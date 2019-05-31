What experts are saying as the Stanley Cup Final shifts to St. Louis

"The Bruins and Blues will run over each other to win a Stanley Cup."

St. Louis Blues Game 2 Stanley Cup Final
Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson scored the game-winning goal that sent the Stanley Cup Final to St. Louis tied at one game apiece. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
3:42 PM

The Blues defeated the Bruins in overtime in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday when defenseman Carl Gunnarsson scored his first-ever postseason goal to break a 2-2 tie.

It was the first Stanley Cup Final game to go to overtime since Game 3 between the Penguins and Sharks in 2016. The Sharks won that game 3-2, but the Penguins ultimately won the series in six games.

As the Bruins-Blues series shifts to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4, here is how NHL experts are handicapping the series now.

Matt Porter, The Boston Globe: “It’s clear through two games that the Bruins and Blues will run over each other to win a Stanley Cup.”

Advertisement

Torey Krug laid a monster hit on Blues rookie Robert Thomas in Game 1. Thomas did not play in Game 2 – though Blues coach Craig Berube said Thomas’s absence has “nothing to do” with the hit.

Porter points out that the Blues enacted some revenge, whether intentionally or not, when Oskar Sundqvist boarded Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2, forcing Grzelcyk out of the game. Grzelcyk is in concussion protocol and is listed as day-to-day, while the NHL suspended Sundqvist for Game 3.

“So what now?” Porter asks. “Will officials continue to let the teams extract a pound of flesh? Or is this eye-for-an-eye business done now that two players are injured? Both the Bruins and Blues got here by playing hard and physical. The bet here: It’ll get uglier.”

Pierre LeBrun and Scott Burnside, The Athletic: “The entire Bruins’ top line has been quiet through two games at five-on-five.”

Both Burnside and LeBrun agree that the Bruins need more out of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak as the series shifts to St. Louis. According to Natural Stat Trick, the trio was uncharacteristically out-shot at five-on-five (four shot attempts for vs. 11 shot attempts against) and Bruce Cassidy even moved Pastrnak to play with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci at times.

Advertisement

Brad Marchand was visually frustrated Wednesday night and told reporters he was not satisfied with his own performance thus far in the series.

Burnside notes Bergeron’s rare poor night at the faceoff circle in Game 2. No. 37 is typically one of the best in the league at winning faceoffs, but he won five of 13 Wednesday – the fifth postseason game this year his faceoff percentage was below 50 percent.

“It’s not so much that Bergeron has played poorly, but the bar is set so high for the four-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner and future Hall of Famer that, when he’s merely mortal, it stands out,” Burnside writes.

Buy Tickets

Jim Thomas, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “One of the hallmarks of this Blues team is superior roster depth; it has helped get them this far. But playing a game without Sundqvist, and possibly Robert Thomas and Vince Dunn as well, will test that depth.”

The Bruins aren’t the only team with a “next man up” attitude. For the Blues, it appears Zach Sanford, who has not appeared since Game 3 of St. Louis’ first-round series, would be that next man with Sundqvist suspended for Game 3.

Thomas points out the Blues will miss Sundqvist on the penalty kill and his depth scoring (four goals, five assists in the playoffs). But after Thomas went down, Robby Fabbri stepped in and skated for 10 minutes.

“So we’ve had injuries all year,” Pietrangelo told the Post-Dispatch. “We’ve had guys go down and other guys have stepped up. You want to have depth for this exact reason… It’s not easy to jump in at this level and play the way [Fabbri] did.”

Advertisement

Tim Campbell, NHL.com: “Harnessing the energy and enthusiasm that’s expected Saturday will be important, but Blues coach Craig Berube added a note of caution for what’s to come.”

St. Louis has not hosted a Stanley Cup Final game since 1970, both teams expect Enterprise Arena to be loud come Saturday evening. This is not unprecedented territory for the Bruins – when they played the Blue Jackets in round two, it was that franchise’s first time advancing out of the first round – but Berube’s concern came more for his own players.

The Blues took five minor penalties in each of the first two games of the series. Berube said the team needs to “be pretty even-keeled out there” in Game 3.

“I’m excited, for sure,” Berube said about playing at home. “Our whole team is, definitely. The fans have been great here. It’s been a good run here so far and we’ve had great support from our fans and the crowd’s been awesome during the games. It’ll be a good atmosphere, so we’ve got to be ready.”

Barry Melrose, ESPN: The Blues’ physical play “will take its toll” as the series goes on.

St. Louis players threw 19 more hits in Game 2 than the Bruins did, with Brayden Schenn (eight) and Jay Bouwmeester (five) leading the way for the Blues. As Melrose notes, hard hits have been a theme for the Bruins’ opponent all postseason.

“Like we saw with San Jose, [the Blues were] dropping guys left and right,” Melrose says. “Two guys didn’t make the last trip. Both these are big teams – Bouwmeester, a big 6-foot-4 defensemen, you’ve got Pieterangelo, a big 6-foot-3 defenseman, Edmunson’s a big 6-foot-4 defenseman. Everybody’s big and tonight everybody knew what their role was, and that was to be a wrecking ball.”

Game 3 is Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
MLB
Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will soon sign free agent deals. Where will they land? May 31, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas opened up about his February car accident May 31, 2019 | 11:28 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox May 2019
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez explained why he won't participate in the Home Run Derby May 31, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
9 plays that show how intense Bruins-Blues has been so far May 31, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron and his linemates seek better production in Game 3 May 31, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Bruins
Chad Finn: A day at the rink with NBC’s Mike Emrick May 31, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109 May 31, 2019 | 1:15 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees series shortened to 3 games May 30, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Bruins
Oskar Sundqvist suspended one game for hit on Matt Grzelcyk May 30, 2019 | 9:30 PM
Albert Almora Jr. Chicago Cubs
MLB
Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. was visibly shaken after hitting a child with a foul ball May 30, 2019 | 2:16 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell will receive the 2019 Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs May 30, 2019 | 1:24 PM
Don Cherry Boston Bruins
Bruins
Don Cherry said Matt Grzelcyk was 'just asking for it' May 30, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Aron Baynes, DeMarcus Cousins
Sports News
Warriors say center DeMarcus Cousins available for Game 1 May 30, 2019 | 12:41 PM
Joakim Nordstrom Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Joakim Nordstrom's shot-blocking on the penalty kill brings back memories of Gregory Campbell May 30, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Oskar Sundqvist Matt Grzelcyk Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist to have hearing for hit on Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk May 30, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Donnie Wahlberg, right, shakes hands with Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, left, before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2017.
Bruins
Bruins fans gave Donnie Wahlberg flak for his poorly-timed Wahlburgers tweet May 30, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Brad Marchand had a few honest words about his Stanley Cup Final play May 30, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Red Sox Bruins Apparel
Red Sox
The Red Sox are all-in on supporting the Bruins, with a notable holdout May 30, 2019 | 10:03 AM
NFL
NFL
In NFL labor talks, owners expected to pursue 18-game season or expanded playoffs May 30, 2019 | 9:12 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What players and coaches had to say after Bruins-Blues Game 2 May 30, 2019 | 8:24 AM
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues NHL
Bruins
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington spent some time with the Bruins' AHL affiliate last season May 30, 2019 | 8:04 AM
Wednesday's loss wasn't about the bullpen, but the numbers were ghastly all the same.
Red Sox
It's not Matt Barnes, but the Red Sox bullpen needs arms all the same May 30, 2019 | 7:03 AM
Boston, MA-5-29-2019: The Bruins bench, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (center) is pictured after the overtime goal that beat them 3-2. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 loss to the Blues May 30, 2019 | 5:56 AM
Matt Grzelcyk hit Stanley Cup
Bruins
'I don't think that's a hit we want in our game' May 30, 2019 | 5:43 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say after their humbling Game 2 loss May 30, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Bruins
'I can’t deny that. That’s where it took place' May 30, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Boston--05/29/19 The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Brandon Carlo makes a diving attempt to get the puck away from Blues Alexander Steen in overtime. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Hate builds up between Blues, Bruins in Stanley Cup Final May 30, 2019 | 12:46 AM
Tuukka Rask Game 2
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece May 30, 2019 | 12:33 AM
Red Sox
Indians get season-high 18 hits, beat Red Sox 14-9 May 29, 2019 | 10:35 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick prepares to wave the Boston Bruins banner before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston.
Bruins
Fan banner captain Bill Belichick was joined by quite the crew for Game 2 May 29, 2019 | 9:26 PM