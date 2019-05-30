Morning sports update: Brad Marchand had a few honest words about his play so far in the Stanley Cup Final

“Personally, I wasn’t good the last two games."

Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Brad Marchand battles for the puck with Carl Gunnarsson during Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. –Adam Glanzman / Getty Images
By
10:40 AM

Like most of the game Wednesday night, the Stanley Cup Final is now tied.

The St. Louis Blues evened the series in a Game 2 overtime win over the Bruins at TD Garden. After a four-goal first period, the two teams remained deadlocked at 2-2 until Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson’s long-range, sudden-death game-winner less than four minutes into overtime.

Watch the highlights here. Game 3 is Saturday night (8 p.m. EST) in St. Louis.

Three miles down the road at Fenway Park, the Red Sox didn’t fare any better. Despite a season-high four home runs, Boston lost a second straight game to the Cleveland Indians, who clobbered the Red Sox pitching staff. The final score was 14-9. Highlights here.

Advertisement

Brad Marchand: ‘We can’t be playing like that’

Being tied 1-1 in the series after two games in Boston isn’t good enough for Brad Marchand, nor has been his own performance during the Stanley Cup Final.

“We need to be better,” Marchand told reporters after the game. “Personally, I wasn’t good the last two games, so, you know, we can’t be playing like that.”

The Bruins front-liner gave the Blues credit for playing well in Game 2 and kept a positive outlook.

“We’re 1-1, there’s five games left, and that’s what makes the Stanley Cup Final fun,” Marchand said, adding that he’s “not worried” about the performance thus far of the Bruins front line.

However, his forthright assessment of both his own and the team’s need to improve reflects the degree to which the Blues defense has been able to contain the Bruins’ top trio of forwards. David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Marchand have combined for two points in the first two games — Marchand’s empty net goal in Game 1 and a secondary assist from Pastrnak in Game 2 — and just seven of Boston’s 23 shots on net Wednesday night.

Now the pressure is on Boston to win a game away from home. Still, Marchand thinks the Bruins are in a relatively good position.

Advertisement

“If you told us that at the start of the year, we’d be 1-1 in the finals, take that every time,” he said, channeling the spirit of Game 2 banner captain Bill Belichick. “On to the next one.”

Trivia: Before last night, who was the last player to score an overtime goal in a Stanley Cup Final game?

Hint: He plays for a team that the Blues beat during this year’s playoff run.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick went out of his way to have a word with the Bruins anthem singer

After firing up the Bruins faithful, the Patriots coach and Game 2 banner captain stopped and shook hands with Todd Angilly, the bartender who sings the national anthem before Bruins home games.

Buy Tickets

“What a moment! A class act!!! Thanks coach!!!” Angilly tweeted afterward.

Why doesn’t Tom Brady participate in OTAs when he’s training so close by anyways?

For a second straight offseason, Tom Brady isn’t attending the Patriots’ springtime voluntary practices. But it isn’t like he’s vacationing on a beach somewhere. The Patriots quarterback has been spending time at his home in Brookline, working out at local fields — sometimes even with teammates Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry. So why doesn’t he just move those practice sessions to Foxborough? The Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin has questions.

It was a good night for the Blues — on two continents: Chelsea FC soundly defeated Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final, in what was likely Real Madrid-bound star Eden Hazard’s final game with the club.

An appreciation of Joakim Nordstrom:

The Bruins center scored a goal and literally put his body on the line to help kill a four-minute Blues power play, among other efforts, in Game 2. Globe columnist Tara Sullivan wrote about the courageous performance by the 27-year-old Swede, which might otherwise have been forgotten in the overtime loss.

Advertisement

“He’s laying it all on the line for his teammates, for the entire city,” teammate Brandon Carlo said of Nordstrom’s effort.

One of those nights…

On this day: Fans may trace the historic Red Sox-Yankees rivalry back to the infamous sale of Babe Ruth in 1919. However, the rivalry didn’t really heat up until May 30, 1938. During a day game at Yankee Stadium in front of more than 80,000 people, Yankees outfielder Jake Powell and Red Sox player-manager Joe Cronin got into a wild brawl that continued after they left the field.

The fight began after Powell charged the mound after getting hit by a pitch from Red Sox pitcher Archie McKain. Cronin, who was playing shortstop at the time, came in running to push McKain away and start swinging at Powell “almost in one motion,” the Globe reported at the time. The two players (who both remain notorious in baseball history for racism) were ejected from the game. However, the umpires “made the mistake” of not accompanying them off the field, according to the Globe.

Powell reportedly waited for Cronin in the clubhouse runway, where their fight resumed — and didn’t stop until the umpires ran in from the field to intervene. According to witnesses, Cronin got the upper hand in the fight, until several other Yankees players joined in. Joe DiMaggio was reportedly the only member of the team that tried to break up the fight.

“When I ran down the steps, Joe and Powell were hot at it with several of the Yankees just crowding around them and not doing anything,” Red Sox pitcher Herb Pennock told the Globe. “So I tried to separate them and just about that time [first base ump] Cal Hubbard led the umpires down the steps. Big Cal heaved me one way, Powell another, and Cronin still in a different direction and that broke it up.”

Exactly 81 years later, the Red Sox are kicking off another series Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Daily highlight: Chelsea may have won the Europa League final, but Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi arguably had the best goal of Wednesday’s game.

Trivia answer: San Jose Sharks winger Joonas Donskoi

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final NHL Playoffs NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox Bruins Apparel
Red Sox
The Red Sox are all-in on supporting the Bruins, with a notable holdout May 30, 2019 | 10:03 AM
NFL
NFL
In NFL labor talks, owners expected to pursue 18-game season or expanded playoffs May 30, 2019 | 9:12 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What players and coaches had to say after Bruins-Blues Game 2 May 30, 2019 | 8:24 AM
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues NHL
Bruins
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington spent some time with the Bruins' AHL affiliate last season May 30, 2019 | 8:04 AM
Wednesday's loss wasn't about the bullpen, but the numbers were ghastly all the same.
Red Sox
It's not Matt Barnes, but the Red Sox bullpen needs arms all the same May 30, 2019 | 7:03 AM
Boston, MA-5-29-2019: The Bruins bench, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (center) is pictured after the overtime goal that beat them 3-2. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 loss to the Blues May 30, 2019 | 5:56 AM
Matt Grzelcyk hit Stanley Cup
Bruins
'I don't think that's a hit we want in our game' May 30, 2019 | 5:43 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say after their humbling Game 2 loss May 30, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Bruins
'I can’t deny that. That’s where it took place' May 30, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Boston--05/29/19 The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Brandon Carlo makes a diving attempt to get the puck away from Blues Alexander Steen in overtime. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Hate builds up between Blues, Bruins in Stanley Cup Final May 30, 2019 | 12:46 AM
Tuukka Rask Game 2
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece May 30, 2019 | 12:33 AM
Red Sox
Indians get season-high 18 hits, beat Red Sox 14-9 May 29, 2019 | 10:35 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick prepares to wave the Boston Bruins banner before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston.
Bruins
Fan banner captain Bill Belichick was joined by quite the crew for Game 2 May 29, 2019 | 9:26 PM
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk leaves game after nasty hit from behind May 29, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Updates: Blues win 3-2 in overtime to tie the series May 29, 2019 | 6:33 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara is the latest in a long line of NHL quadragenarians May 29, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Shannon Johnson US Women's Open Golf
Golf
At US Women’s Open, one threesome will have a major Massachusetts flavor May 29, 2019 | 3:31 PM
N'Keal Harry Julian Edelman
Patriots
'Fundamentals and repetition': Julian Edelman is working with N'Keal Harry May 29, 2019 | 2:52 PM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
Robert Thomas out for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final May 29, 2019 | 1:35 PM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Sean Kuraly has a history of scoring clutch goals for the Bruins May 29, 2019 | 11:41 AM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
Kobe Bryant is reportedly involved in recruiting Kyrie Irving to the Lakers May 29, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Jake DeBrusk Jordan Binnington Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins, Blues understand the value of physicality, speed May 29, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy referenced a viral hissy fit from Tuukka Rask's past May 29, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Brandon Carlo Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
‘I think this is kind of new-school NHL’: Bruins’ defense features heavy hitters, speed, and skill May 29, 2019 | 7:59 AM
Greg Allen Cleveland Indians MLB
Red Sox
Indians rally for five runs in the ninth, beat Red Sox 7-5 May 29, 2019 | 7:29 AM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup
Bruins
A certain statistic was making its way around TD Garden ahead of Game 2 May 29, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say about reuniting with their former Cup winning teammates May 28, 2019 | 9:12 PM
Torey Krug give a huge retaliation check to Blues Robert Thomas in the 3rd period.
Bruins
Bruins still buzzing over Torey Krug's instant-classic hit May 28, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Torey Krug Robert Thomas NHL
Bruins
Torey Krug's highlight-reel hit sparked a discussion about a potential missed call May 28, 2019 | 3:26 PM
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bruins
Tom Brady narrated a Stanley Cup Final hype video for the Bruins May 28, 2019 | 3:04 PM