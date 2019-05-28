What players and coaches were saying after Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Bruins defeated the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, 4-2, at TD Garden. Here are some of the notable comments from players and coaches after the game.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, on his team coming back from a two-goal deficit: “Well, listen, I wouldn’t make it a habit. I don’t think we’re going to be able to do that every night against a good team. St. Louis is certainly a good team. I think some of it was, we weren’t too happy with how the game was going. We weren’t playing our game. We weren’t playing to our standard. And I think after the second goal, our guys, that kind of woke us up. And from there, need something good to happen. And it did.’’

Torey Krug, on the thunderous hit he delivered on Robert Thomas: “It’s part of the game. And momentum swings give your team boosts of energy. I don’t know what [the Blues] were feeling on their bench, but if it pushes them back and catches them off guard, then great for our team. But I think it gave our team energy and that’s all you’re trying to do out there.’’

Connor Clifton, on Sean Kuraly’s pass and his overall game: “A goal and an assist, I think it was even more than that. He was playing his game. He was all over the ice. He was finishing his checks. He was winning pucks back and getting pucks to the net all night. He had a great game.’’

Marcus Johannsson, on what happened after St. Louis took the lead: “I think come the second period we picked up our game a little bit, we got a little more physical, we started moving our feet and moving the puck, and we ended up spending time in their end. We didn’t give them as much room, and I think that’s kind of when we started taking the game over.’’

Patrice Bergeron, on the importance of getting goals from defensemen: “I think that’s how you get to this point. It’s by relying on everybody. The way we’ve been successful is by everybody chipping and doing the job on any given night.’’

David Pastrnak, on how tough it was to come back after a tough first period: “Yeah, 100 percent. You know, that’s what is the greatest thing about team sports, right? You’ve got 20 to 25 guys and you just never give up.’’

Blues coach Craig Berube, on his team’s turnovers and the Bruins’ style of play: “They pressure, they come hard. They’ve got good sticks. We’ve got to be better. They’re going to continue to do that, and that’s the way they play. They’re a good defensive hockey team, and they do force you into bad situations with the puck a lot of times.’’

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, on how the lead got away from them: “I think it’s hard with penalties. Especially against a team with a good power play. We took too many penalties and then the second period – we just didn’t play very good. We just didn’t skate and move the puck very well and got hemmed in our end and they got some momentum and that kind of turned the game around.’’