Tom Brady narrated a Stanley Cup Final hype video for the Bruins

"We've been here before, and we're still here."

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tom Brady celebrates after Super Bowl LIII. –Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Tom Brady’s dramatic hype videos have become something of a tradition — and Boston sports fans are beginning to learn that they aren’t limited to the NFL playoffs.

Before the Bruins took the ice Monday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the New England Patriots quarterback lent his voice to a video posted on Zdeno Chara’s Instagram account, acknowledging the high expectations that come with Boston’s unparalleled professional sports success this century.

“We are made from triumph and failure, pain and glory,” Brady narrates the video, as scenes of the Bruins’ past Stanley Cup Final appearances flash. “But we remain determined. Because in Boston, we expect more.”

“We set the bar high and fight for every inch to get over it,” the six-time Super Bowl champion continued. “Here, the destination is part of the journey. And we’re not done yet.”

Following highlights of the Bruins’ playoff run this year, Chara’s face appears on screen, which quickly flickers to show a roaring bear and Brady yelling his catchphrase, “Let’s go.”

“We’ve been here before, and we’re still here,” the 41-year-old quarterback said in his narration.

Brady’s words seem to be a callback to his famous 2019 AFC Championship video, to which the Bruins paid tribute after their own conference finals title earlier this month. On social media, Brady and Chara have been mutually supportive of each other’s remarkably long careers (Chara has also taken a page from Brady’s fitness regimen).

“We are made for this,” the two Boston sports veterans said in unison in the video Monday.

After debuting in the NHL in 1997, Chara is in his 14th season with the Bruins. And if the video’s allusion to Brady’s previous AFC Championship video wasn’t clear, the 42-year-old captain and defenseman put away any doubt in the caption.

“Still here…….,” he wrote.

