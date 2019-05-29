Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Updates and analysis

Stay tuned for all of the updates and highlights.

Charlie Coyle Stanley Cup
Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy celebrate after an early Bruins goal in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup. –Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By
May 29, 2019

The Bruins and Blues are back at TD Garden for Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. After Boston took the series lead on home ice in Game 1 in a 4-2 comeback, St. Louis will be out to tie things up before heading home for Game 3.

Stay tuned for all of the updates, highlights, and analysis.

First period

End of the 1st: Bruins 2, Blues 2

The Bruins earn another power play, but defenseman Matt Grzelcyk had to be helped off the ice after being hit from behind:

GOAL, Blues (2-2): St. Louis ties the game on a Vladimir Tarasenko rebound:

Weymouth native Charlie Coyle is moving up the ranks:

GOAL, Bruins (2-1): Boston immediately retakes the lead via Joakim Nordstrom

GOAL, Blues (1-1): St. Louis answers Boston’s early goal with an equalizer from Robert Bortuzzo:

GOAL, Bruins (1-0): Boston takes an early 1-0 lead thanks to a power play goal from Charlie Coyle:

Early action near the Bruins net:

A fan update:

Pregame

Banner captains Bill Belichick and James Coffey:

‘A symphony of movement filled with purpose and poetry:

The Bruins’ Game 2 hype video:

The Red Sox are the latest Boston team to show some Bruins support:

And the Patriots are also in:

Ranking the playoff beards:

The 27-year-old has been dreaming of this since he was a kid:

Pregame reading

