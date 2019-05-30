Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist to have hearing for hit on Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk

Sundqvist was initially given a two-minute minor penalty for boarding after the hit. Grzelcyk was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Oskar Sundqvist Matt Grzelcyk Stanley Cup Final
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday that Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist will have a hearing for his hit on Matt Grzelcyk. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
Andrew Mahoney
11:01 AM

St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist will have a hearing Thursday for his hit on Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced.

The hit occurred late in the first period, as Grzelcyk went to retrieve the puck along the boards behind his own net. The Bruins defenseman lost his balance as Sundqvist swooped in to make a hit, and his head was slammed into the glass. He immediately grabbed his helmet as he dropped to the ice.

Sundqvist was whistled for boarding on the play and served a two-minute penalty. Grzelcyk did not return to the game and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Donnie Wahlberg, right, shakes hands with Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, left, before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2017.
Bruins
Bruins fans gave Donnie Wahlberg flak for his poorly-timed Wahlburgers tweet May 30, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Brad Marchand had a few honest words about his Stanley Cup Final play May 30, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Red Sox Bruins Apparel
Red Sox
The Red Sox are all-in on supporting the Bruins, with a notable holdout May 30, 2019 | 10:03 AM
NFL
NFL
In NFL labor talks, owners expected to pursue 18-game season or expanded playoffs May 30, 2019 | 9:12 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What players and coaches had to say after Bruins-Blues Game 2 May 30, 2019 | 8:24 AM
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues NHL
Bruins
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington spent some time with the Bruins' AHL affiliate last season May 30, 2019 | 8:04 AM
Wednesday's loss wasn't about the bullpen, but the numbers were ghastly all the same.
Red Sox
It's not Matt Barnes, but the Red Sox bullpen needs arms all the same May 30, 2019 | 7:03 AM
Boston, MA-5-29-2019: The Bruins bench, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (center) is pictured after the overtime goal that beat them 3-2. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 loss to the Blues May 30, 2019 | 5:56 AM
Matt Grzelcyk hit Stanley Cup
Bruins
'I don't think that's a hit we want in our game' May 30, 2019 | 5:43 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say after their humbling Game 2 loss May 30, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Bruins
'I can’t deny that. That’s where it took place' May 30, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Boston--05/29/19 The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Brandon Carlo makes a diving attempt to get the puck away from Blues Alexander Steen in overtime. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Hate builds up between Blues, Bruins in Stanley Cup Final May 30, 2019 | 12:46 AM
Tuukka Rask Game 2
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece May 30, 2019 | 12:33 AM
Red Sox
Indians get season-high 18 hits, beat Red Sox 14-9 May 29, 2019 | 10:35 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick prepares to wave the Boston Bruins banner before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston.
Bruins
Fan banner captain Bill Belichick was joined by quite the crew for Game 2 May 29, 2019 | 9:26 PM
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk leaves game after nasty hit from behind May 29, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Updates: Blues win 3-2 in overtime to tie the series May 29, 2019 | 6:33 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara is the latest in a long line of NHL quadragenarians May 29, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Shannon Johnson US Women's Open Golf
Golf
At US Women’s Open, one threesome will have a major Massachusetts flavor May 29, 2019 | 3:31 PM
N'Keal Harry Julian Edelman
Patriots
'Fundamentals and repetition': Julian Edelman is working with N'Keal Harry May 29, 2019 | 2:52 PM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
Robert Thomas out for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final May 29, 2019 | 1:35 PM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Sean Kuraly has a history of scoring clutch goals for the Bruins May 29, 2019 | 11:41 AM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
Kobe Bryant is reportedly involved in recruiting Kyrie Irving to the Lakers May 29, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Jake DeBrusk Jordan Binnington Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins, Blues understand the value of physicality, speed May 29, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy referenced a viral hissy fit from Tuukka Rask's past May 29, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Brandon Carlo Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
‘I think this is kind of new-school NHL’: Bruins’ defense features heavy hitters, speed, and skill May 29, 2019 | 7:59 AM
Greg Allen Cleveland Indians MLB
Red Sox
Indians rally for five runs in the ninth, beat Red Sox 7-5 May 29, 2019 | 7:29 AM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup
Bruins
A certain statistic was making its way around TD Garden ahead of Game 2 May 29, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say about reuniting with their former Cup winning teammates May 28, 2019 | 9:12 PM
Torey Krug give a huge retaliation check to Blues Robert Thomas in the 3rd period.
Bruins
Bruins still buzzing over Torey Krug's instant-classic hit May 28, 2019 | 5:45 PM