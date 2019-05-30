Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist to have hearing for hit on Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk

St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist will have a hearing Thursday for his hit on Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced.

The hit occurred late in the first period, as Grzelcyk went to retrieve the puck along the boards behind his own net. The Bruins defenseman lost his balance as Sundqvist swooped in to make a hit, and his head was slammed into the glass. He immediately grabbed his helmet as he dropped to the ice.

A look at the hit on by Oskar Sundqvist on Matt Grzelcyk. Didn't look good. pic.twitter.com/3yjlbhgkvs — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 30, 2019

Sundqvist was whistled for boarding on the play and served a two-minute penalty. Grzelcyk did not return to the game and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.