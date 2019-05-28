‘Old Town Road’ rapper Lil Nas X enjoyed his first hockey game in Boston

Rap sensation Lil Nas X attended his first hockey game Monday when he was in attendance for the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

What did he think of it?

“insane. incredible. amazing. 😎” he responded when a Twitter user asked him that very question.

The rapper made a cameo appearance at Boston Calling Saturday to perform his viral hit “Old Town Road,” and followed it up with a trip downtown Monday to perform at the NHL’s free outdoor concert and Game 1 watch party in City Hall Plaza along with country singer Chase Rice.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X arrived on stage decked out in a custom Bruins jersey in addition to his signature cowboy hat and boots for the performance.

it feels like the first performance every single time!! pic.twitter.com/rkXj92hw78 — nope (@LilNasX) May 27, 2019

Here is how Lil Nas X spent his time at Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final:

He appeared to embrace the Bruins’ black and gold spirit quickly.

His tweet references Whiz Khalifa’s 2010 song “Black and Yellow,” which is most commonly understood to be a reference to the official colors of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and its sports teams, not the Bruins’ color scheme.

black n yello black n yello black n yello black n yello pic.twitter.com/dPrd2RRSFy — nope (@LilNasX) May 27, 2019

He had some fun with the Stanley Cup itself.

y’all mind if i steal this ?! pic.twitter.com/rtV2HFc47o — nope (@LilNasX) May 27, 2019

He appeared on TD Garden’s video screens midway through the Bruins’ comeback win.

After the game ended, he was pulled aside by two street performers outside the Garden.

They performed “Old Town Road” with a violin and saxophone, much to the 20-year-old rapper’s delight.

.@lilnasx started the day bringing fans in Boston a great #StanleyCup Final show. He ended it outside TD Garden dancing to street performers performing his smash hit. pic.twitter.com/Q4dat6LUFg — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 28, 2019

“Old Town Road” currently places No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the seventh week in a row.