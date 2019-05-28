Zdeno Chara required stitches but is ‘fine’ after taking a shot to the wrist

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara took a shot to the wrist from Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko in Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Luckily for Boston, the 42-year-old appears to be alright.

In a scary moment during the 4-2 comeback win for the Bruins, Tarasenko’s shot impacted on Chara’s exposed wrist. The puck caused a noticeable cut, sending the 6’9″ defenseman to the locker room.

Chara blocked a shot with his wrist and it cut open immediately, started bleeding pic.twitter.com/K7UjAffKtd — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 28, 2019

According to Chara, the injury required stitches. However, he said that he was alright.

“Yeah, I’m fine,” Chara told reporters. “Just got a cut, so [I] just needed to get some stitches quickly.”

Here’s what he had to say about the Bruins’ Game 1 win: