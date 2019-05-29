Sean Kuraly has a history of scoring clutch goals for the Bruins

Sean Kuraly chopped at the puck, which bounced between his skates and Blues defenseman Joel Edmunson’s after teammate Noel Acciari tossed it in front of the Blues’ net. In the right place at the right time, Kuraly chipped in the game-winner to power the Bruins to a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

“I haven’t really seen my goal yet,” Kuraly wrote on NHL.com Tuesday as part of a running blog he will update throughout the series. “I don’t remember it. I thought the puck was just sitting there and I whacked it in. I guess Jeremy Roenick on the NBC broadcast said that I made a nice play off my feet and stuff on the goal. I’ll have to look at it again, maybe a few times.”

Kuraly has only played in two full NHL seasons, but he has featured in three Bruins playoff runs and has developed a reputation for scoring important goals for the team along the way.

Here is a look at some of the 25-year-old’s important goals through his NHL career thus far:

April 21, 2017: Game 5 vs. the Ottawa Senators

The Bruins faced elimination in the first round of the 2017 NHL playoffs against Ottawa. Boston trailed 2-1 through much of the second period of Game 5 before Kuraly squeezed the puck between Craig Anderson’s pads and the goal post to tie the game. It was Kuraly’s first career goal in the NHL playoffs.

He did not wait long to score his second playoff goal. Game 5 eventually went to two overtime periods and felt deadlocked until Kuraly fielded a rebound off a Charlie McAvoy shot and flipped it into the net, winning the game for the Bruins and forcing a Game 6.

Sean Kuraly’s been scoring big goals since his first career playoff series. Down 3-1 in the series, Kuraly scored the game-tying goal and the game-winning goal to force Game 6 in 2017 pic.twitter.com/ZgbGIYX31e — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) May 28, 2019

April 12, 2018: Game 1 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs

In the very first game of the 2018 NHL playoffs, Kuraly gave the Bruins an important insurance goal in the third period to ensure a Game 1 win over the Maple Leafs. He batted the puck out of the air after a David Pastrnak shot rang off the post to increase the Bruins’ lead to 4-1.

December 29, 2018 vs. the Buffalo Sabres

Kuraly broke a 2-2 tie with the Sabres with just over a minute left in the three-on-three overtime period and scored the game-winning goal virtually by himself. Sabres goalie Robin Lehner made the initial save on Kuraly’s chance off the rush, but the energetic forward collected his own rebound and poked it past Buffalo’s goalie to win the game.

January 1, 2019 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks

Kuraly scored the game-winner again in the next game of the season. This time, he did it in front of 76,000 fans at Notre Dame Stadium in the 2019 Winter Classic. The goal, however, was classic Kuraly, as he collected a rebound before the opposing defenseman could and found the back of the Blackhawks’ net.

Snipin’ Sean Kuraly gives the Bruins a 3-2 lead in the Winter Classic pic.twitter.com/i8WudKuBWY — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2019

April 23, 2019: Game 7 vs. the Maple Leafs

Kuraly extended the Bruins’ Game 7 lead to two goals with an impressive individual effort against the Leafs during the first round of the 2019 playoffs. He moved the puck through two Toronto players while entering the zone and released a shot from the top of the left-side circle, beating Frederik Andersen glove-high. Kuraly’s goal was part of a 5-1 victory by the Bruins to eliminate Toronto.

May 2, 2019: Game 4 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets

Kuraly scored another goal off a rebound in the Bruins’ Game 4 win over the Blue Jackets in the second round earlier this month, extending his team’s lead in what ended as a 4-1 game. The Bruins eliminated the Blue Jackets in six games.