‘I don’t think that’s a hit we want in our game’: David Backes was not happy with Oskar Sundqvist

"If that's a two minute penalty, there's going to be a shortage of defenseman I think in this series by the end of it, but that's in somebody's else's hands."

Matt Grzelcyk hit Stanley Cup
Matt Grzelcyk exits early during Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. –Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
By
5:43 AM

Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in the first period for tests at the hospital after being hit from behind by Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist. Shorthanded, Boston went on to lose in overtime to St. Louis, leaving the series tied 1-1.

“He went to the hospital to get some tests, never returned obviously,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy after the game. “So we’re still waiting for an update.”

Former Blues captain David Backes was not happy with his old team.

“I don’t think that’s a hit we want in our game,” Backes said. “It was from behind, elevated into his head into the glass. If that’s a two minute penalty, there’s going to be a shortage of defenseman I think in this series by the end of it, but that’s in somebody’s else’s hands. That’s something I think if I’m making that hit, I’m probably watching from the bleachers for a few. But we’ll see what happens with their player.”

Advertisement

The league is reportedly looking into the hit, with more information coming after it is reviewed:

The Bruins were forced to play with only five defenseman for the remainder of Game 2, including overtime.

“Losing 15-16 minutes of [Grzelcyk’s] time, a good puck mover, a guy who can break down a good forecheck when he’s on, and that was clearly a strength of [the Blues] tonight, and a weakness of ours breaking pucks out,” said Cassidy. “So that’s where we missed him the most I felt.”

If Grzelcyk is unable to play in Game 3, the Bruins will have to introduce one of their backup options at defense.

“I’m not worried about them coming in,” Cassidy explained of the team’s alternative options. “They’ve played in the playoffs, helped us win games. I’m more concerned about [Grzelcyk’s] health right now. I don’t have an update. Hopefully he’s back and he’s fine.”

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Wednesday's loss wasn't about the bullpen, but the numbers were ghastly all the same.
Red Sox
It's not Matt Barnes, but the Red Sox bullpen needs arms all the same May 30, 2019 | 7:03 AM
Boston, MA-5-29-2019: The Bruins bench, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (center) is pictured after the overtime goal that beat them 3-2. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 loss to the Blues May 30, 2019 | 5:56 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say after their humbling Game 2 loss May 30, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Bruins
Carl Gunnarsson pleaded for ‘one more chance,’ and captialized in OT May 30, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Boston--05/29/19 The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Brandon Carlo makes a diving attempt to get the puck away from Blues Alexander Steen in overtime. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Hate builds up between Blues, Bruins in Stanley Cup Final May 30, 2019 | 12:46 AM
Tuukka Rask Game 2
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece May 30, 2019 | 12:33 AM
Red Sox
Indians get season-high 18 hits, beat Red Sox 14-9 May 29, 2019 | 10:35 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick prepares to wave the Boston Bruins banner before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston.
Bruins
Fan banner captain Bill Belichick was joined by quite the crew for Game 2 May 29, 2019 | 9:26 PM
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk leaves game after nasty hit from behind May 29, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Updates: Blues win 3-2 in overtime to tie the series May 29, 2019 | 6:33 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara is the latest in a long line of NHL quadragenarians May 29, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Shannon Johnson US Women's Open Golf
Golf
At US Women’s Open, one threesome will have a major Massachusetts flavor May 29, 2019 | 3:31 PM
N'Keal Harry Julian Edelman
Patriots
'Fundamentals and repetition': Julian Edelman is working with N'Keal Harry May 29, 2019 | 2:52 PM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
Robert Thomas out for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final May 29, 2019 | 1:35 PM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Sean Kuraly has a history of scoring clutch goals for the Bruins May 29, 2019 | 11:41 AM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
Kobe Bryant is reportedly involved in recruiting Kyrie Irving to the Lakers May 29, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Jake DeBrusk Jordan Binnington Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins, Blues understand the value of physicality, speed May 29, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy referenced a viral hissy fit from Tuukka Rask's past May 29, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Brandon Carlo Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
‘I think this is kind of new-school NHL’: Bruins’ defense features heavy hitters, speed, and skill May 29, 2019 | 7:59 AM
Greg Allen Cleveland Indians MLB
Red Sox
Indians rally for five runs in the ninth, beat Red Sox 7-5 May 29, 2019 | 7:29 AM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup
Bruins
A certain statistic was making its way around TD Garden ahead of Game 2 May 29, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say about reuniting with their former Cup winning teammates May 28, 2019 | 9:12 PM
Torey Krug give a huge retaliation check to Blues Robert Thomas in the 3rd period.
Bruins
Bruins still buzzing over Torey Krug's instant-classic hit May 28, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Torey Krug Robert Thomas NHL
Bruins
Torey Krug's highlight-reel hit sparked a discussion about a potential missed call May 28, 2019 | 3:26 PM
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bruins
Tom Brady narrated a Stanley Cup Final hype video for the Bruins May 28, 2019 | 3:04 PM
Charlie Coyle NHL Bruins
Bruins
Charlie Coyle is using a Super Eight tournament loss as Stanley Cup motivation May 28, 2019 | 1:29 PM
Bill Buckner Fenway Park Opening Day 2008
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox front office's statement on the passing of Bill Buckner May 28, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Lil Nas X Stanley Cup Final 2019
Bruins
'Old Town Road' rapper Lil Nas X enjoyed his first hockey game in Boston May 28, 2019 | 10:55 AM
5-27-19: Boston, MA: The Bruins Torey Krug goes airborne, losing his helmet in the process as he lays out the Blues Robert Thomas in the third period. The Boston Bruins hosted the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals playoff series at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff). T
Bruins
Here's what Torey Krug had to say about his helmet-less hit on Robert Thomas May 28, 2019 | 10:17 AM
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues NHL
NHL
How a fourth-string goalie led the Blues to the Stanley Cup Final May 28, 2019 | 9:29 AM