‘Old Town Road’ rapper Lil Nas X enjoyed his first hockey game in Boston

The 20-year-old viral sensation performed on City Hall Plaza at the NHL's Stanley Cup Final concert and watch party.

Lil Nas X Stanley Cup Final 2019
Lil Nas X performed his hit single "Old Town Road" at City Hall Plaza before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday. –Nathan Klima / The Boston Globe
By
10:55 AM

Rap sensation Lil Nas X attended his first hockey game Monday when he was in attendance for the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

What did he think of it?

“insane. incredible. amazing. 😎” he responded when a Twitter user asked him that very question.

The rapper made a cameo appearance at Boston Calling Saturday to perform his viral hit “Old Town Road,” and followed it up with a trip downtown Monday to perform at the NHL’s free outdoor concert and Game 1 watch party in City Hall Plaza along with country singer Chase Rice.

Lil Nas X arrived on stage decked out in a custom Bruins jersey in addition to his signature cowboy hat and boots for the performance.

Here is how Lil Nas X spent his time at Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final:

He appeared to embrace the Bruins’ black and gold spirit quickly.

His tweet references Whiz Khalifa’s 2010 song “Black and Yellow,” which is most commonly understood to be a reference to the official colors of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and its sports teams, not the Bruins’ color scheme.

He had some fun with the Stanley Cup itself.

 

He appeared on TD Garden’s video screens midway through the Bruins’ comeback win.

After the game ended, he was pulled aside by two street performers outside the Garden.

They performed “Old Town Road” with a violin and saxophone, much to the 20-year-old rapper’s delight.

“Old Town Road” currently places No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the seventh week in a row.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
