Joakim Nordstrom’s shot-blocking on the penalty kill brings back memories of Gregory Campbell

Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom certainly earned his paycheck in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final when he scored the Bruins’ second goal of the night and followed it up with an exciting, shot-blocking sequence on the penalty kill.

After Connor Clifton was assessed a double minor penalty for high-sticking near the end of the second period, Nordstrom and the Bruins went to work on a four-minute long penalty kill. No. 20 blocked three shots in one sequence, using the side of his skate, his right leg, and finally a well-placed stick to prevent St. Louis’ skaters from getting the puck to Tuukka Rask.

Joakim Nordstrom with his best Gregory Campbell impression #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/r82Wbd1P5K — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) May 30, 2019

Nordstrom appeared to be in pain from the first shot block, but he did not miss a shift and skated more than 15 minutes throughout the game. He received cheers from the TD Garden crowd and stick taps from his teammates as he skated back to the Bruins’ bench.

“[Nordstrom is] laying it all on the line for his teammates, for the entire city,” Brandon Carlo told reporters postgame. “He’s out there, he’s working hard, he wants to accomplish the main goal of what we have in mind of winning. He’s sacrificing everything he can. A lot of respect for the way that he blocks shots.”

Nordstrom’s shift brought back memories of former Bruin Gregory Campbell’s gutsy penalty kill in Game 3 of the 2013 Eastern Conference final against the Penguins.

Joakim Nordstrom out here paying tribute to Gregory Campbell. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 30, 2019

Campbell broke his leg blocking an Evgeni Malkin slap shot and remained on the ice for another 47 seconds, still trying to break up the Penguins’ power play, before the Bruins could clear the puck out of their defensive zone.

Nordstrom was second among all Bruins forwards in shots blocked during the regular season (52) and leads all Bruins forwards in shots blocked in the playoffs (17).