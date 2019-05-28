What the Bruins had to say about reuniting with their former Cup winning teammates

"It's not often that you get that many guys from the team together after this long."

By
Tim Rosenthal
May 28, 2019

June 15, 2011. A day that lives on in Bruins lore.

Only five members from that Stanley Cup squad remain in 2019: Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Krejci, and Tuukka Rask. Steven Kampfer also served as one of the extra defensemen during the historic run that saw the Bruins become the first team to win three Game 7’s in a single playoff.

The other members came and went since hoisting Boston’s first Cup in 39 years out in Vancouver. But the team remains in Bruins fans hearts forever.

A handful of members from that famed 2011 roster returned to TD Garden Monday night, serving as fan banner captains before the current core of Bruins took the ice with the St. Louis Blues. Shawn Thornton, Andrew Ference, Chris Kelly, Michael Ryder, Rich Peverley, Daniel Paille, Gregory Campbell, and Dennis Seidenberg brought the house down as they assisted Special Olympian Liam O’Brien with the pregame festivities, bringing the sold-out crowd of 17,565 on their feet before puck drop.

Advertisement

 

“It’s always fun to see those guys,” Marchand said about reuniting with his ex-teammates in attendance. “There’s a connection with a lot of memories that we had that we’re able to look back on and a lot of great friendships. So it was good to see them.”

The 2011 squad set the barometer for Boston’s decade of success. A return to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and now in 2019 made the city a hotbed for pucks again.

Several things changed since. Bruce Cassidy replaced Claude Julien behind the bench in 2017. Don Sweeney succeeded Peter Chiarelli as GM two years prior. The Bruins left their old frigid practice digs at Ristuccia Arena in Wilmington and moved into the state of the art Warrior Ice Arena in the fall of 2016. And the likes of Ryder, Peverley, Paille, Kelly, Thornton, Campbell, and Seidenberg paved the way for a youth movement that sped up Boston’s Cup window.

They’re a different team now. But some similarities remain eight years later. Most notably: a re-tooled fourth line of Sean Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom, and either Chris Wagner or Noel Acciari.

“If you go back to 2011, that line was huge for us the whole year, and even in the playoffs,” Bergeron said regarding the comparison of this year’s fourth line trio with Paille, Campbell, and Thornton (aka the ‘Merlot line’)

Advertisement

“They came in and scored some huge goals for us and gave us some momentum that we needed at times during games, and I think it’s a fair comparison when you look at Sean and his line and what they’ve been able to do night in and night out and step it up, you know, in big moments. They’ve been doing it since the start of the year, and they keep on showing up for us.”

Paille, Campbell, Thornton, and the rest of their ex-teammates saw the Kuraly line’s triumphant performance against the Blues first hand in Game 1. The former Bruins made their way to the locker room for a postgame meet and greet with their old teammates still with the squad eight years later.

Buy Tickets

“It was good to see them after the game, which is nice,” Marchand said. “It’s not often that you get that many guys from the team together after this long. So, it was great to catch up and to see them. And the win kind of allowed us to do that. If we would’ve lost then we might not have been able to have that moment.”

The reunion wasn’t lost with some of the younger Bruins, like Jake DeBrusk.

“For sure. It’s something that you strive for and obviously we’re in the mix right now,” DeBrusk said. “But anytime you can see guys, you know, the relationships that they have to this day is a brotherhood, and that’s what happens when you win, and it kind of gives you a little more motivation.”

The Bruins showcased their motivation coming back from a two-goal deficit Monday night. Now they’re three wins away from hoisting their own Cup — and joining this special group of former Bruins — to close out the decade.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Torey Krug give a huge retaliation check to Blues Robert Thomas in the 3rd period.
Bruins
Bruins still buzzing over Torey Krug's instant-classic hit May 28, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Torey Krug Robert Thomas NHL
Bruins
Torey Krug's highlight-reel hit sparked a discussion about a potential missed call May 28, 2019 | 3:26 PM
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bruins
Tom Brady narrated a Stanley Cup Final hype video for the Bruins May 28, 2019 | 3:04 PM
Charlie Coyle NHL Bruins
Bruins
Charlie Coyle is using a Super Eight tournament loss as Stanley Cup motivation May 28, 2019 | 1:29 PM
Bill Buckner Fenway Park Opening Day 2008
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox front office's statement on the passing of Bill Buckner May 28, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Lil Nas X Stanley Cup Final 2019
Bruins
'Old Town Road' rapper Lil Nas X enjoyed his first hockey game in Boston May 28, 2019 | 10:55 AM
5-27-19: Boston, MA: The Bruins Torey Krug goes airborne, losing his helmet in the process as he lays out the Blues Robert Thomas in the third period. The Boston Bruins hosted the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals playoff series at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff). T
Bruins
Here's what Torey Krug had to say about his helmet-less hit on Robert Thomas May 28, 2019 | 10:17 AM
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues NHL
NHL
How a fourth-string goalie led the Blues to the Stanley Cup Final May 28, 2019 | 9:29 AM
Roger Goodell Patriots NFL Super Bowl
NFL
NFL begins moves to avoid another labor war May 28, 2019 | 9:04 AM
Gary Bettman NHL Stanley Cup Final
NHL
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says league will consider expanding video review May 28, 2019 | 8:33 AM
Bill Buckner Fenway Park Opening Day 2008
Red Sox
Bill Buckner, 69; long MLB career was overshadowed by World Series gaff May 28, 2019 | 8:15 AM
Connor Clifton Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
What players and coaches were saying after Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final May 28, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Chara Cut Stanley Cup
Bruins
Zdeno Chara required stitches but is 'fine' after taking a shot to the wrist May 28, 2019 | 6:41 AM
Bruce Cassidy Bruins Stanley Cup
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about the Bruins' Game 1 comeback May 28, 2019 | 6:17 AM
5-27-19: Boston, MA: The Bruins (left to right) Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand celebrate, as do the players on the bench in the backround as well as the crowd following Marchand's empty net goal that wrapped up Boston's victory. The Boston Bruins hosted the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals playoff series at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 1 win over the Blues May 28, 2019 | 6:12 AM
5-27-19: Boston, MA: The Bruins Connor Clifton putz the puck by Blues goalie Jordan Binnington to get Boston on the board in the second period. The Boston Bruins hosted the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals playoff series at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff). T
Bruins
He’s got a little bit of that — you call it, ‘Cliffy Hockey'' May 28, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Jordan Binnington
Bruins
What the Blues had to say after dropping Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final May 28, 2019 | 12:24 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins and Pat Maroon #7 of the St. Louis Blues battle for the puck during the third period in Game One of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup chess match is just getting started May 28, 2019 | 12:15 AM
J.D. Martinez is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox rout Indians at Fenway 12-5 May 27, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Bruins goal Stanley Cup Final Game 1 2019
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Bruins score four unanswered goals to take 1-0 series lead May 27, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Dustin Pedroia has earned right to leave on own terms May 27, 2019 | 6:57 PM
A giant Boston Bruins helmet rests atop a statue of the late conductor Arthur Fiedler on the Charles River Esplanade park. The nonprofit Esplanade Association installed the helmet.
Bruins
Esplanade's Arthur Fiedler statue gets a Bruins helmet in time for Game 1 May 27, 2019 | 4:56 PM
Tennis
Serena's warmup jacket is fit for a 'queen' and 'goddess' May 27, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia put on 60-day IL, future in doubt May 27, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Red Sox
Former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner dies at 69 May 27, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Vince Dunn
NHL
Vince Dunn making progress, won't play Game 1 May 27, 2019 | 1:10 PM
The Bruins celebrate a goal over the Blues during one of their regular season tilts in January.
Bruins
4 keys to a Bruins Stanley Cup triumph over the Blues May 27, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Torey Krug and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand expected to play in Game 1 of Cup Final May 27, 2019 | 12:39 PM
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez (36), Mookie Betts, center, and Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Houston. The Red Sox won 4-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Red Sox
Good as it felt, one win in three won't cut it for Red Sox May 27, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Red Sox
A reunion of sorts at Fenway for Chris Berman, Keith Olbermann May 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM