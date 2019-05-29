Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Updates and analysis
Stay tuned for all of the updates and highlights.
The Bruins and Blues are back at TD Garden for Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. After Boston took the series lead on home ice in Game 1 in a 4-2 comeback, St. Louis will be out to tie things up before heading home for Game 3.
Stay tuned for all of the updates, highlights, and analysis.
First period
End of the 1st: Bruins 2, Blues 2
The Bruins earn another power play, but defenseman Matt Grzelcyk had to be helped off the ice after being hit from behind:
Oskar Sundqvist with a nasty hit on Matt Grzelcyk. 😬#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Yd6A0BfzMw
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2019
GOAL, Blues (2-2): St. Louis ties the game on a Vladimir Tarasenko rebound:
Tarasenko is a bad man. 😱#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Bhbo84ShIW
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2019
Weymouth native Charlie Coyle is moving up the ranks:
Coyle also passes Craig Janney (1988), Bob Sweeney (1988), John Carter (1990) & Phil Kessel (2009) for the 2nd most playoff year goals by a US-born @NHLBruins player (7. Most: 8- Dave Christian, 1991) https://t.co/1a7ufBi5UX
— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 30, 2019
GOAL, Bruins (2-1): Boston immediately retakes the lead via Joakim Nordstrom
.@Jo92No puts the @NHLBruins right back on top! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/v0JmAG6rVQ
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 30, 2019
GOAL, Blues (1-1): St. Louis answers Boston’s early goal with an equalizer from Robert Bortuzzo:
.@rbontuzzo21 got the @StLouisBlues on the board! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/U1e7EbwADG
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 30, 2019
GOAL, Bruins (1-0): Boston takes an early 1-0 lead thanks to a power play goal from Charlie Coyle:
.@JDebrusk feeds @CharlieCoyle_3 for a PP strike! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/9tielR4bGP
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 30, 2019
Early action near the Bruins net:
Incoming… 😳#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/deECGqTvCo
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2019
A fan update:
He got it! pic.twitter.com/Cb6GKV4wqz
— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) May 30, 2019
Pregame
Banner captains Bill Belichick and James Coffey:
A job well done. 👍@Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and @SpOlympicsMA athlete James Coffey have @tdgarden absolutely bumping as tonight’s Fan Banner Captains! pic.twitter.com/5B3Q84WLzK
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 30, 2019
‘A symphony of movement filled with purpose and poetry‘:
Game 2️⃣#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/XAbFFDbLn0
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 29, 2019
The Bruins’ Game 2 hype video:
And so it continues.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/yvAQpgkYW5
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 29, 2019
The Red Sox are the latest Boston team to show some Bruins support:
Because it’s the Cup pic.twitter.com/5mMSAziCTn
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 29, 2019
And the Patriots are also in:
"What they're doing right now is special."
3 👏 more 👏 Ws@NHLBruins | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/kkkDJ29OVt
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 29, 2019
Ranking the playoff beards:
Brandon Carlo tells us who has the best and worst playoff beards on the team in today's #OnTheFly. Send us a question you have for a player and you could win flights from @JetBlue. pic.twitter.com/6JH6r0f4B0
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 29, 2019
The 27-year-old has been dreaming of this since he was a kid:
Noel Acciari has dreamed of suiting up for the @NHLBruins in the #StanleyCup Final for years! 💛 (📷 IG/noelacciari) pic.twitter.com/XEi0Q37Kmj
— NHL (@NHL) May 29, 2019
Pregame reading
- Zdeno Chara is the latest in an improbably long line of NHL quadragenarians
- The Boston Globe’s food critic called out St. Louis food. Now, their newspaper is firing back.
- Bruins notebook: Blues refuse to let statistics bring them down
- St. Louis forward Robert Thomas out for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final
- Sean Kuraly has a history of scoring clutch goals for the Bruins
- Torey Krug’s highlight-reel hit sparked a discussion about a potential missed call
- Bruins, Blues understand the value of physicality, speed
- Bruins’ Tuukka Rask is calm, cool, and collected at all the right times in this Stanley Cup Final run