Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Updates and analysis
Stay tuned for all of the latest from Game 3.
The Bruins and Blues meet for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night. The series is tied 1-1 after the first two games in Boston, with the action now switching to St. Louis.
Stay tuned for all of the updates and highlights as the game develops.
Pregame
The Bruins’ Game 3 hype video:
It takes the will to succeed.#NHLBruins
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 1, 2019
Bruce Cassidy on John Moore:
#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy on his team's road success this postseason and the insertion of John Moore into the lineup:
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 1, 2019
A local St. Louis hockey fan enjoys the moments:
Jon Hamm said he doesn't know what it's like to have the Blues in the #StanleyCup Final. He was minus-1 the last time they were in it.
— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) June 1, 2019
It’s been a while since St. Louis hosted a Stanley Cup Final game:
Tonight's encounter will be the first #StanleyCup Final game played in St. Louis since May 5, 1970, when the @StLouisBlues hosted the @NHLBruins in Game 2 of the 1970 Final.
Pregame Notes – Game 3: https://t.co/E2JtLmqsEo pic.twitter.com/q3eq5IoGlc
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 1, 2019
Pregame reading
