‘He plays on instinct’: Connor Clifton picked the right spot to attack in Game 1

5-27-19: Boston, MA: The Bruins Connor Clifton putz the puck by Blues goalie Jordan Binnington to get Boston on the board in the second period. The Boston Bruins hosted the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals playoff series at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff). T
Bruins rookie defenseman Connor Clifton buries the puck past Jordan Binnington to put the Bruins on the board in the second period of Game 1 Monday night. –Jim Davis /Globe Staff
By
1:00 AM

Defenseman Connor Clifton certainly isn’t shying away from the moment.

On hockey’s biggest stage in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, the 24-year-old rookie bid adieu to any lingering anonymity when he notched the first of Boston’s four unanswered goals following a stagnant opening period.

“He’s certainly not afraid to get involved,’’ said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy after his team’s 4-2 win. “He’s certainly a guy who can add some offense on the back end. A sneaky kind of guy. He’s not a guy you notice a lot. He’s not flashy, but he certainly can get up there.’’

Advertisement

Less than two minutes after the St. Louis Blues scored their second goal of the night, putting the Bruins on their heels, Clifton sent a momentum-shifting blooper past goaltender Jordan Binnington. Off a feed from driving center Sean Kuraly, Clifton managed to get his foot in the perfect position to lift the puck up and over the stick of an out-of-place Binnington.

The slo-mo score ignited a TD Garden crowd that had been reduced to a low hum, and immediately sparked a chorus of “We want the Cup!’’ chants.

“Honestly, I didn’t even see it go in,’’ Clifton said. “I felt it hit me, then it went up, and then I saw a guy yelling, so it was a good goal, I guess.’’

Just one day prior, Clifton admitted he didn’t think he would even earn a spot on the Bruins’ roster this year, let alone be contributing in the Stanley Cup Final. Having spent the majority of this season, as well as all of last, in Providence, the lively skater made his NHL debut in November. A slew of injuries prompted his call up to the big leagues, but his postseason performance is showing he could be here to stay.

Advertisement

With defenseman Kevan Miller, who has yet to skate during the playoffs, likely sidelined for the remainder of the Cup, he’s surely not going anywhere any time soon.

“It’s a crazy journey,’’ Clifton said Sunday. “Some crazy things happened to get me here. It’s all about opportunity. I’m trying to embrace that.’’

Monday’s goal — Clifton’s second of the postseason and of his career — boosted a group that seemed to be feeling the impact of an 11-day layoff. Among his other contributions on the night was drawing a cross-checking penalty from center Oskar Sundqvist, which helped generate defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s power-play equalizer later in the second.

Buy Tickets

Clifton was also a part of the defensive effort that limited the Blues to just three shots in the second period. Cassidy praised the youngster’s smarts, highlighting how he’s learned when to be aggressive and how to pick the “right spots’’ to attack.

“He’s got a little bit of that — you call it, ‘Cliffy Hockey,’ ’’ Cassidy said. “He just plays. He plays on instinct and right now his instincts are good to him.’’

With both Clifton’s and McAvoy’s scores, Monday marked the fifth time in franchise history that the Bruins had multiple defensemen score a goal. The variety in offensive contributions is nothing new. The team has relied on a collective effort throughout their postseason run, with 19 different players tallying a goal.

“You’re going to win a lot of hockey games like that,’’ defenseman Torey Krug said. “You’re going to have a chance to go far in the playoffs. That’s what we’ve had up to this point, and that’s what we had tonight. That’s why we won the game. It’s crucial.’’

Advertisement

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jordan Binnington
Bruins
What the Blues had to say after dropping Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final May 28, 2019 | 12:24 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins and Pat Maroon #7 of the St. Louis Blues battle for the puck during the third period in Game One of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup chess match is just getting started May 28, 2019 | 12:15 AM
J.D. Martinez is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox rout Indians at Fenway 12-5 May 27, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Bruins goal Stanley Cup Final Game 1 2019
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Bruins score four unanswered goals to take 1-0 series lead May 27, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia has earned right to leave on own terms May 27, 2019 | 6:57 PM
A giant Boston Bruins helmet rests atop a statue of the late conductor Arthur Fiedler on the Charles River Esplanade park. The nonprofit Esplanade Association installed the helmet.
Bruins
Esplanade's Arthur Fiedler statue gets a Bruins helmet in time for Game 1 May 27, 2019 | 4:56 PM
Tennis
Serena's warmup jacket is fit for a 'queen' and 'goddess' May 27, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia put on 60-day IL, future in doubt May 27, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Red Sox
Former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner dies at 69 May 27, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Vince Dunn
NHL
Vince Dunn making progress, won't play Game 1 May 27, 2019 | 1:10 PM
The Bruins celebrate a goal over the Blues during one of their regular season tilts in January.
Bruins
4 keys to a Bruins Stanley Cup triumph over the Blues May 27, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Torey Krug and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand expected to play in Game 1 of Cup Final May 27, 2019 | 12:39 PM
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez (36), Mookie Betts, center, and Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Houston. The Red Sox won 4-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Red Sox
Good as it felt, one win in three won't cut it for Red Sox May 27, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Red Sox
A reunion of sorts at Fenway for Chris Berman, Keith Olbermann May 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Red Sox open 3-game series at home against Cleveland May 27, 2019 | 3:06 AM
NBA
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms May 26, 2019 | 11:59 PM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup
Bruins
Why the St. Louis Blues use 'Gloria' as their celebration song May 26, 2019 | 9:10 PM
Horses race at the Santa Anita Racetrack as controversy continues over the high number of horse deaths at the track in Arcadia, California on May 26, 2019. - Santa Anita Park averaged more than 55 horse deaths per year from 2008-18, according to data from the California Horse Racing Board, a total of 553 deaths in all, but this year's major rise in deaths is under investigation. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Horse Racing
Another horse dies at Santa Anita Park May 26, 2019 | 8:29 PM
Bruins
Bruins national anthem singer Todd Angilly still bartends after he performs May 26, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
How Bruce Cassidy's failure as Capitals coach made him better for Bruins' Stanley Cup run May 26, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Ben Watson
Patriots
Ben Watson to start 2019 season with 4-game PED suspension May 26, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Chris Wagner
Bruins
Chris Wagner opens up after his likely postseason-ending injury May 26, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Zdeno Chara, Pat Maroon
Bruins
What to expect from the Bruins and Blues in the Stanley Cup Final May 26, 2019 | 6:42 PM
Rafael Devers celebrates with Mookie Betts after Devers homered during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Devers homers, Red Sox avoid sweep with 4-1 win over Astros May 26, 2019 | 6:13 PM
Media
NBC, NHL encouraged about ratings heading into Cup Final May 26, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand says left hand is 'good' heading into Game 1 May 26, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Soccer
US women beat Mexico 3-0 in World Cup send-off May 26, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Torey Krug and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Brad Marchand will play Game 1 May 26, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Tennis
Tennis and tropical plants: New French Open court is wild May 26, 2019 | 10:51 AM
Justin Verlander
Red Sox
Verlander scheduled to start for Houston against Boston May 26, 2019 | 3:07 AM