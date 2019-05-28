Morning sports update: Here’s what Torey Krug had to say about his helmet-less hit on Robert Thomas

"I'm just glad I got a haircut a few days ago."

5-27-19: Boston, MA: The Bruins Torey Krug goes airborne, losing his helmet in the process as he lays out the Blues Robert Thomas in the third period. The Boston Bruins hosted the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals playoff series at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff). T
Torey Krug goes airborne as he lays out the Blues center Robert Thomas in the third period of Monday's game. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
10:17 AM

One down; three to go.

The Bruins capped off the Memorial Day weekend with a Game 1 win Monday night over the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final. Despite falling to an early 2-0 deficit, Boston shook off the rust to score four unanswered goals through the last 39 minutes of the game — slicing through the Blues defense like it was a St. Louis-style bagel.

Watch the full highlights here. Game 2 is Wednesday at 8 p.m at TD Garden (and will be televised on NBC Sports Network).

Meanwhile, the Red Sox also rallied for a comfortable 12-5 win Monday at Fenway Park against the Cleveland Indians, thanks in part to two home runs from J.D. Martinez. Catch up on that game’s highlights here.

Advertisement

But back to the Bruins…

Torey Krug and fellow Bruins teammates address that ‘goosebumps’-inducing hit

For all the goals during Monday night’s game, the most memorable moment may have been Torey Krug’s flying, helmet-less check on Blues center Robert Thomas. The rousing third-period hit came less than five minutes after the Bruins had taken a 3-2 lead. And by the crowd’s reaction, one might have thought they had scored another goal.

The check was deemed clean by the game’s officials — even though Krug did go completely airborne after hitting Thomas. The image immediately drew countless comparisons to another iconic Boston sports moment from the last Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final.

After the game, Krug told reporters that he “wasn’t too happy” about getting his helmet ripped off by Blues winger David Perron and was just trying to make a “hockey hit.”

“It turned out to be a good one,” he said. “Hopefully it gave the guys a boost on the bench and the crowd obviously liked it.”

His teammates largely agreed.

“That gave me some goosebumps,” Bruins center David Backes said, concurring that the hit was a “big boost.”

“I don’t know what kind of Twister game they were playing in front of our net, but no bucket,” Backes said. “I was hoping he would change — he doesn’t have his helmet on — but goes right up the ice and lays a big hit.  I don’t know, he thinks he’s playing 30, 40 years ago, but that was an exchange that I think was Torey Krug establishing himself in this series.”

Advertisement

“You don’t want to mess with that guy,” Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton told reporters. “Don’t make that guy mad.”

Krug said his head never hit the ice during the chaotic play, but acknowledged those close to him may have been worried. Beginning next season, the NHL will penalize players who don’t immediately go to the bench after losing their helmet.

“I’m sure that my coach and my GM were just hoping that I’d get off the ice at that point, but that’s hockey,” Krug said Monday, noting that his pregnant wife may have also been “concerned.”

Buy Tickets

The 28-year-old said he didn’t know how he would remember the play.

“I’m just glad I got a haircut a few days ago,” he joked.

More from Boston.com

‘Bill Buckner never should have been defined by one play’:

Following the news of Bill Buckner’s death Monday afternoon, The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy reflected on how the former Red Sox first baseman was so much more than the play mentioned in the first sentence of his obituary — and how the Boston sports fandom has changed in the 33 years since that World Series error:

Bill Buckner had more big league hits than either Joe DiMaggio or Ted Williams. He was an All-Star and won a batting title. Playing on ankles that had to be iced almost round the clock, he knocked in 102 runs for the pennant-winning Red Sox in 1986.

He played 22 seasons in the majors and twice made it to the World Series. He was a good teammate and a solid family man. He aged better than most retired athletes and always looked like he could still give you a couple of innings when he’d return to Fenway Park tanned and fit.

But for the final 33 years of his life, Buckner was best known as the guy who missed the ground ball. For many fans and media members, it defined him. And it was unfair.

Read the full piece over at the Globe.

Trivia: Buckner returned to Fenway Park in 2008 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in a tearful moment before the Red Sox home opener, following their 2007 World Series championship. Who caught it?

Hint: He was Buckner’s former teammate.

What’s next for Dustin Pedroia?

Advertisement

Following yet another setback in his knee rehab, the Red Sox placed Pedroia on the 60-day injured list Monday — and it’s becoming increasingly unclear if the former AL MVP will play again in MLB. The 35-year-old himself says he’s “not sure.”

“I’ve tried so many things — from braces to orthotics to rehab methods to seeing different doctors to every type of treatment possible,” he told the Globe. “So I’m at a point right now where I need some time.”

ICYMI: Chad Finn wrote for Boston.com that Pedroia has earned the right to leave on own terms.

Watch: Lil Nas X fired up Bruins fans with his hit “Old Town Road” before the game Monday at City Hall Plaza…

…and after the game, Boston returned the favor:

Carl Yastrzemski’s grandson had an eventful major-league debut this weekend

The good news is that Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Red Sox Hall of Hamer Carl Yastrzemski, got his first major-league hit on Sunday.

The bad news is that he took a perhaps overzealous turn at first base and immediately got picked off — to the hilarious dismay of his wife.

Fortunately, the 28-year-old redeemed himself three innings later with another single (in which he safely stayed at first).

‘It was like being in a car crash’: Wayne Rooney feeling sore after getting smashed by Revs goalie

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner received a red card for this somewhat inexplicable tackle on Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United and English national team star, during the team’s 1-1 tie Saturday against D.C. United. Asked after the game what hurt, Rooney said, “A bit of everything.”

“Chest, shoulder, a bit of me face,” he said. “I’m sure he meant no harm in it. He just misjudged it.”

On this day: After going hitless in his first three games, rookie New York Giants center field Willie Mays hit the first home run of his MLB career off Boston Braves pitcher Warren Spahn in 1951. Mays “smashed a Spahn fast ball over the whole works in left which was a genuine a homer as they come,” the Globe reported at the time.

The future Hall of Famer would go on to hit 660 home runs, 18 of which came off Spahn — which was the most he hit off any single pitcher.

Daily highlight: Torey Krug wasn’t the only athlete in Boston laying out Monday:

Trivia answer: Dwight Evans

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final NHL Playoffs NHL Red Sox New England Revolution
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues NHL
NHL
How a fourth-string goalie led the Blues to the Stanley Cup Final May 28, 2019 | 9:29 AM
Roger Goodell Patriots NFL Super Bowl
NFL
NFL begins moves to avoid another labor war May 28, 2019 | 9:04 AM
Gary Bettman NHL Stanley Cup Final
NHL
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says league will consider expanding video review May 28, 2019 | 8:33 AM
Bill Buckner Fenway Park Opening Day 2008
Red Sox
Bill Buckner, 69; long MLB career was overshadowed by World Series gaff May 28, 2019 | 8:15 AM
Connor Clifton Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
What players and coaches were saying after Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final May 28, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Chara Cut Stanley Cup
Bruins
Zdeno Chara required stitches but is 'fine' after taking a shot to the wrist May 28, 2019 | 6:41 AM
Bruce Cassidy Bruins Stanley Cup
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about the Bruins' Game 1 comeback May 28, 2019 | 6:17 AM
5-27-19: Boston, MA: The Bruins (left to right) Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand celebrate, as do the players on the bench in the backround as well as the crowd following Marchand's empty net goal that wrapped up Boston's victory. The Boston Bruins hosted the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals playoff series at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 1 win over the Blues May 28, 2019 | 6:12 AM
5-27-19: Boston, MA: The Bruins Connor Clifton putz the puck by Blues goalie Jordan Binnington to get Boston on the board in the second period. The Boston Bruins hosted the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals playoff series at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff). T
Bruins
He’s got a little bit of that — you call it, ‘Cliffy Hockey'' May 28, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Jordan Binnington
Bruins
What the Blues had to say after dropping Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final May 28, 2019 | 12:24 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins and Pat Maroon #7 of the St. Louis Blues battle for the puck during the third period in Game One of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup chess match is just getting started May 28, 2019 | 12:15 AM
J.D. Martinez is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox rout Indians at Fenway 12-5 May 27, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Bruins goal Stanley Cup Final Game 1 2019
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Bruins score four unanswered goals to take 1-0 series lead May 27, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia has earned right to leave on own terms May 27, 2019 | 6:57 PM
A giant Boston Bruins helmet rests atop a statue of the late conductor Arthur Fiedler on the Charles River Esplanade park. The nonprofit Esplanade Association installed the helmet.
Bruins
Esplanade's Arthur Fiedler statue gets a Bruins helmet in time for Game 1 May 27, 2019 | 4:56 PM
Tennis
Serena's warmup jacket is fit for a 'queen' and 'goddess' May 27, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia put on 60-day IL, future in doubt May 27, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Red Sox
Former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner dies at 69 May 27, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Vince Dunn
NHL
Vince Dunn making progress, won't play Game 1 May 27, 2019 | 1:10 PM
The Bruins celebrate a goal over the Blues during one of their regular season tilts in January.
Bruins
4 keys to a Bruins Stanley Cup triumph over the Blues May 27, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Torey Krug and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand expected to play in Game 1 of Cup Final May 27, 2019 | 12:39 PM
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez (36), Mookie Betts, center, and Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Houston. The Red Sox won 4-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Red Sox
Good as it felt, one win in three won't cut it for Red Sox May 27, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Red Sox
A reunion of sorts at Fenway for Chris Berman, Keith Olbermann May 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Red Sox open 3-game series at home against Cleveland May 27, 2019 | 3:06 AM
NBA
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms May 26, 2019 | 11:59 PM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup
Bruins
Why the St. Louis Blues use 'Gloria' as their celebration song May 26, 2019 | 9:10 PM
Horses race at the Santa Anita Racetrack as controversy continues over the high number of horse deaths at the track in Arcadia, California on May 26, 2019. - Santa Anita Park averaged more than 55 horse deaths per year from 2008-18, according to data from the California Horse Racing Board, a total of 553 deaths in all, but this year's major rise in deaths is under investigation. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Horse Racing
Another horse dies at Santa Anita Park May 26, 2019 | 8:29 PM
Bruins
Bruins national anthem singer Todd Angilly still bartends after he performs May 26, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
How Bruce Cassidy's failure as Capitals coach made him better for Bruins' Stanley Cup run May 26, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Ben Watson
Patriots
Ben Watson to start 2019 season with 4-game PED suspension May 26, 2019 | 7:31 PM