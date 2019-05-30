Bruins fans gave Donnie Wahlberg flak for his poorly-timed Wahlburgers tweet

Stanley Cup Final or Wahlburgers? Decisions, decisions.

Singer-songwriter, actor, and Dorchester-native Donnie Wahlberg took to Twitter to make sure his followers were watching his show, Wahlbergers, which airs every Wednesday night on A&E.

Hope you guys are watching #Wahlburgers on @AETV! 🍔 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) May 30, 2019

Under normal circumstances, this would be fine. But there was another program airing at the same time — Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final — and Bruins fans had to let Wahlberg know where their priorities were.

Buddy! U gotta be kiddin me? The @NHLBruins are on! Smh — Kerryn Turner (@KerrynTurner) May 30, 2019

Your from Boston. You know damn well no one is watching Wahlburgers during the Stanley Cup Finals while the Bruins are playing… you know better than this Donnie Boy! #WeWantTheCup — Furious Styles (@boywonder34) May 30, 2019

Nah….. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final — Joe Solimeno (@JoeStatMan64) May 30, 2019

Come on, Donnie. You’re a Bruins fan. You know better.