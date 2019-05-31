9 plays that show how intense Bruins-Blues has been so far

Playoff hockey.

Blues Bruins
Torey Krug gives a huge retaliation check to Blues Robert Thomas in the 3rd period of Game 1. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
8:47 AM

Nobody is safe in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Over the course of two games between two highly-physical clubs, helmets have flown, punches have been thrown, and blood has been been shed. Massive hits provided by both sides have taken players out of game action completely.

Knotted up at a game apiece as the series shifts to St. Louis with everything on the line, the drama is expected to only intensify. Here are eight moments from Games 1 and 2 that have epitomized the nastiness of this best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Blues.

Jordan Binnington’s elbow to David Backes’s face

The Blues’ rookie goaltender appeared to be fed up with the Bruins forward’s presence in his crease during a post-whistle scrum in Game 1. An alternate angle shows Backes putting pressure on Binnington’s left leg just before the flying elbow.

Torey Krug’s helmet-less hit for the ages

In what looked more like a wrestling match than a hockey game, Krug and the Blues’ David Perron went at each other in front of the Bruins’ net with absolute ferocity in Game 1. Perron held Krug down seemingly with the objective to remove his helmet. After a couple attempts, the left winger successfully pulled it off. Once Perron took off, Krug sprung to his feet and flew down the ice with a full head of steam before exacting his revenge by connecting with Blues 19-year-old center Robert Thomas. Thomas hasn’t played since.

Zdeno Chara’s bleeder

The Bruins’ captain paid the price for blocking Vladimir Tarasenko’s wrist shot late in Game 1; the impact gave way to an open wound and Chara grimaced as he exited the ice, his forearm bleeding.

“Yeah, I’m fine,” Chara told reporters postgame. “Just got a cut, so [I] just needed to get some stitches quickly.”

Pat Maroon’s swipe at Matt Grzelcyk

Down 1-0 in the first period of Game 2, Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo rocketed a shot off the stick of Matt Grzelcyk, past winger Pat Maroon, and into the top right-hand corner of the goal to tie the game at one apiece. Once the puck found the back of the net, Maroon took a quick shot at Grzelcyk’s head, causing two referees to come over and give him warning. On his way back to the St. Louis side after the goal, Maroon had a few words with players on the Bruins’ bench. Later in the game, Chara threw a quick jab of his own at Maroon in retaliation:

David Backes’s huge hit on Sammy Blais

With Game 2 tied at 2-2, Bruins center David Backes provided Boston with its second monstrous open-ice hit in as many games.  Seconds after losing possession of the puck on the right side of the ice, Backes connected squarely with the Blues’ Sammy Blais, putting the 22-year-old left winger on his back directly in front of the St. Louis bench.

Orskar Sundqvist’s head shot on Grzelcyk

With two minutes remaining in the first period of Game 2, Oskar Sundqvist sent an off-balance Grzelcyk crashing into the boards behind the Bruins’ net. Grzelcyk immediately grabbed his helmet before falling to the ice and was later sent to the hospital for testing. Sundqvist was hit was a two-minute penalty, and was later suspended one game by the NHL.

“I don’t think that’s a hit we want in our game,” Backes said after the game. “I think it’s from behind, elevated in to his head into the glass. If that’s a two-minute penalty, there’s going to be a shortage of defensemen in this series by the end of it. That’s in somebody else’s hands, that’s something I think that if I’m making that hit, I’m probably watching from the bleachers for a few but we will see what happens with their player.”

Robert Bortuzzo’s slash on Jake DeBrusk

With 13:22 to go in the third period of Game 2, Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was charged with a slashing penalty on Jake DeBrusk. Bortuzzo struck Boston’s left winger between the padding on his left arm before a faceoff and left him doubled over in pain.

Brad Marchand’s taunts

At the end of the second period in Game 2, Marchand was caught on camera giving someone on St. Louis’ side some grief.

Connor Clifton’s high stick

In the second period of Game 2, Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton struck Tyler Bozak in the face with his stick and the Blues’ center began bleeding. Bozak was forced to exit the game briefly and Clifton was hit with a four-minute high-stick penalty.

 

