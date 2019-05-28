What the Blues had to say after dropping Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

The lack of discipline caught up with St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington reacts after giving up a goal. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
12:24 AM

BOSTON (AP) — The Blues spent most of the past week stressing how they couldn’t afford to allow the Bruins to pile up power-play opportunities in the Stanley Cup Final.

That plan — and St. Louis’ defensive discipline — slowly fell apart in their 4-2 loss in Game 1 on Monday night.

With the physicality high on both sides, the Blues were successful early in holding the Bruins’ top players to few opportunities or power-play chances. The Bruins have been deadly with an advantage this postseason and entered the night with 34 percent success rate on power plays through the first three rounds.

But despite leading 2-0, St. Louis began to take penalties, giving life to a sluggish Bruins’ offense.

Advertisement

“When that first goal went in, they got some momentum and made a big push there,” goaltender Jordan Binnington said. “We held it to a tie game going into the third. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted. We’ve got to figure it out and get right back at them for Game 2.”

Ironically, the chances that Boston did eventually get came from its third and fourth lines, and culminated in a disastrous second period for St. Louis in which the Bruins scored a pair of goals to get back into the game.

Playing in his first Cup final, Binnington was able to play relatively relaxed in the first period, benefiting from some luck and well-placed sticks by his teammates as the Blues killed off the Bruins’ first three power-play chances. When Marcus Johansson split two defenders and got a point-blank opportunity in the slot on Binnington, his shot careened off the post.

Binnington’s discipline and his luck didn’t last.

After Connor Clifton got the Bruins on the board off a feed from Sean Kuraly, things began to unravel with 7:19 remaining during a wild second period in which Boston outshot St. Louis 18-3. Charlie McAvoy got into the middle of the Blues defense and slipped a wrist shot past Binnington with 23 seconds left in their fourth power play of the game. McAvoy was faster and simply outskated an increasingly fatigued St. Louis defense.

Advertisement

“We started to get spread out, weren’t winning pucks and turned the puck over,” Brayden Schenn said. “Whether it was by accident or we were nervous, we’ve just got to take care of it.”

Binnington said he wasn’t surprised to see the Bruins pushing the action with some of their unusual suspects.

“They’ve got some depth there and some offensive defensemen. It’s the Stanley Cup Final, both teams are good,” he said. “We’ve talented players, too. I think we need to find our game and we’ll be alright.”

Blues coach Craig Berube said turnovers were a big contributor to his team getting put into bad spots.

Buy Tickets

“The second period I don’t think we skated very well,” he said. “We got pucks, we just didn’t skate. Turned them over. It gave them momentum.”

Forward David Perron said the accumulation of penalties stunted almost everything they wanted to do offensively after taking the lead.

“When you get into penalty trouble, a lot of guys sit on the bench and it’s hard to get going. That’s what happened a little bit,” Perron said.

St. Louis did its best to give Binnington more support in the third and the teams played relatively even during the first part of the period. That momentum changed after Sammy Blais was called for yet a penalty — the Blues’ fifth of the game — with 6:32 remaining for interfering with Charlie Coyle.

The Bruins didn’t get a goal out of that one. But using that momentum, Kuraly was able to finish off Noel Acciari’s pass and put Boston in front for good.

Advertisement

Still, Berube said the message heading into Game 2 is a simple one: keep doing what they’re doing — minus the mistakes.

“We’ve been real disciplined most of all playoffs, pretty much,” he said. “We weren’t tonight, obviously, with five penalties. We’ve got to be better there.”

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Playoffs Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
J.D. Martinez is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox rout Indians at Fenway 12-5 May 27, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Bruins goal Stanley Cup Final Game 1 2019
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Bruins score four unanswered goals to take 1-0 series lead May 27, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia has earned right to leave on own terms May 27, 2019 | 6:57 PM
A giant Boston Bruins helmet rests atop a statue of the late conductor Arthur Fiedler on the Charles River Esplanade park. The nonprofit Esplanade Association installed the helmet.
Bruins
Esplanade's Arthur Fiedler statue gets a Bruins helmet in time for Game 1 May 27, 2019 | 4:56 PM
Tennis
Serena's warmup jacket is fit for a 'queen' and 'goddess' May 27, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia put on 60-day IL, future in doubt May 27, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Red Sox
Former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner dies at 69 May 27, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Vince Dunn
NHL
Vince Dunn making progress, won't play Game 1 May 27, 2019 | 1:10 PM
The Bruins celebrate a goal over the Blues during one of their regular season tilts in January.
Bruins
4 keys to a Bruins Stanley Cup triumph over the Blues May 27, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Torey Krug and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand expected to play in Game 1 of Cup Final May 27, 2019 | 12:39 PM
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez (36), Mookie Betts, center, and Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Houston. The Red Sox won 4-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Red Sox
Good as it felt, one win in three won't cut it for Red Sox May 27, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Red Sox
A reunion of sorts at Fenway for Chris Berman, Keith Olbermann May 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Red Sox open 3-game series at home against Cleveland May 27, 2019 | 3:06 AM
NBA
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms May 26, 2019 | 11:59 PM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup
Bruins
Why the St. Louis Blues use 'Gloria' as their celebration song May 26, 2019 | 9:10 PM
Horses race at the Santa Anita Racetrack as controversy continues over the high number of horse deaths at the track in Arcadia, California on May 26, 2019. - Santa Anita Park averaged more than 55 horse deaths per year from 2008-18, according to data from the California Horse Racing Board, a total of 553 deaths in all, but this year's major rise in deaths is under investigation. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Horse Racing
Another horse dies at Santa Anita Park May 26, 2019 | 8:29 PM
Bruins
Bruins national anthem singer Todd Angilly still bartends after he performs May 26, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
How Bruce Cassidy's failure as Capitals coach made him better for Bruins' Stanley Cup run May 26, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Ben Watson
Patriots
Ben Watson to start 2019 season with 4-game PED suspension May 26, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Chris Wagner
Bruins
Chris Wagner opens up after his likely postseason-ending injury May 26, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Zdeno Chara, Pat Maroon
Bruins
What to expect from the Bruins and Blues in the Stanley Cup Final May 26, 2019 | 6:42 PM
Rafael Devers celebrates with Mookie Betts after Devers homered during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Devers homers, Red Sox avoid sweep with 4-1 win over Astros May 26, 2019 | 6:13 PM
Media
NBC, NHL encouraged about ratings heading into Cup Final May 26, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand says left hand is 'good' heading into Game 1 May 26, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Soccer
US women beat Mexico 3-0 in World Cup send-off May 26, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Torey Krug and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Brad Marchand will play Game 1 May 26, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Tennis
Tennis and tropical plants: New French Open court is wild May 26, 2019 | 10:51 AM
Justin Verlander
Red Sox
Verlander scheduled to start for Houston against Boston May 26, 2019 | 3:07 AM
Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry react during the second half of Game 6 on Saturday.
NBA
Toronto Raptors outlast Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6, advance to NBA Finals May 25, 2019 | 11:31 PM
Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting the game-winning RBI single against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall 4-3 to Houston Astros on walk-off hit after tying game May 25, 2019 | 11:10 PM