Matt Grzelcyk leaves game after hit from behind

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk exited Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, after taking a nasty hit from behind from St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist.

With two minutes remaining in the first period, and the puck behind Boston’s net, Sundqvist sent an off-balance Grzelcyk crashing into the boards. Grzelcyk immediately grabbed his helmet before falling to the ice. Hunched over, he stayed down holding his head, while officials broke up an escalating scuffle between the two teams.

A trainer came out to tend to the 25-year-old Charlestown native, and teammates David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk also skated over to check in on the situation. The pair helped Grzelcyk off the ice, as he was then promptly escorted to the dressing room.

Advertisement

Sundqvist was sent to the penalty box for two minutes for boarding. The Bruins did not score on the power play, keeping the score 2-2. Grzelcyk did not return to start the second or third periods.