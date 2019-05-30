Oskar Sundqvist suspended one game for hit on Matt Grzelcyk

Sundqvist will miss Game 3 on Saturday.

Oskar Sundqvist of the Blues knocked Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk out of Game 2 with a first-period hit from behind. –JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF
By
May 30, 2019

St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist has been suspended one game for his hit from behind on Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelyck in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL’s department of player safety (DoPS) announced Thursday evening.

The punishment comes a day after Sundqvist was whistled for boarding late in the first period of Boston’s 3-2 overtime loss Wednesday. With the puck behind Boston’s net, an off-balance Grzelcyk looked to gain possession when Sundqvist sent him crashing into the glass. Grzelcyk immediately grabbed his helmet before falling to the ice. He stayed down, holding his head, before exiting the game.

Advertisement

Grzelcyk did not return to action and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. Coach Bruce Cassidy announced on Thursday morning that he has entered concussion protocol and will not travel with the team to St. Louis.

“We’re going to list him as day to day,” Cassidy said at Warrior Ice Arena.

DoPS said the hit was worthy of a suspension because Sundqvist chooses to “finish his check with force,” even though he had ample time to adjust his path to “minimize the force of the hit, avoid the hit, or adjust his course to deliver a legal check.”

“This is not a situation in which a sudden and unexpected movement by the player receiving the check turns a legal hit into an illegal one at the last moment,” the league said in its explanation video released Thursday night

Cassidy said he has not decided who will replace Grzelcyk if he’s unable to play in Game 3 Saturday night. John Moore and Steven Kampfer were floated as possibilities. Cassidy said Friday afternoon’s practice at Enterprise Center will be a “good indicator” of the lineup.

Choosing Moore, who shoots lefthanded, would be the “easiest thing,” per Cassidy, because it would allow all defensemen to remain on their strong sides. Moore has played in five games this postseason, registering an average time on ice of a little less than 13 minutes.

Nordstrom OK

Advertisement

Forward Joakim Nordstrom said he was feeling “pretty good’’ after blocking a pair of shots with his leg during a 63-second stretch of a four-minute penalty kill in the second period of Game 2.

“Maybe a bruise or so, but nothing more than that,’’ Nordstrom said. “Just trying to do whatever it takes to keep the puck out of the net, and I was lucky enough to be there in the right spot twice.’’

Nordstrom’s performance Wednesday continued the trend of Bruins sacrificing their bodies to fend off attacks, drawing comparisons to Gregory Campbell in 2013 and Chris Wagner earlier this postseason.

Buy Tickets

“Nordy has been a shot-blocker all year, a good part of our penalty kill,’’ Cassidy said. “The crowd, at this time of the year, any time of the year, especially in Boston, they’re blue-collar, they appreciate the little things. Nordy has been giving us that.’’

Pregame plans

St. Louis has festivities planned for Game 3 and 4.

Indie pop band Echosmith will perform at an outdoor viewing party downtown before Game 3, and Grammy Award-winning musician Gary Clark Jr. will take the stage before Game 4. St. Louis native and “The Voice’’ finalist Kennedy Holmes is also expected to lead the crowd in a singalong of the late Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,’’ the Blues’ victory song.

“There’s a buzz there in St. Louis right now,’’ Bergeron said. “We’ve been through it before. I think for some of the young guys, Carolina was very loud. It was a loud building, not necessarily easy to play in. I think it’s always about simplifying your game and taking it not a shift at a time, but a period at a time.’’

Advertisement

Bergeron said the first goal is “always huge,’’ perhaps even more so on the road when a score can quiet a rowdy home crowd. Bergeron’s line has been quiet through two games, but Cassidy is expecting big things come Saturday.

“They don’t usually go very long without being a factor,’’ Cassidy said. “I don’t imagine that will change. I suspect in Game 3 we’ll see their best game of the series.’’

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Albert Almora Jr. Chicago Cubs
MLB
Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. was visibly shaken after hitting a child with a foul ball May 30, 2019 | 2:16 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell will receive the 2019 Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs May 30, 2019 | 1:24 PM
Don Cherry Boston Bruins
Bruins
Don Cherry said Matt Grzelcyk was 'just asking for it' May 30, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Aron Baynes, DeMarcus Cousins
Sports News
Warriors say center DeMarcus Cousins available for Game 1 May 30, 2019 | 12:41 PM
Joakim Nordstrom Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Joakim Nordstrom's shot-blocking on the penalty kill brings back memories of Gregory Campbell May 30, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Oskar Sundqvist Matt Grzelcyk Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist to have hearing for hit on Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk May 30, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Donnie Wahlberg, right, shakes hands with Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, left, before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2017.
Bruins
Bruins fans gave Donnie Wahlberg flak for his poorly-timed Wahlburgers tweet May 30, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Brad Marchand had a few honest words about his Stanley Cup Final play May 30, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Red Sox Bruins Apparel
Red Sox
The Red Sox are all-in on supporting the Bruins, with a notable holdout May 30, 2019 | 10:03 AM
NFL
NFL
In NFL labor talks, owners expected to pursue 18-game season or expanded playoffs May 30, 2019 | 9:12 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What players and coaches had to say after Bruins-Blues Game 2 May 30, 2019 | 8:24 AM
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues NHL
Bruins
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington spent some time with the Bruins' AHL affiliate last season May 30, 2019 | 8:04 AM
Wednesday's loss wasn't about the bullpen, but the numbers were ghastly all the same.
Red Sox
It's not Matt Barnes, but the Red Sox bullpen needs arms all the same May 30, 2019 | 7:03 AM
Boston, MA-5-29-2019: The Bruins bench, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (center) is pictured after the overtime goal that beat them 3-2. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 loss to the Blues May 30, 2019 | 5:56 AM
Matt Grzelcyk hit Stanley Cup
Bruins
'I don't think that's a hit we want in our game' May 30, 2019 | 5:43 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say after their humbling Game 2 loss May 30, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Bruins
'I can’t deny that. That’s where it took place' May 30, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Boston--05/29/19 The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Brandon Carlo makes a diving attempt to get the puck away from Blues Alexander Steen in overtime. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Hate builds up between Blues, Bruins in Stanley Cup Final May 30, 2019 | 12:46 AM
Tuukka Rask Game 2
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece May 30, 2019 | 12:33 AM
Red Sox
Indians get season-high 18 hits, beat Red Sox 14-9 May 29, 2019 | 10:35 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick prepares to wave the Boston Bruins banner before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston.
Bruins
Fan banner captain Bill Belichick was joined by quite the crew for Game 2 May 29, 2019 | 9:26 PM
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk leaves game after nasty hit from behind May 29, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Updates: Blues win 3-2 in overtime to tie the series May 29, 2019 | 6:33 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara is the latest in a long line of NHL quadragenarians May 29, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Shannon Johnson US Women's Open Golf
Golf
At US Women’s Open, one threesome will have a major Massachusetts flavor May 29, 2019 | 3:31 PM
N'Keal Harry Julian Edelman
Patriots
'Fundamentals and repetition': Julian Edelman is working with N'Keal Harry May 29, 2019 | 2:52 PM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
Robert Thomas out for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final May 29, 2019 | 1:35 PM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Sean Kuraly has a history of scoring clutch goals for the Bruins May 29, 2019 | 11:41 AM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
Kobe Bryant is reportedly involved in recruiting Kyrie Irving to the Lakers May 29, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Jake DeBrusk Jordan Binnington Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins, Blues understand the value of physicality, speed May 29, 2019 | 8:54 AM