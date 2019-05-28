‘Old Town Road’ rapper Lil Nas X enjoyed his first hockey game in Boston
The 20-year-old viral sensation performed on City Hall Plaza at the NHL's Stanley Cup Final concert and watch party.
Rap sensation Lil Nas X attended his first hockey game Monday when he was in attendance for the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
What did he think of it?
“insane. incredible. amazing. 😎” he responded when a Twitter user asked him that very question.
— nope (@LilNasX) May 28, 2019
The rapper made a cameo appearance at Boston Calling Saturday to perform his viral hit “Old Town Road,” and followed it up with a trip downtown Monday to perform at the NHL’s free outdoor concert and Game 1 watch party in City Hall Plaza along with country singer Chase Rice.
Lil Nas X arrived on stage decked out in a custom Bruins jersey in addition to his signature cowboy hat and boots for the performance.
it feels like the first performance every single time!! pic.twitter.com/rkXj92hw78
— nope (@LilNasX) May 27, 2019
Here is how Lil Nas X spent his time at Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final:
He appeared to embrace the Bruins’ black and gold spirit quickly.
His tweet references Whiz Khalifa’s 2010 song “Black and Yellow,” which is most commonly understood to be a reference to the official colors of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and its sports teams, not the Bruins’ color scheme.
black n yello black n yello black n yello black n yello pic.twitter.com/dPrd2RRSFy
— nope (@LilNasX) May 27, 2019
He had some fun with the Stanley Cup itself.
y’all mind if i steal this ?! pic.twitter.com/rtV2HFc47o
— nope (@LilNasX) May 27, 2019
He appeared on TD Garden’s video screens midway through the Bruins’ comeback win.
🤠 @LilNasX with his custom #NHLBruins jersey pic.twitter.com/Nhi2ewsEcs
— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) May 28, 2019
After the game ended, he was pulled aside by two street performers outside the Garden.
They performed “Old Town Road” with a violin and saxophone, much to the 20-year-old rapper’s delight.
.@lilnasx started the day bringing fans in Boston a great #StanleyCup Final show.
He ended it outside TD Garden dancing to street performers performing his smash hit. pic.twitter.com/Q4dat6LUFg
— #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 28, 2019
“Old Town Road” currently places No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the seventh week in a row.