to happen, you got to handle it,’ Binnington said. “We’ll regroup and prepare for the next game.”

Berube didn’t blame Binnington and pointed to turnovers as the culprit. Add five penalties that gave the Bruins’ playoff-leading power play too many chances, and the Blues have plenty to improve on.

“I think we can be even better,” winger David Perron. “We’re going to have to be. We’ve shown that the other series — we got better and better as the series went on every game.”

The thing is, the Bruins likely will, too.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jordan Binnington
Bruins
What the Blues had to say after dropping Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final May 28, 2019 | 12:24 AM
J.D. Martinez is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox rout Indians at Fenway 12-5 May 27, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Bruins goal Stanley Cup Final Game 1 2019
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Bruins score four unanswered goals to take 1-0 series lead May 27, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia has earned right to leave on own terms May 27, 2019 | 6:57 PM
A giant Boston Bruins helmet rests atop a statue of the late conductor Arthur Fiedler on the Charles River Esplanade park. The nonprofit Esplanade Association installed the helmet.
Bruins
Esplanade's Arthur Fiedler statue gets a Bruins helmet in time for Game 1 May 27, 2019 | 4:56 PM
Tennis
Serena's warmup jacket is fit for a 'queen' and 'goddess' May 27, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia put on 60-day IL, future in doubt May 27, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Red Sox
Former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner dies at 69 May 27, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Vince Dunn
NHL
Vince Dunn making progress, won't play Game 1 May 27, 2019 | 1:10 PM
The Bruins celebrate a goal over the Blues during one of their regular season tilts in January.
Bruins
4 keys to a Bruins Stanley Cup triumph over the Blues May 27, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Torey Krug and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand expected to play in Game 1 of Cup Final May 27, 2019 | 12:39 PM
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez (36), Mookie Betts, center, and Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Houston. The Red Sox won 4-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Red Sox
Good as it felt, one win in three won't cut it for Red Sox May 27, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Red Sox
A reunion of sorts at Fenway for Chris Berman, Keith Olbermann May 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Red Sox open 3-game series at home against Cleveland May 27, 2019 | 3:06 AM
NBA
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms May 26, 2019 | 11:59 PM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup
Bruins
Why the St. Louis Blues use 'Gloria' as their celebration song May 26, 2019 | 9:10 PM
Horses race at the Santa Anita Racetrack as controversy continues over the high number of horse deaths at the track in Arcadia, California on May 26, 2019. - Santa Anita Park averaged more than 55 horse deaths per year from 2008-18, according to data from the California Horse Racing Board, a total of 553 deaths in all, but this year's major rise in deaths is under investigation. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Horse Racing
Another horse dies at Santa Anita Park May 26, 2019 | 8:29 PM
Bruins
Bruins national anthem singer Todd Angilly still bartends after he performs May 26, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
How Bruce Cassidy's failure as Capitals coach made him better for Bruins' Stanley Cup run May 26, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Ben Watson
Patriots
Ben Watson to start 2019 season with 4-game PED suspension May 26, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Chris Wagner
Bruins
Chris Wagner opens up after his likely postseason-ending injury May 26, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Zdeno Chara, Pat Maroon
Bruins
What to expect from the Bruins and Blues in the Stanley Cup Final May 26, 2019 | 6:42 PM
Rafael Devers celebrates with Mookie Betts after Devers homered during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Devers homers, Red Sox avoid sweep with 4-1 win over Astros May 26, 2019 | 6:13 PM
Media
NBC, NHL encouraged about ratings heading into Cup Final May 26, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand says left hand is 'good' heading into Game 1 May 26, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Soccer
US women beat Mexico 3-0 in World Cup send-off May 26, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Torey Krug and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Brad Marchand will play Game 1 May 26, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Tennis
Tennis and tropical plants: New French Open court is wild May 26, 2019 | 10:51 AM
Justin Verlander
Red Sox
Verlander scheduled to start for Houston against Boston May 26, 2019 | 3:07 AM
Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry react during the second half of Game 6 on Saturday.
NBA
Toronto Raptors outlast Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6, advance to NBA Finals May 25, 2019 | 11:31 PM