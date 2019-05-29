Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Updates and analysis

The Bruins and Blues are back at TD Garden for Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. After Boston took the series lead on home ice in Game 1 in a 4-2 comeback, St. Louis will be out to tie things up before heading home for Game 3.

Stay tuned for all of the updates, highlights, and analysis.

First period

End of the 1st: Bruins 2, Blues 2

The Bruins earn another power play, but defenseman Matt Grzelcyk had to be helped off the ice after being hit from behind:

Oskar Sundqvist with a nasty hit on Matt Grzelcyk. 😬#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Yd6A0BfzMw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2019

GOAL, Blues (2-2): St. Louis ties the game on a Vladimir Tarasenko rebound:

Weymouth native Charlie Coyle is moving up the ranks:

Coyle also passes Craig Janney (1988), Bob Sweeney (1988), John Carter (1990) & Phil Kessel (2009) for the 2nd most playoff year goals by a US-born @NHLBruins player (7. Most: 8- Dave Christian, 1991) https://t.co/1a7ufBi5UX — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 30, 2019

Advertisement

GOAL, Bruins (2-1): Boston immediately retakes the lead via Joakim Nordstrom

GOAL, Blues (1-1): St. Louis answers Boston’s early goal with an equalizer from Robert Bortuzzo:

GOAL, Bruins (1-0): Boston takes an early 1-0 lead thanks to a power play goal from Charlie Coyle:

Early action near the Bruins net:

A fan update:

He got it! pic.twitter.com/Cb6GKV4wqz — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) May 30, 2019

Pregame

Banner captains Bill Belichick and James Coffey:

A job well done. 👍@Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and @SpOlympicsMA athlete James Coffey have @tdgarden absolutely bumping as tonight’s Fan Banner Captains! pic.twitter.com/5B3Q84WLzK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 30, 2019

‘A symphony of movement filled with purpose and poetry‘:

The Bruins’ Game 2 hype video:

The Red Sox are the latest Boston team to show some Bruins support:

Because it’s the Cup pic.twitter.com/5mMSAziCTn — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 29, 2019

And the Patriots are also in:

Ranking the playoff beards:

Brandon Carlo tells us who has the best and worst playoff beards on the team in today's #OnTheFly. Send us a question you have for a player and you could win flights from @JetBlue. pic.twitter.com/6JH6r0f4B0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 29, 2019

The 27-year-old has been dreaming of this since he was a kid:

Noel Acciari has dreamed of suiting up for the @NHLBruins in the #StanleyCup Final for years! 💛 (📷 IG/noelacciari) pic.twitter.com/XEi0Q37Kmj — NHL (@NHL) May 29, 2019

Pregame reading