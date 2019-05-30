What players and coaches had to say after Bruins-Blues Game 2

The Blues won Game 2 by a score of 3-2 in overtime to tie the series Wednesday.

St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Final
Carl Gunnarsson scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Blues Wednesday. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
8:24 AM

Here’s what the Bruins and Blues coaches and players had to say after the Blues’ 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday at TD Garden:

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy

On how much this game feels like a missed opportunity and what did St. Louis do well: “They were desperate. I shouldn’t say they were desperate. They’re not desperate. They seemed to play with more urgency tonight than they did Game 1.

“What they did was I thought they were on top of us, tighter than they did the first game. They didn’t allow us to get the space. As a result, we didn’t seem to win as many races as we did Game 1 to pucks.’’

Advertisement

On the problems the Bruins faced after losing defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in the first period to an injury: “Yeah the partner chemistry I think this year, as a result of a lot of guys getting out of the lineup, that part I think we can overcome. Guys are used to playing with different guys. But losing the 16 minutes of Grzelcyk’s time, good puck mover, guy that can break down a forecheck when he’s on, and that was clearly a strength of theirs tonight and a weakness of ours breaking pucks out. So that’s where we missed him the most I felt like.’’

On his confidence in John Moore or Steven Kampfer as possible replacements if Grzelcyk is sidelined: “They’ve played the playoffs, helped us win games. I’m more concerned with Grzelcyk’s health right now. … Hopefully he comes back and he’s fine. We do have two days between the next game, so if not, we’ll look at Johnny vs Kampfer. The easy thing to say is Moore is a left stick. Keeps everyone on their appropriate side, but we’ll deal with that. Next man up, we’ve done a lot this year.

Advertisement

On the series shifting to St. Louis: “They’re going home, their fans will be behind them just like ours are. We went into a hostile environment in Carolina, very loud building, won a couple there. Columbus, won a couple there, Toronto. We got a veteran group, they’ll bounce back, they’ll be ready to go.’’

Bruins forward David Backes

On the more physical nature of Game 2: “There were a lot more confrontations, I thought, some of that might have had to do with guys trying to pull the pin on the puck before it explodes a little bit and trying to take a little bit of extra time with it. The quicker that puck moves the tougher it is to finish pucks.

Buy Tickets

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask

On if he saw the game-winning goal: “No.’’

On the series: “We are playing in the Finals so it will be hard fought series and you know when you play a big, heavy team like St. Louis, there’s no extra room out there so it’s not going to get easier.’’

Bruins center Charlie Coyle

On St. Louis’ performance: “They came harder than the last game. They had pace, they hit, and they were all over the puck. We expected that. I don’t think our play was up to par with theirs and you see they get the result they earned.’’

On what he’s going to do to mentally prepare for Game 3: “We just got to reset. Tie ball game right now. No team’s ahead. No team’s behind. It’s one-one. We have a chance next game and time to prepare now, but we just reset, refocus, come back ready to go for the next one.’’

Bruins forward Brad Marchand

Advertisement

On the difference in the Blues from Game 1 to Game 2: “They just competed. Hard. They won a lot of battles in our zone. They have a lot of good sticks, so they turn a lot of pucks over and created some offense off of that.’’

On his line: “Yeah, we need to be better. Personally, I wasn’t good the last two games so we can’t be playing like that.’’

Blues coach Craig Berube

On his encounter with Carl Gunnarsson in the bathroom before overtime: “He just said he needed one more shot. He was joking around a little bit, you know. But he played a hell of a game, Gunny.’’

On St. Louis’s resilience: “I think that for a long time now this team has really become a really good hockey team and a tight hockey team. They play for each other night in and night out and they care. We’ve always responded to not a very good game, so you know, going into Game 2 I knew that we’d be a hard team to play against tonight and we were.’’

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington

On resetting after losing Game 1: “Life of a goaltender. Just keep moving forward and regroup and just try to be there and give your team a chance to win and I just keep that mindset.’’

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues NHL
Bruins
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington spent some time with the Bruins' AHL affiliate last season May 30, 2019 | 8:04 AM
Wednesday's loss wasn't about the bullpen, but the numbers were ghastly all the same.
Red Sox
It's not Matt Barnes, but the Red Sox bullpen needs arms all the same May 30, 2019 | 7:03 AM
Boston, MA-5-29-2019: The Bruins bench, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (center) is pictured after the overtime goal that beat them 3-2. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 loss to the Blues May 30, 2019 | 5:56 AM
Matt Grzelcyk hit Stanley Cup
Bruins
'I don't think that's a hit we want in our game' May 30, 2019 | 5:43 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say after their humbling Game 2 loss May 30, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Bruins
'I can’t deny that. That’s where it took place' May 30, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Boston--05/29/19 The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Brandon Carlo makes a diving attempt to get the puck away from Blues Alexander Steen in overtime. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Hate builds up between Blues, Bruins in Stanley Cup Final May 30, 2019 | 12:46 AM
Tuukka Rask Game 2
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece May 30, 2019 | 12:33 AM
Red Sox
Indians get season-high 18 hits, beat Red Sox 14-9 May 29, 2019 | 10:35 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick prepares to wave the Boston Bruins banner before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston.
Bruins
Fan banner captain Bill Belichick was joined by quite the crew for Game 2 May 29, 2019 | 9:26 PM
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk leaves game after nasty hit from behind May 29, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Updates: Blues win 3-2 in overtime to tie the series May 29, 2019 | 6:33 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara is the latest in a long line of NHL quadragenarians May 29, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Shannon Johnson US Women's Open Golf
Golf
At US Women’s Open, one threesome will have a major Massachusetts flavor May 29, 2019 | 3:31 PM
N'Keal Harry Julian Edelman
Patriots
'Fundamentals and repetition': Julian Edelman is working with N'Keal Harry May 29, 2019 | 2:52 PM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
Robert Thomas out for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final May 29, 2019 | 1:35 PM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Sean Kuraly has a history of scoring clutch goals for the Bruins May 29, 2019 | 11:41 AM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
Kobe Bryant is reportedly involved in recruiting Kyrie Irving to the Lakers May 29, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Jake DeBrusk Jordan Binnington Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins, Blues understand the value of physicality, speed May 29, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy referenced a viral hissy fit from Tuukka Rask's past May 29, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Brandon Carlo Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
‘I think this is kind of new-school NHL’: Bruins’ defense features heavy hitters, speed, and skill May 29, 2019 | 7:59 AM
Greg Allen Cleveland Indians MLB
Red Sox
Indians rally for five runs in the ninth, beat Red Sox 7-5 May 29, 2019 | 7:29 AM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup
Bruins
A certain statistic was making its way around TD Garden ahead of Game 2 May 29, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say about reuniting with their former Cup winning teammates May 28, 2019 | 9:12 PM
Torey Krug give a huge retaliation check to Blues Robert Thomas in the 3rd period.
Bruins
Bruins still buzzing over Torey Krug's instant-classic hit May 28, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Torey Krug Robert Thomas NHL
Bruins
Torey Krug's highlight-reel hit sparked a discussion about a potential missed call May 28, 2019 | 3:26 PM
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bruins
Tom Brady narrated a Stanley Cup Final hype video for the Bruins May 28, 2019 | 3:04 PM
Charlie Coyle NHL Bruins
Bruins
Charlie Coyle is using a Super Eight tournament loss as Stanley Cup motivation May 28, 2019 | 1:29 PM
Bill Buckner Fenway Park Opening Day 2008
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox front office's statement on the passing of Bill Buckner May 28, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Lil Nas X Stanley Cup Final 2019
Bruins
'Old Town Road' rapper Lil Nas X enjoyed his first hockey game in Boston May 28, 2019 | 10:55 AM